Allergan Vs. Synergy: Uncovering The Real 'Poop' In Recent Statements

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), a gastrointestinal company out of New York, recently started selling their drug, Trulance, for chronic idiopathic constipation, or CIC. Trulance will be competing with Linzess, which treats CIC and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, or IBS-C. Trulance is expected to be approved for the IBS-C indication in the first quarter of 2018 most likely. Linzess is owned about half and half between Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and drug giant Allergan (NYSE:AGN). I am sensing a miniature war between Synergy and Allergan, which will only get worse as Synergy proves themselves again and again. I'll explain the better fighter in this war and how investors can profit.

The war started when Citigroup analyst Liav Abraham downgraded Synergy stock giving them a price target of $3.70, and mentioning that takeover talk for the company is diminishing. Investors may need an account to view the full StreetInsider article, but there are a number of key notes to discuss. The first thing investors need to know about is the vested interest Citigroup has in Allergan and Ironwood, Synergy's competitors.

Investors can turn to WhaleWisdom, which is a site that will outline to you the institutional holdings of all stocks. You can also search by individual hedge funds etc. Allergan's holdings, seen here, show that Citigroup has a vested interest in Allergan stock to the tune of around $90 million. Add in Ironwood's holdings, seen here, and Citigroup's total vested interest in Synergy competitors is around $100 million total. This compares to a vested interest of just $3 million in Synergy stock, seen here. That is about 33x the investment in Synergy competitors than Synergy.

Liav Abraham is an analyst for Citigroup who has supported Allergan for years. In the midst of all the talk surrounding high drug prices that were tanking stocks left and right, it was Liav Abraham who told investors they could "hide" in Allergan. When the Federal Trade Commission was actively looking for ways to prevent the Pfizer and Allergan merger, it was a foregone conclusion for many that the deal was not going to happen. It was Liav Abraham who told the investing world, "all y'all worry too much". There are countless examples of Citigroup, and this specific analyst, standing with Allergan. Flash forward to today, and Citigroup is protecting Allergan from their biggest threat, Trulance.

Going back to the StreetInsider article. Citigroup mentioned that the recent downward movement in Synergy stock was because of their new "Poop Troop" campaign. More on that later. I believe there is an ulterior motive in their statement. First, the downward spike in Synergy stock was most likely because of the actual Citigroup downgrade, which came out just hours before news of the Poop Troop press release on the same day. Citi is the only analyst firm out of twelve that rate Synergy a SELL. It is my opinion that Citigroup mentioned the Poop Troop selloff to give investors the impression that the Synergy launch is not going well. This was an attempt to scare investors, which would allow Allergan to execute a hostile takeover attempt when Synergy stock went down close to their target. I am a firm believer that competitors want to lower the share price of Synergy and to kill the competition by this type of takeover.

Now, if Citigroup thinks that Synergy's Poop Troop campaign is a negative, then why did Allergan release "Toilet Talk" the very next day? Toilet Talk is 100% identical to Poop Troop and is most definitely a copycat tactic. The end of the article will give an in depth analysis of the Poop Troop and Toilet Talk campaigns.

Another point mentioned in the Synergy downgrade was that the analyst believes the sales figures would be slow to start. More than 50% of drug launches do actually miss expectations. However, Bloomberg is reporting impressive Trulance sales in their first few weeks. A lot better than Linzess sales during their first few weeks, as seen in the below image. The fact that there's already news of sales figures being impressive this early in the game should really be exciting.

The last point mentioned in the downgrade was that Citigroup says most mergers don't happen once a drug is approved, which would describe Synergy's situation. Their drug is approved and they're currently selling. This statement is extremely odd. Any big pharma company would want to wait until after a company does clinical trials to minimize their risk. They would also want to wait until the target company starts selling so they could see some sales projections after six months or so, which is exactly what happened when Relypsa was bought out by Galenica. The below image of a chart I've created also reiterates my point. Most of the companies listed were bought once they were approved and started selling for a few months.

Now, what exactly is the Poop Troop campaign? Synergy, a couple days ago, announced a new campaign, which allows people to download an emoji keyboard for their smartphones of various poop characters, like what is seen below.

There are around 14 or so different characters, but more important is the message behind this campaign. The campaign is designed to encourage sufferers of CIC to be more open about their CIC symptoms and the daily troubles they experience. These discussions can be between fellow sufferers, their physicians, family and friends. Chronic idiopathic constipation isn't exactly a popular discussion one would have with anyone, especially at the dinner table. This campaign is a different and interesting attempt at solving that problem. As I mentioned before, Citigroup criticized this campaign and called it the reason for their recent selloff. Their client though must have thought different because Allergan launched a copycat campaign the next day called "Toilet Talk".

Toilet Talk's mission is the same as the Poop Troop, where it is trying to encourage people to talk about their poop. Their reasoning for this is obvious, just like Synergy's, as they also talk about the difficulty of having conversations surrounding this topic. A noticeable difference is that Allergan is using this campaign for their IBS-D franchise and not their CIC and IBS-C franchises, which would mean Linzess. There's no reason why a person on Linzess though wouldn't be interested in Toilet Talk. It would serve the same purpose.

Let's compare the websites of the two campaigns. Toilet Talk can be found here. Upon entering the site you're greeted with a video taking place on the Santa Monica Pier that I think is very well done, humorous and enjoyable to watch. The host goes around and asks strangers questions about their bowel movements. Allergan is also teaming up with media mogul Wendy Williams, of the Wendy Williams Show, who will help with the campaign. As far as the other items of the website, it looks like there isn't a whole lot of information available. It seems very limited to me, but I'm sure changes would be made.

The Poop Troop site can be found here. There is no video, but the site educates people on uroguanylin and goes in depth about its role with the human body. At first glance, this site is definitely more aesthetically pleasing than Toilet Talk. Visitors are also pointed to a link where they can download the emoji keyboard.

In conclusion, I really liked the video on the Toilet Talk site and they also have celebrity exposure as well with Wendy Williams. Within the site visitors can also take a survey with questions pertaining to their bowel movements. For those that complete the survey, Allergan will donate $1 to the AGA Foundation with a maximum donation of $50,000, so nothing wrong about that. I'm still confused as to why they limit this to IBS-D only. The Poop Troop campaign I think is better because it serves two purposes. It accomplishes the same goal as Toilet Talk, but there's also a fun factor with it. Poop Troop is a more memorable name and non-sufferers can get just as much out of the campaign as real sufferers. This is basically free exposure for Synergy and the whole emoji keyboard, and the funny characters, would attract a lot more people from little kids to old adults. I would expect further news from Synergy regarding their marketing campaign, as some sort of television advert is likely in the near future. It appears Synergy is working with a prominent casting agency in New York City.