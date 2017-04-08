Royal Dutch Shell: The 7% Yield Won't Be Available For Long

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is not only one of the world's largest oil producers, but also a high dividend paying stock that comes with a yield of 7.14%. I believe this might be a good time to buy this stock since that yield may not stay above the 7% mark for long.

Royal Dutch Shell has been busy selling assets this year. On Wednesday, the company said that it has decided to sell its liquefied petroleum gas business in Hong Kong and Macau to Dublin, Ireland-based DCC Energy for $150.3 million. Shell expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2018. The latest announcement comes after the company revealed that it has decided to sell its Gabon oil assets to a subsidiary of the Carlyle Group for $587 million. Last month, Shell also announced the sale of $7.25 billion of the Canadian oil sands assets and the conclusion of an almost two-decade old joint venture with Saudi Refining Inc. called Motiva Enterprises, whose assets included the largest refinery in the US. As per the terms of the deal, the Saudi company will make a $2.2 billion payment to Shell. Earlier this year, Shell also announced the sale of a significant part of its offshore assets located in the UK North Sea for $3 billion, its stake in Thailand's Bangkot field for $900 million and its stake in a chemicals joint venture in Saudi Arabia for $820 million.

The above-mentioned divestitures, all of which were announced in 2017, totaled an incredible $19.6 billion. Remember, last year, Shell laid out its ambitious plan of unloading $30 billion of assets in the near future which will help the company in shoring up its finances. It now appears that the company has already achieved almost two-thirds of that target, which is commendable.

The asset sales will allow Shell to significantly reduce its debt load in the near future. The company's total debt more than doubled from $45.54 billion at the end of 2014 to $92.48 billion at the end of last year, thanks in large part to the roughly $50 billion BG Group acquisition which closed in early 2016. But as the company collects proceeds from asset sales, the debt will likely drop significantly in the near future.

Meanwhile, the improvement in oil price environment will also help the company in reducing its debt load. The price of WTI crude oil has come under pressure recently, falling to the current level of $50.95 a barrel from almost $55 a barrel a few weeks ago, thanks in part to the surging US oil production. But that price level is still higher than an average of $48.67 a barrel in 2015 and $43.33 a barrel in 2016. Most analysts believe that crude oil will end up averaging around $55 a barrel in 2017, even with the rise in US production. The higher prices will give a boost to Shell's cash flows.

Shell is also eyeing significant growth in production in 2017, driven in large part by the BG Group acquisition. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the company posted 28% year-over-year increase in total production, which was the strongest among its peers, to 3.9 million boe per day. It aims to continue growing its output to more than 4 million boe per day in the short term, which would be significantly higher than last year's production of 3.6 million boe per day. This will also lift the company's cash flows.

Keep in mind that Shell reported strong levels of cash flows in the previous two quarters (3Q16, 4Q16). In fact, the company reported excess cash flows of $511 million and more than $1 billion in 3Q16 and 4Q16, respectively, after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends. With improvement in oil prices and strong production growth, Shell will likely continue to report excess cash flows, which can be used to reduce debt.

I believe a meaningful cut in debt can have a positive impact on Shell's valuation. Remember, Shell trades at a discount to most of its peers. The company's shares are priced ~14.5x this year's earnings estimates, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters, which makes the stock cheaper than BP (NYSE:BP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) which are all priced above 16x. That discount is partly justified by Shell's weak balance sheet, as evident from the company's net debt ratio of 28% which is the highest among all oil majors. But as the debt falls, I believe that discount will begin to shrink.

Meanwhile, the improvement in earnings and cash flows, driven by higher oil prices and increase in production, will likely push Shell's stock higher. The company is currently offering an attractive dividend yield of 7.14%. That's the highest among large-cap oil producers. Furthermore, the yield is also higher than Shell's historical average. The company has offered a yield of around 5% throughout most of the last ten years. But moving forward, the yield will likely drop as the company's shares rise and its valuation improves. Therefore, this might be a good time to buy Shell's stock.

