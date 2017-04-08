Thoughts On Volatility And Wrapping Up Our Bi-Weekly Trade Idea

What had every possibility of being a big movement day in the SPX gave way to a lot of churning and ultimately going nowhere.

Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed roughly flat in a range-bound Friday to finish out the week. The indexes achieved this performance despite news that broke late Thursday evening of a US air strike on Syrian military assets, in apparent retaliation for a chemical attack earlier in the week; that news was followed up by a lackluster jobs report.

As far as data goes, here's how the NFP report for March delivered:

Nonfarm Payrolls: 98k vs. 180k expected

Unemployment Rate: 4.5% vs. 4.7% expected

Average Hourly Earnings (M/M): 0.2% vs. 0.2% expected

Obviously then, the jobs report was lacking. Even more, downward revisions were made for the January and February numbers, totaling 38,000 fewer jobs than previously reported.

Through the turmoil, the consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA:XLP) delivered a bright spot in the form of a positive close for the day, rising 0.28%. The same cannot be said for utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) though, as they dropped a respective 0.43% and 0.42%.

Source: SectorSPDR.com

Shout Out

We'll keep today's mention brief, highlighting a Market News release on SA from Stephen Adler: GDPNow Q1 Growth Forecast Falls to Just .6%. According to Mr. Adler, the forecast is down over the past few days from 1.2% after disappointing news on the jobs number, the ISM services release, and the BEA sales forecast.

For the full report from the Atlanta Fed, click here. The trajectory of the GDPNow forecast for Q1 growth is as follows:

One commenter in the Market News post by Mr. Adler noted that there is a substantive difference between the Atlanta Fed's new estimate (.6%) vs. the New York Fed's estimate (2.8% - much more closely aligned with the Blue Chip consensus). It will be interesting to see where this figure settles after revisions. Equities have priced in strong economic growth; there is no requirement for that growth to assert itself in the first quarter. Still, growth certainly does need to show up some time, and likely some time soon, to justify current multiples.

Organic vol - that derived from options on the S&P 500 - is understandably picking up more in the wake of recent news events such as the Syria strikes. Observe that vol is unchanged at the one-quarter horizon, while up half a point at the weekly and monthly maturities.

ATM is getting quite flat, and the weekly is up meaningfully from the seven-handle it was sporting earlier in the week.

We believe that VIX is honestly "trying" to break out, but that the trading pattern has been to crush it at every pass. We could tell you that "eventually" VIX will shoot higher, but that's obvious.

We will say that we believe that the trade that has worked so very well, long VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:XIV), or better yet buying XIV on plunges, will work quite a bit less well on a forward-looking basis (say the next couple years) than it has since say 2012. We have reason to believe that the factors that caused that trade to "work" are rapidly abating.

It is time to give more consideration to why trades have or have not worked, rather than just following former narratives. We invite readers to comment on why trades such as long XIV have worked so very well over the last five years or so (notwithstanding a few sucker punches now and again).

Before we move into our Tracking-the-Trade segment, we would like to highlight the perspective of one of our regular readers, who is Dutch and lives in the Netherlands. We thought his perspective to the air strike news to be different from that of many Americans (ourselves included). Thank you for adding your thoughtful comments this morning ST.

Tracking the Trade *(please read disclosures) - Trade Wrap-up:

Last Tuesday, we began a new trade to track for a predefined time window. We will be working around the following characteristics:

Trade End Date: April 7, 2017

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: modified call spread sale

Given our pre-specified exit date, it is now time to close this trade.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on March 28 on initiation)

The US equity markets have finally taken a tumble. The VIX doesn't seem to want to go back into its ten-handle range from a few weeks ago, but also is quite resistant to a big rise. We think investors will have a strong urge to buy the dip at 2335 where we initiated, but this attempt could well be thwarted. We therefore believe ourselves to be in a bit of a holding pattern, where temporary moves to the upside are highly likely.

Given this belief, we want to choose a tactic that earns some time value, and with some overall negative delta but with a bit of relief thrown in.

We will trade the near-dated call spread ("CS") with an offsetting put sale in case of a liftoff.

Note: As we approach the wrap-up on this trade, ES sits virtually unchanged from yesterday, at 2352. This is remarkably resilient given both the air strikes on Syria and the punk jobs number. Here is a comparison between the two ES responses to Wednesday's ADP and Friday's pre-open responses to ES.

Tactics

The particular legs we opened with were as follows:

Sold the Apr7 2335 2365 CS

Sold the Apr21 2250 Put

Source: Interactive Brokers

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr7 expiration.

Last Thursday, we closed out our profitable Apr21 2250 put and sold in its place an Apr7 2300 put for a $1.50 debit. This touched up the theta at a time when ES was right at the 2365 mark (our long strike).

Last Friday, with ES at 2360, we sold the Apr7 2340 50 70 80 iron condor, profile shown below, so that we could earn more theta (once again, we were nervous of hanging around too long at that 2365 region). The iron condor pays theta, and we discussed it on Friday (tactics and mechanics sections) why this spread dually acted as a way of doubling down and also cutting exposure under the correct circumstances. We opened the spread for a $5.50 credit, and closed it out yesterday for a profit of $2.45.

