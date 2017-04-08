Are U.S. Strikes In Syria A Watershed Moment For Gold?

The Syrian situation is quite liquid so investors need to monitor it closely.

We believe that strikes in Syria are the beginning of the end for a positive US-Russian relationship, and thus uncertainty will rise with precious metals.

Investors that believe that US strikes in Syria are a one-off event should sell precious metals as the COT report shows speculative positioning is quite over-extended.

Despite the initial jump in precious metals, Friday saw both metals give up most of their gains, with silver losing almost 2%.

US strikes in Syria were the big mover last week for gold and silver.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed another increase in speculative long positions as speculators continued to load up on gold and silver. Investors need to remember that the recent COT report closed on Tuesday, which was before the major event of the week - the US missile strike in Syria.

This report will be briefer than usual as we are on travel, but we will go over the latest COT report and then give our thoughts on the implications of the US strike in Syria.

We will get more into some of these details, but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won't claim to be the experts on it. What we focus on in this report is the "Managed Money" positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

This week's report showed another increase in speculative gold positions as longs added 11,316 contracts during the COT week while shorts decreased by 5,139 contracts.

Investors can plainly see that despite the rise in the net speculative position, gold was essentially unchanged for the week as it closed the COT week (ending on Tuesday) at $1,257.65, and on Friday, it closed pretty much in the same range at $1,253.80. That suggests that despite the bullish speculative position increase, there was little buying elsewhere.

Generally, that suggests that a rally is long-in-the-tooth, unless physical buying emerges to supplement the speculative buying. Of course, we could always see additional speculative buying as the net-long position of around 115,000 contracts is still quite a bit below the 200,000 net-long contract levels we saw last year.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders increase by 17,000 contracts to 116,000 net speculative long contracts.

As for silver, the week's action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line, which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in bullish silver speculators as their total net position jumped by around 12,000 contracts to a net speculative long position of 94,000 contracts.

The US Attack on Syria

Late Thursday night, the US launched Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian army base in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack on civilians by Assad forces.

Source: BBC News

Gold spiked while markets dropped on the news, but then after the US suggested this was a "one-off" type attack, markets recovered while gold slid. Mid-day Friday, gold continued its drop, while silver plunged as the US dollar rose.

Fellow Seeking Alpha author DoctoRx suggested this very much looks like an intermediate top in gold, and based on past experience on precious metals behavior, we would agree except that there is one major "but" that needs to be taken into consideration.

The attack was stunning in that it was a surprise attack in a region with quite a bit of complications and other major military powers (namely Russia) - this wasn't a strike on fledgling government in Somalia. Despite the fact that Russia was warned in advance, the strike was quite bold in that it changed the US's military position to one quite close to open war with Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

If it was truly a one-off type attack or an attempt for President Trump to end the "Russian Collusion" story, then gold and silver's Thursday night pop was way overdone and investors should take profits here as precious metals seem to be supported only by speculative buying. But if this is a true pivot by President Trump away from mending US-Russia ties, then we think that gold (and a lesser extent silver) are bargains here as the world is about to become a lot more uncertain as conflict reigns between East and West.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

So where do we stand on this?

The situation is still developing so our opinion is as well, but based on the first couple of days of news and public comments by governments, it seems to us that this was a true change in policy. The reason is two-fold:

President Trump clearly received the most praise for this decision from both sides of the US political aisle than for anything else he has done in the first few months of his presidency. There are a number of US allies that support the attack on Syria and the removal of Bashar Al-Assad.

The first reason is clearly buoying Mr. Trump's ego and whatever your thoughts about him personally, everybody can agree that the man has quite a big ego. When a leader who has been quite maligned with attacks and negative publicity receives praise and support from almost everyone, psychologically it is very difficult to change course and not continue doing the action. In this case, that is the involvement in Syria and the attack on Bashar Al-Assad.

Secondly, there are many countries that want to see a regime change in Syria, and a number of them are staunch US allies. This group includes pretty much all the countries within the EU (who want to see Russian influence worldwide reduced), the UK, the Sunni Muslim countries of the Middle East (Saudi Arabia congratulated Trump for his "courageous decision"), and even US mega-ally Israel - where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement commending the "clear and strong" message the US is sending to Syria and its ally Iran.

That is a lot of sovereign support from a very diverse set of countries.

Even if the attack was only to position himself away from Russia, it may be very hard not to continue in the face of such strong support from all over the US and world.

Thus, despite the very weak showing in precious metals on Friday, we are actually changing our position to bullish on both gold and silver.

This bullish change in our short-term outlook for both gold and silver is based solely on the fact that US-Russian ties seem to be fraying, and that will increase risk across the board. If not for that, we would continue to be bearish as gold and silver are both very over-extended in terms of short-term speculative positioning.

It comes down to an investors' view on the recent strikes in Syria. If an investor believes that these attacks were a one-time positioning attack, then they should sell gold and silver and look to re-enter at a lower price.

If an investor believes that this is a negative turning point in US-Russian relations, like we do, then we think gold and silver could have plenty more room to run. That would mean that taking bullish positions in the gold and silver ETFs, like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), and the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) and the miners.

What do investors think about the Syrian attack? Is it a one-time strike meant to send a warning? Or is it the beginning of a deterioration in US-Russian relations? We would love to hear investor thoughts in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.