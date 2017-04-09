Should You Buy DryShips?

DryShips will emerge stronger from this dilution. And we are on the lookout for another shipping rate based bullish swing trade opportunity after the dilution and stock split.

Investors continue to buy the stock, and this means there is no reason to fear bankruptcy. Economou also owns most of the debt.

DryShips is crashing after the announcement of more dilution and a R/S split.

Lemmings jump off a cliff

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) is down significantly in the face of another reverse stock split. On top of this bad news, the Baltic Dry Index has fallen sharply in the face of plunging capesize rates.

Regardless of the challenges facing DryShips, a new group of lemmings will continue to buy the stock and prop up Economou's plaything. For this reason, we know the company is unlikely to go bankrupt and are on the lookout for the next bullish swing trade opportunity.

Panamax rates remain strong and may create a salvageable bullish swing trade in a month or two if the trend continues. However, for now, the stock should be strongly avoided.

Daily Shipping Rates

Despite numerous acquisitions, many of which are based on fixed rate charters, DryShips is still a spot rate dependent business. Specifically, DryShips depends on the Panamax and Capesize components of the Baltic Dry Index.

Earlier in the year, DryShips was an almost 'pure' Panamax play. But after the acquisition of several Newcastlemax vessels (we believe will be used for ore transport from Australia to China), the Capesize index should be considered another major factor in the long-term thesis for DryShips.

That being said, several of DryShips' Newcastlemax vessels will operate on fixed charter rates.

Late in March, Morgan Stanley paradoxically called the near-term top on the Baltic Dry Index with their bullish upgrades of several dry bulk names. If anyone needs a reason not to listen to Wall Street analyst, there it is.

Baltic Dry Index

Panamax Index

Capesize Index

The Stock

Despite the obvious falling knife pattern in DryShips stock, investors are still buying shares in the company. In a way, this is good news because after the dilution, the company will emerge stronger at these investor's expense.

This may set up a good swing trade for those with the foresight to hold their money until after the dilution - if rising shipping rates coincide.

Conclusion

DryShips has done another reverse stock split, but this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, nor should investors waste time trying to find shares to borrow and short.

DryShips is being pummeled by many factors, including a tanking Baltic Dry Index and falling Capesize rates. Panamax rates remain strong, but we believe they will also fall by late-April. If they don't fall, another bullish swing trade opportunity may emerge in DryShips as soon as the dilution is over.

- To reiterate, we believe they will fall, but if they don't fall by late-April, a bullish opportunity may emerge.

Remember, dilutive capital raises and reverse splits are like magnets for short interest. And when a company carries so much short interest that shares become hard to borrow, there is an opportunity for a hugely profitable short squeeze.

