Carnival: Tackling Storms Like Ripples

After a negative year for the cruising industry in 2016, the sector represented by the major players such as Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has started the year well-off. Despite a +23% surge in Carnival's share price, it's still lagging behind its competitors in year-to-date and for the last 6 months. We will discuss why we are positive about the industry trends and whether CCL is the best pick?

1. An industry that doesn't stop growing

We like the cruising industry because it's suitable to guests of many ages from baby boomers to millennials as well as social levels from middle class to high net worth individuals. It's a popular vacation destination but although it has grown by 10% in the last 2 years, it still remains a small part of the wider global vacation industry (hotels, theme parks, etc.) with low penetration levels like 3.5% for North America and 2% for Europe. A Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Survey found that after providing for savings and living expenses, the number one global spending priority is for vacations. The value proposition of the cruise industry is exceptional, if you compare the price of a night in a cruise with a night in a hotel of any city it's stopping by, the price you are paying is unbeatable. Consequently, we believe cruise companies have the opportunity to capture a greater share of consumers' spending. The new ships are able to carry large passenger capacities - above 5,000 - which could discourage guests due to the mass-market aspect of traveling but the enhanced products and services with innovations appeal new and past consumers (IMAX theater at Sea, Onboard brewery, Open-air cycling ride). Moreover, cruising is highly exposed to tourism trends and recent terrorist attacks have weighed on the travel industry nevertheless the mobility of ships enables companies to change itineraries and above all reposition capacity according to demand. The population from emerging countries reach a certain earning power and disposable income which provides significant growth opportunity beyond the mature markets. The global cruise industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of +6.4% from 2016 to 2020.

2. Latest results show the strength of the business model

Carnival's Q1 2017 total revenues grew by almost +4% to $3.8 billion compared to the same period last year thanks to Onboard (26% of sales) which boosted revenues as it grew by a solid +6%. Let us recall that on top of Passenger tickets (74% of sales), Onboard revenues are activities that are not included in the cruise ticket price such as liquor & beverages, casino gaming, shore excursions, etc. Onboard portion of revenues is higher in North America (26%) compared to Europe/Australia/Asia (EAA) where it only represents 19% so there is still room to grow in these regions. The interesting information about Onboard is that it's a resilient activity, while Passenger tickets have decreased from 2014 to 2015, Onboard has been increasing in the last decade while it's highly dependent on Passenger tickets as fewer guests mean lower Onboard expenses. It demonstrates how guests live life to the fullest when they are cruising during their vacations. Moreover, revenues in North America which represent slightly less than 65% grew by a robust +8.5% to $2.4 billion compared to Q1 2016; however, EBIT margins deteriorated by 100 basis points mainly due to higher fuel prices and capacity increase. At the opposite, EAA revenues decreased by -4% due the strong dollar (local revenues are reported in USD) as well as lower demand from guests to purchase their tickets directly from CCL. Bookings are generally taken several months in advance of the cruise departure date, the longer the cruise itinerary the further in advance the bookings are made. These deposits made by guests represent unearned revenues and are included in customer deposit liabilities when received, hence you will notice in the balance sheet that it has grown by +6% at 3.8 billion which points out that future bookings are more robust than last year which is a positive sign. This is partly the reason of the increase in cash flow from operations which was pivotal for the company to reach a higher free cash flow in the quarter. Despite being a capital intensive activity, Carnival has managed to repay $300 million in debt and pay another $250 million in dividends.

3. Attractive valuations, becoming a dividend play

Carnival is currently trading at 14 times 2018 PE and 12 times 2019 PE which assumes a price to earnings growth of 1.1 which is clearly attractive to our mind. For a company that carries 48% of global cruise guests, we are impressed by its high EBITDA margins compared to peers which is expected to reach 30% by 2019. Despite being the largest cruise operator, its debt is perfectly managed as its ratio of net debt to EBITDA is the lowest against its competitors at 1.8x so you are buying a company that is generating higher free cash flow yields for a lower indebtedness which is preferable during economic downturns. Its payout ratio of 46% explains why it pays the highest dividend yield of the industry at 2.5%.

In conclusion, we believe Carnival's fundamentals justify a higher valuation compared to peers which is currently not the case. More generally, the cruising industry valuations remain low compared to Hotels & Resorts for say while CCL is also offering premium and luxury experiences (45% of total capacity) which must be translated by higher valuations.

