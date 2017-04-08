'MOAR' Cheezburgers Plz

Here are some facts about global QE that may give you a more nuanced appreciation of popular market memes.

I see a whole lot of analysis that purports to explain "the reason for the season" - so to speak - and let me tell you, it's not very accurate.

Fair warning: what you're about to read may shock you if you don't know what the "central bank put" really means.

On Friday, I gave equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) bulls the only excuse they need to keep buying. That excuse is this: "I can has cheezburger?"

That's a nod to perhaps the most famous internet meme in the history of internet memes. You can read the post for the backstory.

Social media has come a long way since the "cheezburger" cat made its viral debut in 2007. Earlier this week, I saw a 2017 riff on the same meme in the form a four minute video depicting two cats with bells in front of them. Every time they paw the bells, they get food ("cheezburgers"?). I likened that to the environment that equity markets have been operating in since 2008. You buy stocks (ring the bells), you make money as they go up (you get "cheezburgers").

After explaining that rather amusing market parallel, I went on to document four distinct market risks. And not because I wanted to rain on the risk parade. Rather, because conjuring up new excuses to be bullish isn't necessary. If you want to stay "long and strong" (so to speak) just roll out the "cheezburger" analogy because no one can argue with it.

Well, as a follow up, I wanted to remind you why the "cheezburger" strategy works. And to do that I'll present you with another popular internet meme: "MOAR".

Now "MOAR" is obviously a kind of phonetic spelling of "more" and among traders, it's sarcastically (and derisively) used to express the market's insatiable thirst for central bank liquidity.

To be sure, the most popular "MOAR" memes usually involve Joe Biden and/or toddlers, but in keeping with the "cheezburger" theme, I'll present these variations:

The whole "central banks are propping up markets" line has become so ubiquitous that even the greenest of greenhorns has heard it and parroted it.

And that's unfortunate. Why? Well, because while it's good that everyone from seasoned traders to the lady whose hand is visible in the right pane above is aware of what's driving markets, the ubiquity of the central bank story has kind of diluted it. That is, average investors talk about it as though it's some kind of urban legend. Most investors don't really appreciate the fact that when Wall Street tells you this market hinges on central bank liquidity, they mean that literally. Not figuratively, not symbolically, and not as some kind of nod to the psychological effect the "Yellen put" has on markets.

See, depending on which central bank you want to talk about, they own entire markets.

Have a look at the following two tables. These are the Bank of Japan's holdings of Japanese government bonds broken down by issue. What you're looking at are the "BoJ's Share" columns.

(Citi)

Are you picking up what I'm laying down here? For a whole lot of issues, they own virtually the entire market. As in "almost no other investors own that particular bond."

But that's certainly not the best (or "worst" depending on how you choose to look at things) part of it. See, whether you know it or not, the BoJ actively supports the equity market. And I mean that in the most literal sense possible. They buy stocks, and when stocks are falling, they buy them some more to keep them from falling further so they don't have to mark their giant equity book to market.

That's a real thing. You know that, right? If not, consider the following from Deutsche Bank (my highlights):

There has also been talk of the BOJ cutting back its equity ETF purchases from the current level of JPY5.7 trillion/year (after excluding the JPY0.3 trillion in "physical and human capital" ETFs). Purchases have indeed been running at around this pace in recent months. The BOJ first started buying equity ETFs under Kuroda's predecessor Masaaki Shirakawa, and then ramped up its purchases quite rapidly following the launch of QQE. The criterion seemingly used by the BOJ to decide when to buy (the ratio of the morning close to the previous day's close) has appeared to slacken as a result. There is a clear tendency for stock prices (MUTF:TOPIX) to rise during the afternoon session on days when the BOJ buys ETFs, indicating that such operations are indeed supportive for Japanese equities. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will almost certainly want such operations to continue as part of efforts to keep voters-not to mention his own party-happy with both the state of the economy and the performance of risk assets.

"With respect to the equity market, share prices are still 15% away from the level of zero unrealized gains/losses on the BoJ's ETF holdings at which there has been support in the past," Citi wrote this week.

Read that sentence again. The BoJ just buys stocks whenever their stock portfolio gets close to showing an unrealized loss. This is your "MOAR" reality.

And how about the ECB - you're aware of how that works right? Look at this chart:

(Citi)

Just try to conceptualize that for a minute. Those numbers at the bottom are in billions. See the purple column? Those are corporate bonds. As in: bonds issued by private companies.

Starting to get the picture?

This isn't an urban legend. And the whole "central bank put" isn't an exaggeration. They are literally supporting the market.

I know the savvy among you already know this, but I would wager that the vast majority of people who have read this far were not aware of the true scope of this global, coordinated effort to prop up asset prices.

And see here's something else you should be aware of: intuitively, this also distorts traditional cross-asset correlations. That is, it changes the way asset prices normally move with respect to each other. Look at this rather remarkable chart:

(Citi)

Don't get bogged down in the chart title. That's just the correlation between returns on investment grade corporate bonds and stocks. Look at the red-dashed circle (as if there's something else you'd be looking at there, right?). QE has completely altered the historical relationship.

Here's one last visual:

(Citi)

See what's going on here? Here's Citi:

Why is the strong correlation between debt and equity markets still holding? To our minds, the obvious explanation is central banks. Without turning this into yet another essay on QE and negative rates, we think their policies have overridden normal market behaviour in response to the evolving cycle. As illustrated in Figure 7, a wide spectrum of asset classes has been exceptionally correlated since the end of the GFC when viewed on a normalised basis. The common factor in all of these (approximated by a simple average) in turn correlates remarkably well with the rate of expansion in central bank holdings of securities (Figure 8).

Look, I'm not going to drag you through any more of this, because frankly, I shouldn't need to if you've read and internalized everything said above.

I just want you to think about this when you read commentary about how what matters is "sentiment," or "optimism about the economy," or "moving averages," or [fill in blank with excuse penned by folks who don't seem to have a firm grasp of what's really going on here].

This is about "MOAR." Plain and simple. And when there's no "MOAR" to be had (i.e. when central banks start dialing this back), you're going to paw at that bell and find out that suddenly, you cannot "has cheezburger."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.