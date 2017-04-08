Exxon Mobil Ready To Rumble For The Long Haul With Its Growing Reserves

Company has added more to its resource base in 2017, much of which is believed to be recoverable.

It had a resource base of over 91 billion at the end of last year.

Source: Stock Photo

Something many oil investors can lose track of is the reserve base a company has, as it concerns the future performance of the company based upon the amount of oil under management of the company. After all, it doesn't matter how much in the way of costs are eliminated by a company if its reserves are dwindling.

In that regard, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has positioned itself nicely for the long term, continuing to add significant reserves via acquisitions, discoveries, or expansion of existing assets.

At the end of 2016, the energy giant had 20 billion in oil-equivalent barrels of proved reserves, and a resource base of over 91 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company defines "resource base" as oil and gas that has been discovered but not classified as proved reserves yet, but believes can be recovered in the future.

What it's added so far in 2017

In early 2017, Exxon Mobil acquired approximately 275,000 acres in the Delaware Basin, which is part of the Permian Basin, which includes a resource base of about 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

In Guyana, it found another reservoir beneath the Liza field, with as much as 100-150 million more barrels of oil equivalent.

It also announced positive results in early 2017 from its Payara-1 well in offshore Guyana, which is about 10 miles from its Liza discovery. The full potential of Payara-1 has yet to be determined.

Exxon also recently announced it discovered more oil at Snoek well in offshore Guyana, making the region it is exploring very prolific. More is sure to come. Snoek is located about 5 miles from Liza 1.

The resource base of Exxon Mobil now stands at about 95 billion barrels of oil equivalent. It won't be long before it reaches the 100 billion mark, with the majority of it recoverable.

That makes Exxon Mobil, depending on the baseline used - meaning officially reported numbers, which in some cases, such as Venezuela, include oil that is assumed to be there but hasn't been discovered yet - larger than most countries when measured by its resource base.

Some countries like China and Brazil base estimates on existing fields alone, as you see below.



Source: Rystadenergy

As for the full value to Exxon Mobil, it does have to be kept in mind that it's a partner in some of these ventures.

Long-term outlook remains solid

When it comes to oil producers, investors have to take into account longevity, and in that metric, Exxon Mobil, at this time, has plenty of oil left to produce for many years, with more coming from its existing assets.

If reserves eventually become a differentiator, which they ultimately will, over the long term, Exxon Mobil definitely has the advantage over almost all its competitors as it now stands; even most countries, depending on how much of its resource base is recoverable.

The company has been aggressive in its pursuit of reserves, by its actions believing it will eventually generate significant revenue and earnings from them.

I think it's right because once there is an actual rebalancing of the market without interference and attempts to artificially prop up the price of oil, it will enjoy years of price support and increased revenue and earnings. It may be a couple of years before it gets there, but once it does, there won't be a lot of companies able to compete at its level.

Conclusion

While I don't think Exxon Mobil will grow like some of its smaller competitors, it will enjoy many years of growth while steadily increasing its dividend. It'll once again become a company considered safe and consistent for a long period of time.

I don't see that happening right away because the price of oil will take a year or two to find organic support. At that time, more visibility and predictability will come to the market, and the energy giant will be very attractive when it does.

The good news is by aggressively buying up shale assets, it has a quick chance to improve its margins and earnings from the lower cost basis of shale oil, while at the same time continuing to develop its conventional assets for long-term growth once the price of oil sustainably recovers.

At that time, it'll be able to generate a profit with oil at lower prices, and along with the rest of the industry, probably perform better than any time in its history.

The years ahead will be good for oil producers, and Exxon Mobil will be one of the major beneficiaries of that turnaround when it happens. So will its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.