Finally, we made another modification on Wednesday, largely built on concern that we might hang around at 2365 (where our long-strike call lay) and "theta" the heck out of our call. Namely, we swapped out our Apr7 2365 call for an Apr12 2365 call, and financed it by selling an Apr7-Apr12 calendar at the 2340 strike.

This was more of a loss minimization tactic than anything else. We did not want the ES to burn off our option.

How's the trade look now?

With ES at 2354, the spread trades for a mid-price credit of say $19.25 - a $.75 loss given all our various trade adjustments over the past couple weeks.

Can you break down where/how this trade made or lost money?

It's a little difficult given the morning's back-and-forth movement to break the overall trade segment by segment. As such, the individual leg P&L won't line up exactly with the aggregate P&L we just quoted, but at least for a basic approximation we offer up the following:

We gained some on the iron condor, we gained a little on our first mod; we lost $1.50 on the original spread that we traded, and also lost on the second, high-probability mod from Wednesday.

Mechanics of Closing

Recall that for closing out our "Tracking the Trade" segments, we use hard closes. This means that we close out each actual option exposure we have, rather than using the common practice of soft closes, wherein one reduces risk rather than eliminates it altogether.

In practice, we would be apt to soft close this position, but it may lead to more confusion for readers. In any event, these pieces are primarily intended for education and thought experiments for those interested in taking their first few steps into the world of options.

Tracking-the-Trade is not meant to demo exactly how one would or should literally trade a position.

Which options need to be closed?

The iron condor was closed out yesterday for a $2.45 profit. Other than that, we've swapped out some exposures, but we need to close everything else down. In particular, we must do the following:

Buy the Apr7 2335 Apr12 2365 call spread

Buy the Apr7-12 2340 put calendar

Closing all this out is pretty simple. Trade all your outstanding options, with the important caveat of switching the highly illiquid Apr7 2335 call for the Apr7 2335 put.

As you can see, the bid-ask on all four contracts is $.95. Really not bad. You could very likely trade this at or near the mid, so call it $.50; $.65 if you want to get a little more motivated.

From there, just get long one ES futures. The call that you're still short will close the position by the end of the day, regardless of price movement. That is because you are now both short the 2335 call, and also long the 2335 put.

Therefore, regardless of how things close, you are going to get short an ES. By buying one ES (strong positive delta), you have synthetically closed the 2335 call that you are short (strong negative delta).

Closing this position using the call instead of the put will cost you about another $1 in bid-ask, which will be hard to make up with "midpoint pricing". Depending on your temperament, you may simply decide to give up the extra point and simply close with the call.

Again, these are hard closes, and so in reality, there are a host of other softer possibilities that you may consider, most all of which would not require synthetic trading.

How do you feel about the trade outcome?

Given all the usual caveats about how this is an educational sim trade intended to spur critical thinking rather than how one would actually trade the position, we think it turned out pretty decently.

The reality is that we had several chances to exit this trade a winner (two or three this morning alone), but we do not want to overtrade, nor do we want to be darting in and out of positions on these posts. We'll take our lumps on this one, though that's never fun.

But given that we basically sold the lows on this on Mar28, we traded this in an even-keeled manner and made some very reasonable modifications along the way. Wednesday's big reversal downward on the Fed minutes was exceptionally rare in the context of intraday movements over the last couple years. Trading the Apr7-12 put calendar did us no favors, but that was a pretty solid high-probability trade.

In critiquing this trade, we will say that our strategy (spike higher that ultimately fails) was fairly decent, but ill timed on the entry. Market participants have been quite resilient, shrugging off a balance sheet wind down, a punk jobs number, White House cabinet shake-ups, and even an air strike. We'd rate our strategy as maybe 7/10: not terrible but not great.

Tactically, we'd say we traded this quite well. We tended to the real risks if and as they presented themselves. We took profits on smaller items along the way (iron condor, swapping the Apr21 2250 put for the Apr7 2300 put). Most notably, we did not sit on the Apr7 2365 call and hope for the best: we took that theta risk seriously.

Given that we do not trade these intraday and that the Apr7-12 put calendar was very much the high probability trade, we'll give ourselves high marks on the tactics.

Closing Thoughts

If you've read us before, you know that we believe the winds of change are blowing structurally on past trade homeruns such as buy-the-dip or selling VIX on any short-lived spikes. Regardless of how long it takes for these past winners to unwind, two things are true:

It hasn't happened yet. We think many of the causal factors that led to these strategies being such homeruns are diminishing and dare we say even reversing. Regardless, as the past two weeks or so have demonstrated, it is difficult to deny that the old guard still holds the keys. Trading and investing needs to be a combo of looking forward, but also trading the market you have.

The economic, monetary, and geopolitical backdrops against which various "big" markets like Treasuries, gold, oil, VIX and S&P trade are pivoting to a world beset by greater uncertainty.

We believe the Fed's decision (released in the minutes this week) to begin unwinding its balance sheet this year effectively amounts to a "Fed call" - where good economic data simply make the Fed more ambitious in terms of how aggressively it unwinds its $4.5T balance sheet. No major central bank has truly taken out a call on economic activity since at least 2010 in our view (ECB raising rates coming out of the Great Financial Crisis led to 2011's breakdown). We shall be testing new waters in the months ahead.

Now is a great time to methodically educate oneself in preparation for more turbulent times.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.