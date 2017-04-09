Crude Oil Pushes Higher

Introduction and Background

In this weekly update, we update the key factors that we believe contributes to the price of crude oil in the short- and medium-term. Last week, we published rationale for entering into a long position in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) based upon our expectation of continuing strength in crude oil.

The United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA: USO) closely follows the front-month WTI crude oil futures contract on NYMEX, since it holds the front-month futures contracts as its primary asset. USO can be useful for short-term trading positions, but is not always a great candidate for "buy and hold" investors, due to time decay created by the normal structure of the futures market. We covered that briefly in an article that can be accessed here. We have updated our indicators for USO investment, and the following table summarizes our current outlook.

Technicals

We believe that technical analysis on the continuous futures contract is more relevant than technical analysis on USO. Therefore, while our charting below is on the oil futures contract traded on NYMEX, our trading positions are often on USO, which is very liquid and accessible. We review two charts below. On the daily chart, we highlight a few items:

For the fourth time, crude oil rebounded with strength from its uptrend support line. Last week, crude oil made advances through both its 100 DMA and its 50 DMA. Most of the recent price reversals in crude oil have been rounded tops or rounded bottoms, and we are in a clear uptrend for the moment. If crude oil stays above its 50 DMA and avoids a 50 DMA cross over the 100 DMA, that will help it to keep upside momentum.

On the four hour chart below, we present the Fibonacci retracement from the February highs to the March lows. Since the price has risen above the 50 DMA, 100 DMA and 200 DMA, then we look to other analytics to help us gauge future support and resistance areas. We can see that some of the retracement lines have been areas of support and resistance, so this retracement may continue to have validity. If so, we would expect support at the $51.90 level, and resistance at the $53.23 level. Above $53.23, crude oil will look to re-test its February highs near $55/bbl.

Geopolitics

The U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airfield enabled crude oil to rally with strength in the Thursday overnight session. After giving up some of its gains (in part perhaps on the rig count report in the U.S.), crude oil rebounded off of its $51.90 retracement towards a closing value of $52.29/bbl. Further escalation in the Middle East could of course enable crude oil to run higher; nevertheless, the market has recently been more immune from Middle East conflict than it once was.

We reiterate our view that Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering in 2018 should continue to provide (direct and indirect) support to crude oil prices.

Currency and Refined Products

Crude oil has value due to the refined products that are produced from it: diesel and gasoline. As we head into the "summer driving season" the values of gasoline and diesel continue to rise along with crude oil.

Below, we have graphed the price of crude oil (in candlesticks) versus the relative value of refined products (black line) and the CADUSD (blue line). Since Canada's GDP is heavily reliant on crude oil, the value of the Canadian dollar tends to move along with the price of crude oil, and vice versa. It is our view that short-term strength in the CADUSD can help to lift the value of crude oil, and short-term weakness in the CADUSD can help create a price decline.

The U.S. dollar has been showing signs of strength in the last week, which reduces the value of the CADUSD pair. Overall, we view these pieces of the puzzle as cautionary for crude oil. If the dollar continues to rally, then we would expect headwinds on the price of oil.

Supply and Demand Fundamentals

The U.S. remains at or near record highs for crude oil, gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, anyone who follows this market knows that the shale oil producers can and will increase production in response to increases in price. So, there may be a limit to how high crude oil can run here.

We have attached a helpful summary of the current and historical supply & demand picture which was produced by Ole Hansen, a commodity analyst with Saxo Bank.

Despite the high levels of supply, we have seen several reports that suggest that oil supply and demand is beginning to rebalance. In an article published on April 3rd, Bloomberg suggested that as many as 10 to 20 million barrels of crude oil have recently left the Caribbean. This is significant because Caribbean islands have been used as a storage location for the excess supply of crude oil.

COT Report

We view the COT data to be most meaningful at extreme positioning levels or inflection points, and we don't believe that the commercial trading data will be a significant influencer of price in the coming week.

Please note: USO is in the midst of its four day rollover from the May crude oil futures contract to the June futures contract. The rollover began on April 6 th, and will end on April 11 th. During the roll dates, there could be slight discrepancy between the May and June futures contract and the value of USO. After April 11 th, USO should track almost tick for tick with the June crude oil contract.

