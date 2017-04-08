Brown-Forman Is A Buy

The company is trading at fair value right now.

On March 7, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B) released its Q3 results and reported earnings per share of $0.47 - which only missed estimates by $0.01. Revenue figures of $808 million, by contrast, beat estimates by $5.41 million.

In light of these results, prospective investors may be interested in whether or not Brown-Forman is worth looking into right now.

Company Overview

Founded in 1870, Brown-Forman is an alcoholic beverage company that deals in spirits, wines, and ready-to-drink cocktails. The firm manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a large variety of alcoholic beverage brands.

Brown-Forman's product portfolio contains approximately forty products, and its most prominent brand is Jack Daniel's. In addition, Brown-Forman also holds Finlandia, Woodford Reserve, El Jimador, Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, Canadian Mist, and Herradura Tequilas, among others.

Brown-Forman is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, has a workforce of 4,600 employees, and has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion.

Financials

Brown-Forman's revenue and net income figures over the past five years testify to the company's financial health.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 2.72 billion 513.00 million 2013 2.85 billion 591.00 million 2014 2.99 billion 659.00 million 2015 3.13 billion 684.00 million 2016 3.09 billion 1.07 billion

In addition, Brown-Forman has $4.18 billion worth of total assets against $1.50 billion worth of total debt, and also holds $263.00 million worth of cash reserves. In short, the company is profitable and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

For shareholders, the key indicator of Brown-Forman's profitability is its dividend record, as only profitable companies can consistently distribute dividend payments to their shareholders. Brown-Forman has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends since 1985 - a thirty-two year dividend record that qualifies Brown-Forman for membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

Competitive Advantage

Brown-Forman is classed as a 'sin' stock - a stock of a company which operates in either the alcohol, tobacco, or gambling sectors. While some investors may have moral qualms about owning such stocks, financially such stocks have been very rewarding for those investors that made them part of their portfolios. The above section testifies to the fact that Brown-Forman is no exception to this general rule.

Brown-Forman benefits from the strength of its brands, especially its Jack Daniel's whisky, which is the best-selling American whiskey in the world. The strength of the brand - and, indeed, of all of Brown-Forman's other brands - is dependent upon good advertising, which the company invests considerable money into.

Year Advertising Expenditure ($) 2014 436 million 2015 437 million 2016 417 million

Brown-Forman also benefits from the extensive distribution network that the company has built up over the past century and a half that it has been in operation, and which encompasses over 160 countries. Potential competitors would find it cost-prohibitive to replicate the building of this distribution network, which ensures the stability of Brown-Forman's business long term.

Another factor that ensures Brown-Forman's long-term stability is the Brown family's majority ownership of the company's voting stock - the Class 'A' shares. Their control helps shield Brown-Forman from prospective buyout or disruptive activism from investors inclined to adopt such practices, providing peace of mind to investors seeking a reliable, long-term investment.

Valuation

Currently, Brown-Forman is trading in the mid-$40 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a forward P/E ratio of 24.41, and offers a dividend yield of 1.60% with an extremely sustainable payout ratio of 26.10%, which provides plenty of room for dividend raises going forward.

The P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio are both lower than Brown-Forman's five-year average P/E ratio of 26.6 and the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) average P/E ratio of 26.58. Furthermore, the dividend yield is higher than Brown-Forman's five-year average dividend yield of 1.37%. This suggests that Brown-Forman is slightly undervalued or trading at fair value at the moment. But what is fair value here?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $2.64, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 5.00% annually. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Brown-Forman to be $46.20. The stock is trading around fair value at this time.

Final Thoughts

Brown-Forman is a well-run, profitable firm in a lucrative sector which promotes its brands assiduously and is on a stable footing going forward. Investors are able to start a position with a firm that fits Warren Buffett's view of "a wonderful business at a fair price" perfectly.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BF.A, BF.B over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.