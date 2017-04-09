SLV: Feeling Heavy

Introduction

Our philosophical view is that real gold is real money. However, in today's financial system it is traded primarily as a paper derivative. One day, we believe that gold and silver will be set free from their paper chains and leap in value. We can't predict the timing of the monetary reset we believe is inevitable. Therefore, our strategy is to remain long precious metals in a nimble way, looking for any clues that the market may provide for near-term price direction. We write weekly columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) which outline our week-ahead views.

The price of SLV is dependent upon the value of silver in the futures markets. The futures market trades more hours than SLV, and at much greater dollar volumes. As a result, we view technical analysis of SLV to be inferior to technical analysis of the COMEX futures market.

Summary View

On Thursday, we put out an alert on SLV, and suggested that silver could either break to the upside in a big way, or experience selling pressure. We included the following graph to show relative probabilities of both scenarios. We still believe that both scenarios could play out in the coming weeks, although we see the probabilities for a continued sell off to have recently increased.

Late Thursday and early Friday had news events that normally would have been followed by sharp rises in the price of gold and silver. The price rallies in both precious metals were temporary; however, and they were followed by sharp selling pressure as the week ended. Without further geopolitical headlines, we anticipate the selling pressure to continue into next week for both gold and silver. A tweet from U.S. president Donald Trump over the weekend could of course change everything. We enter next week short SLV, with an expectation of further downside.

Technical Indicators

Unlike the price of gold, which accelerated to new highs at the beginning of Friday, the price of silver was capped at the key level of $18.50, and printed a high of $18.49/oz before the late Friday afternoon sell-off. The downside breaching of the 200 DMA accelerated the price drop, and silver later recovered some of its losses to close right near $18/oz.

The key technical levels to watch will continue to be the 50, 100 and 200 DMA levels, as well as the all-important $18.50/level. The double top, failure to reach new highs, and the closing below the 200 DMA present a cautionary technical picture. Selling pressure could accelerate below the 50 and 100 DMA support lines, and purchasing pressure could build if silver rises back above its 200 DMA. If silver rises to above $18.50/oz, then it could move higher quickly. We are short SLV with puts in order to limit our potential losses; naked shorting SLV here could get expensive.

Commercial Positioning

Here are the week-to-week summary changes in the Commitment of Traders ("COT") report published each Friday (with Tuesday's data). From Tuesday to Tuesday, the commercial shorts increased their positioning by 12.4% in the COMEX gold market and 10.4% in the silver market. Hedge funds increased their long position in gold by 12.8% and in silver by 11.8%. These are significant changes.

In addition, the gold open interest increased by another 13,365 contracts, and the silver open interest increased by another 4,191 contracts (preliminary) from Tuesday to Friday. As a reminder, increases in open interest tend to correspond to increases in commercial short position. Increases in commercial short position - over time - tend to be preceded by sharp sell-offs in both precious metals.

Here is the most important data point, which is highlighted by the red arrow in the chart below. THE SILVER COMMERCIAL SHORT POSITION IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH. This is important because as you can see in the graph below, peaks in commercial short interest have in recent years have ALWAYS been followed by a sharp sell off in silver. This doesn't mean that next week's sell off is a guarantee, of course. Next week, the price could continue to rise and we could see increases in commercial short interest that give us another peak. Nevertheless, we view this data point as bearish indeed, particularly when taken together with Friday's sharp decline.

Safe Havens

We view silver as primarily trading in relationship to gold, and gold trades in relationship to safe haven alternatives. As a result, in our view the safe haven demand for gold is indirectly felt by silver. Silver of course has a relationship to some industrial metals (such as copper), but none of those correlations compel us to consider those relationships in our "top 3" indicators for silver, especially in a weekly view. Over the last 252 trading days, GLD has a correlation to SLV near 77%, and a beta near 1.3.

In a separate article this week, we covered some headwinds that we believe GLD and SLV face at the moment, including: a) a strengthening U.S. dollar, and b) increasing real interest rates.

