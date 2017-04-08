5 Most Undervalued Stocks In The Dow - April 2017

These companies are all rated as suitable for the Defensive Investor and/or the Enterprising Investor following the ModernGraham approach.

There are a number of great companies in the market today. By using the ModernGraham Valuation Model, I've selected the five most undervalued Dow components reviewed by ModernGraham which are suitable for the Defensive Investor or the Enterprising Investor according to the ModernGraham approach.

Defensive Investors are defined as investors who are not able or willing to do substantial research into individual investments, and therefore need to select only the companies that present the least amount of risk. Enterprising Investors, on the other hand, are able to do substantial research and can select companies that present a moderate (though still low) amount of risk. Each company suitable for the Defensive Investor is also suitable for Enterprising Investors.

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc. qualifies for both the Defensive Investor and the Enterprising Investor. In fact, the company meets all of the requirements of both investor types, a rare accomplishment indicative of the company's strong financial position. The Enterprising Investor has no initial concerns. As a result, all value investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be undervalued after growing its EPSmg (normalized earnings) from $5.48 in 2012 to an estimated $9.87 for 2016. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market's implied estimate of 1.49% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on Benjamin Graham's formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value above the price.

At the time of valuation, further research into Travelers Companies Inc. revealed the company was trading below its Graham Number of $134.38. The company pays a dividend of $1.95 per share, for a yield of 1.7%. Its PEmg (price over earnings per share - ModernGraham) was 11.48, which was below the industry average of 16.56, which by some methods of valuation makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in its industry. (See the full valuation)

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Corporation qualifies for both the Defensive Investor and the Enterprising Investor. The Defensive Investor is only initially concerned with the low current ratio. The Enterprising Investor has concerns regarding the level of debt relative to the current assets. As a result, all value investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be undervalued after growing its EPSmg (normalized earnings) from $5.17 in 2012 to an estimated $7.65 for 2016. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market's implied estimate of 2.29% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on Benjamin Graham's formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value above the price. (See the full valuation)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company qualifies for both the Defensive Investor and the Enterprising Investor. In fact, the company meets all of the requirements of both investor types, a rare accomplishment indicative of the company's strong financial position. The Enterprising Investor has no initial concerns. As a result, all value investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be undervalued after growing its EPSmg (normalized earnings) from $3.43 in 2012 to an estimated $5.09 for 2016. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market's implied estimate of 1.95% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on Benjamin Graham's formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value above the price. (See the full valuation)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. qualifies for both the Defensive Investor and the Enterprising Investor. The Defensive Investor is only initially concerned with the poor dividend history. The Enterprising Investor has no initial concerns. As a result, all value investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be fairly valued after growing its EPSmg (normalized earnings) from $1.5 in 2013 to an estimated $2 for 2017. This level of demonstrated earnings growth supports the market's implied estimate of 3.34% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on the Benjamin Graham value investing formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value within a margin of safety relative to the price.

At the time of valuation, further research into Cisco Systems, Inc. revealed the company was trading above its Graham Number of $25.55. The company pays a dividend of $0.99 per share, for a yield of 3.3%, putting it among the best dividend paying stocks today. Its PEmg (price over earnings per share - ModernGraham) was 15.17, which was below the industry average of 38.63, which by some methods of valuation makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in its industry. Finally, the company was trading above its Net Current Asset Value (NCAV) of $4. (Find the full valuation on ModernGraham)

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co. is suitable for the Enterprising Investor but not the more conservative Defensive Investor. The Defensive Investor is concerned with the low current ratio and high PB ratio. The Enterprising Investor is only concerned with the low current ratio. As a result, all Enterprising Investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be fairly valued after growing its EPSmg (normalized earnings) from $4.51 in 2012 to an estimated $7.35 for 2016. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market's implied estimate of 8.26% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on Benjamin Graham's formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value within a margin of safety relative to the price. (Find the full valuation on ModernGraham)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: See a list of my current holdings on ModernGraham.com. This article is not investment advice; any reader should speak to a registered investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. ModernGraham is not affiliated with the company in any manner. Please be sure to review our detailed disclaimer on ModernGraham.com.