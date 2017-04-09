Why I Wouldn't Touch Molson With A Ten Foot Pole

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is the second largest beer producer in North America by volume and the fifth largest globally following the acquisition of the remaining 58% of the MillerCoors joint venture, which was previously owned by SAB Miller. MillerCoors will continue to operate as a separate business unit of Molson Coors, along with the company's current Canadian, European, and Molson Coors International divisions. As part of the transaction, TAP also gained full ownership of the Miller brands outside of the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as perpetual U.S. rights to all imported and licensed brands duty-free (Redd's, Peroni, Pilsner Urquell, and Grolsch). Following the acquisition, the company's net revenues generated 64% from the United States, 18% from Europe, and 15% from Canada.

Ability to improve margins

We believe the notion that Molson Coors will be able to improve their margins in the coming years is largely overstated. Many have said that the MillerCoors acquisition will allow the company to compete globally due to the increased economies of scale. We do not believe this to be true as the company has already taken advantage of most size related synergies. Instead, the current cost structure of the company is highly inefficient and is putting downward pressure on margins and the stock price. Although there have been reports of margins improving upwards of 5%, we believe that the number will be closer to 2% as management struggles to initiate efficient processes. This is a key issue that is often brought up when comparing Molson to other companies such as ABI. As can be seen in the exhibit below, while Miller had a 41.9% margin, the industry average was 51%.

(Source: Company Financials)

Additionally, the acquisition was originally set out to provide $220 million in synergies. However, after the acquisition was complete, management provided a $550 million projection for cost savings. We view this raise in guidance as an aggressive move to attempt to prop up the share price of the company. This is especially probable as the company has struggled with a steady decline in market cap in the past 6 months.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Underlying Business Fundamentals Are Poor

Although there is potential of some synergies and improved efficiencies, this will not fix the fundamental issues with the core activities of the company. Management has recently stated that they expect slight growth in volume in the United States, although MillerCoors posted eight straight years of revenue decline. Although we believe that there is truth to the predictions that sales from craft beers will transition into the premium light categories in which Molson has significant exposure, over the long term, the company's brand portfolio offerings are not well positioned to outpace the overall category.

Needed Reinvestment to Drive Sales

Throughout the past few years, the company has been largely focusing on driving down costs and improving efficiencies. While doing this, Miller has foregone a lot of marketing and sales related activities to drive down its costs of operations. With the current plans to grow business in the U.S and launch additional brands in new markets internationally, we think that a significant investment will have to be made to drive sales. While the company has not specifically signified how they will allocate the money saved from synergies and increase operational efficiencies, analysts are predicting that only half of that cash will be available for re-investment.

Our Takeaway

Due to low margins, poor fundamental business operations, and a large need in capital reinvestment to drive sales, we do not recommend taking long position in this stock.