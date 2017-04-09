DryShips: Update On Stock Issuance Debacle As Of April 7th

Based on the data provided in the 6-K, the offering appears to have stalled with little issuance on April 6th and 7th.

DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) filed a 6-K after the market close on April 7th detailing the status of its $226.4 million continuous equity offering under a Prospectus Supplement. As in its prior offerings, Kalani Investments is the agent/underwriter.

The pertinent information provided in the 6-K is as follows:

35,692,576 shares sold

Average price of $1.08

Gross proceeds of $38.4 million

Fixed Amount Requested (i.e. the amount DRYS attempted to issue through Kalani) was $45 million.

Kalani was unable to complete the $45 million Fixed Amount Requested by DRYS. This is an important takeaway from the filing and, based on the analysis provided below, little to no stock was likely sold through Kalani on Thursday and Friday.

The failure to complete the Fixed Amount Requested was likely a direct result of the approval by DRYS of a 1 for 4 stock split announced after the close on April 6th that resulted in a 32% price plunge on Friday April 7th, with the stock trading at or below $.81 for the entirety of the day and closing at $.70. At the $.70 closing price, DRYS equity market value had plummeted to $131 million. The import of this is discussed in the analysis below.

The failure to complete the Fixed Amount Requested and the fairly paltry $38.4 million issued during the first week suggests the offering is in serious trouble and it will take quite a while to complete, barring some action by DRYS. That brings us to the reverse stock split.

Reverse Stock Split

The timing of the reverse stock split was curious to me. I could not unearth anything in the Prospectus or any NASDAQ Capital Market rules regarding issuance of stock that would have required the reverse split, so this was a voluntary action by the Company. The most likely reason for the action? A feeble attempt at a short squeeze or optics.

Trying to create a short squeeze through a reverse split when the Company is trying to dump new issue stock into the market at any acceptable price is a badly misbegotten strategy and it will not work. As long as the equity offering hangs over the stock, the price trend is down. If you do not believe that, look at the price history of the last offering completed in March. That leaves optics.

It is abundantly clear that GE does not care about his stock price or his shareholders. All that matters is getting the stock issued so that he can close the various vessel purchases he has announced. A $2.80 price post split (while it lasts, which will not be long) appears better than a sub $1 price. From a reasonable person's perspective the reverse split failed miserably because the stock price plunged on Friday. I don't think GE cares. If he is able to sell more stock next week, it would be a success in his eyes.

Offering Analysis

The following table provides certain statistics about the results of the offering during the week of April 3rd through 7th. Note that the average price realized for the offered stock equals only a 1.73% discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the stock traded during the same time period. In comparison, the average discount to VWAP was approximately 15% during the last continuous offering completed during March.

The VWAP for April 3rd through 5th was $1.22. A 15% discount to this VWAP would yield a stock price of $1.037. It is therefore highly likely that the bulk of the stock was issued Monday through Wednesday and very little stock was issued Thursday and no stock was issued Friday due to the price collapse.

The most important takeaway from this analysis is that the remaining equity issuance equals 143% of equity market value at the April 7th closing price. This is an enormous overhang and will continue to exert downward pressure on the stock price as DRYS attempts to cram more equity into the market.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S March 31st (millions) 152.35 Size of Offering (millions) $226.40 Dates of Issuance April 3th - 7th Shares Issued (millions) 35.69 Avg Issuance Price $1.0759 Volume Traded (millions) 243.6 VWAP $1.0948 Value Traded $266.69 April 7th Close $0.70 Results Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 14.65% Shares Issued 35.69 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 1.73% Est of Value of Equity Issued $38.40 Remaining Equity Issuance $188.00 Equity Market Value @ April 7th Close $131.63 Remaining Issuance as % of EMV @ April 7th 143% Remaining Equity Issuance @ 15% Discount to April 7th Close (shares/millions) 316.0

The following table is from my April 5th analysis of DRYS offering. Please note that the 20% of volume column for projected equity issuance resulted in approximately $32 million at an offer price equal to a 15% discount to the April 3rd through 5th VWAP. This further supports the conclusion that the bulk of the equity was offered during the first three days.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S March 31st (millions) 152 Size of Offering (millions) $226.40 Dates of Issuance April 3rd - 5th Volume Traded (millions) 160 VWAP $1.22 Value Traded $195.57 April 5th Close $1.03 Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 10.00% 12.50% 15% 17.50% 20% Shares Issued 16.0 20.0 24.0 28.0 32.0 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 15% Est of Value of Equity Issued $16.62 $20.78 $24.93 $29.09 $33.25 Remaining Equity Issuance $209.78 $205.62 $201.47 $197.31 $193.15 Equity Market Value @ April 5th Close $173.04 $177.16 $181.28 $185.40 $189.52 Remaining Issuance as % of EMV @ April 5th 121% 116% 111% 106% 102% Remaining Equity Issuance @ 15% Discount to April 5th Close (shares/millions) 239.6 234.9 230.1 225.4 220.6

Conclusion

Unless there is a marked spike in volume or price, it could take more than six weeks to complete the $188 million remainder of the offering. Here are some very simplified and unlikely assumptions and conclusions.

40 million shares traded daily (pre-split)

Issuance equals 20% of daily volume

$.70 issuance price (no discount from April 7th closing price, no assumption regarding continued price declines)

$5.6 million issued per day

33.5 days to complete issuance

Frankly, this begs the question whether the offering can be completed. It also highlights a risk. If DRYS is able to source debt capital on the fleet of vessels to be purchased, the crushing weight forcing the stock down would be removed and the price could react violently. Be careful!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last month on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will not be trading DRYS over the next several days. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.