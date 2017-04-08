Comcast's New Wireless Service Will Need Help If It's To Become A True Competitor

You have to give credit where it's due... cable and broadband giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) isn't afraid to take on giants like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on their home turf - wireless telecom. Oh, there's no way the new wireless offer from Comcast in its present form is going to make a meaningful positive outcome on the top or bottom line. All the same, kudos to the company for taking the offensive when the likes of AT&T and, to a less degree, Verizon began looking for ways to start chipping away at Comcast's customer base.

Although Comcast isn't poised to make a dent with its current effort, the whole matter does bring smaller wireless rivals Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) back into the picture. The oft-rumored pairing of Sprint and T-Mobile seems increasingly unlikely to happen, but with Comcast having tipped its hand, the next natural step in the process is the purchase of a player that has everything Comcast doesn't bring to the table itself.

Comcast Wireless

On the off chance you're reading this and have yet to hear, cable giant Comcast officially announced it was getting into the wireless telecom business. Leveraging its Xfinity name, Xfinity Mobile will soon be available to the market at a cost of $45 or $65 per month for semi-unlimited data. That is to say, after your first 20 gigibytes of data are consumed, the service clocks your data transmission down to a snail's pace.

The pricing is competitive with Verizon's and AT&T's, though not necessarily better. The biggest challenge is (or would have been) convincing customers of well-established wireless players to defect over to a newcomer that may or may not still be in the wireless business a year from now.

So what, pray tell, is the biggest hurdle if it's not winning customers? It's the fact that the lower-cost Xfinity Mobile service will only be offered to existing Comcast internet customers, thus limiting the potential market size. Non-X1-internet customers will pay $65 per month for the "unlimited" plan.

When and where possible, will connect to the network via the company's internet Wi-Fi hotspots. When that's not possible, Verizon will be providing the back-end service.

Analysts have mixed feelings on the foray into a new line of business, and understandably so.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman sees the initiative as being a smart and low-risk/low-cost means of competing with traditional wireless carriers that have added video/television to their mix. Macquarie Research's Amy Yong is on board with the idea as well, commenting, "The strategic/financial rationale was clear: protect their core cable business rather than compete with the Big-4. Their wireless pursuit will be measured and methodical as they crawl, walk, and run."

It's not going to be easy though, with several logistical issues sure to cause consumers to balk.

One of those impasses is the limited number of phones that can provide the Wi-Fi driven service. In that same vein, there is no seamless handoff from a Wi-Fi connection to a true cellular-driven connection. Never even mind the fact that Comcast doesn't have anywhere near the retail sales presence other players like T-Mobile and AT&T have.

In that light, if Comcast really is interested in making Xfinity Mobile into a viable service that can compete with the Big 4 Yong referenced, it's going to need help. Sprint and T-Mobile are the most likely resources; each brings something unique to the table.

Sprint

Sprint has spectrum. Gobs of it. To put it in financial terms, its spectrum - the radio waves used to transmit wireless communications - is theoretically worth $117 billion, according to math done by Wells Fargo analysts late last year. It's got a lot of the good stuff too... the frequencies between 20 megahertz and all the way up to 2.5 gigahertz (frequencies that most next-generation hardware is tapped into) in key markets like Los Angeles and New York. It's not even using the bulk of that bandwidth. Comcast would be glad to have access to it.

With a current value of only $33 billion, Sprint could be a relatively easy and smart pickup for Comcast, even with Sprint's sizeable debt load of $30.7 billion.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile brings something else to the table that may well end up being a game-changer, if Comcast really wants to pursue its wireless opportunity.

Most T-Mobile consumers may not even realize it, but they're likely not using a traditional cellular/voice connection when they take and receive calls on their mobile device. All of the major carriers allow for Wi-Fi-based calls, but T-Mobile leads the pack. Roughly 70% of the phone calls it facilitates - over 22 million per day - are a voice over internet call.

Perhaps most important is the fact that T-Mobile has mastered the handoff from a Wi-Fi call to a cellular call, and back, without the customer even realizing it. Other carriers can accomplish the same, but T-Mobile has figured out all the tricks of the trade simply because it was doing it well before even AT&T and Verizon were doing it.

If Comcast wants compete with AT&T and all the other Tier 1 providers even where it's entrenched in a geographical market with its cable and broadband service, it's going to have to do something about the handoff hump; Wi-Fi can't do everything everywhere its customers may go, but being dropped in transition isn't going to fly with customers who can get a comparable service for a comparable price with another provider.

More reliable Wi-Fi connectivity and switching would also at least partially negate the need for Sprint's spectrum.

Conclusion

It's been said before, but it merits repeating now... owning a stock simply on the prospect of an acquisition is rarely a good idea, as most of the suggested acquisitions never actually happen. And, the consensus is that Comcast is in no hurry to make its wireless service a major profit center. This is presently more of an experiment than anything else, ultimately intended just to keep AT&T and Verizon from poaching the company's television customers by offering them some bundled deals.

If it's ever going to morph into more though, Comcast is going to have to partner up with a name that brings tools to the venture. Between T-Mobile and Sprint, it's T-Mobile that presents the more compelling prospective acquisition candidate, as it has some spectrum, a lot of Wi-Fi calling experience, and isn't saddled with nearly $31 billion in debt.

Just don't hold your breath. Though Comcast's management has acknowledged it's the rookie in a fierce arena, that leadership may still not realize just how brutal the business has become.

Otherwise FierceWireless's editor Mike Dano is right... this is all nothing more than a maneuver to prevent customer churn, and not intended to drive growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.