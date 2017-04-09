Frontier Cannot Afford Deterioration In Financials

FTR data by YCharts

Central argument: Frontier can afford very little deterioration in its financials in order to remain solvent.

Overview

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is down 39% year-to-date on the back of continuing operational difficulties in its April 2016 acquisition of Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) wireline properties in California, Texas, and Florida.

FY2017 guidance, released on February 27, 2017 on its Q4 2016 earnings call, included the following full-year estimates from management:

Adjusted free cash flow: $800 million to $1.0 billion

Capital expenditures: $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion

Integration costs and expenditures: operating expense less than $50 million; capital expenditures less than $50 million

Cash taxes: $0 to $50 million

The company's $17.9 billion in debt against $3.3-$3.5 billion in EBITDA in 2017 would leverage the company at 5.1x-5.4x or about 88% of total capitalization. Estimating the general shape of its cost of capital ("WACC") curve is difficult but somewhere in this vicinity:

(Source: author)

The central takeaway is that the company needs to deleverage to shore up investor confidence, but will be inherently limited given the capital expenditures required to support the long-term growth of the business. And with deleveraging - and avoidance of further debt-financed acquisitions - both the cost of debt and cost of equity can come down accordingly.

Frontier's maturity profile remains relatively favorable for now, with just $1.904 billion due over the next three fiscal years, ending in December 2019 ($363 million in 2017, $733 in 2018, and $808 million in 2019). However, $2.4 billion comes due in 2020 and with the company likely to generate under $1 billion in interest-excluded free cash flow in 2017 - and weak revenue and EBITDA numbers - this maturity will be difficult to address. In the meantime, debt will be handled with cash reserves, revolver credit, and, likely in the future, new loans to extend out the company's maturity profile.

Is the dividend safe?

The company's financial deterioration, negative EPS, rising debt maturities, and capital spending necessities call into question the long-run sustainability of the dividend.

Management has lowered its capex in 2017 to maintain a more favorable liquidity position. However, declining operational performance cannot be reversed without additional capital spending. Other cable and telecommunications companies have advantages over Frontier with respect to broadband speeds and service quality due to the quality of the assets they possess. Lack of spending on upgrading from its legacy networks to a fully modernized infrastructure will pressure revenue further due to the market share the company would inevitably cede to competitors.

Frontier currently pays out around $420 million annually in dividends, which means it consumes nearly half of available cash flow, even before factoring in interest payments. If operations continue to deteriorate, Frontier is likely to suspend the dividend as debt payments require first priority in order to ensure ongoing solvency. Existing sources of cash and credit ($522 million in cash, $800 million to $1 billion in free cash flow, and $850 million with its revolving credit line) only go so far.

The dividend could be sustainable into 2019 but becomes challenging somewhere around that point, especially if operating trends fail to reverse course.

Frontier's purchase of network properties in the CA/TX/FL markets, collectively home to 27% of the US population, are expected to create larger market share. Nonetheless, integration of these assets and realization of the cost synergies has been somewhat slower than anticipated. Improved operating trends in these newly acquired assets will be necessary to support the contention that these will ultimately materially boost the company's cash flow down the road.

Valuation

Revenue is projected to come in at around $9.2 billion for the FY2017, ending in December

In a base scenario I'm proposing revenue run-off of 2% year-over-year

EBITDA margins over the past three fiscal years have dropped from 44% to 41% to below 39%. I model in EBITDA margin of 38% for 2017 and maintain it in perpetuity

Depreciation and amortization expense as a percentage of revenues is generally in the 22%-24% range. However, this figure will become lighter as capital spending decreases due to mounting solvency pressures. Capex will come in the vicinity of 10.5%-13.5% of revenue over the next year. I place capex at 13% of revenue and set this equal to D&A expense in long-term equilibrium

No working capital growth

Debt costs of 11%

1.8% long-term economic growth rate

Adjustable cost of equity to account for various returns expectations

In normal circumstances, we could assume that equity investors would be okay with normal 7%-ish forward nominal returns. In this case, with the debt yielding around 11% and equity subordinate in the capital structure, we can safely assume that investors are demanding something higher. After all, there's a non-trivial probability that stockholders are zeroed in this situation with the mountain of debt and ongoing operational difficulties.

I use a range running from 12%-20%.

(Source: author)

If we go with a sensitivity table instead, using a year-over-year revenue growth rate range running from -6% to +2% (in increments of 200 bps) and margins sensitized to the degree of year-to-year contraction (ranging from 100 bps of annual compression to no fluctuation at all), we derive the following share prices (cost of equity is taken as 15%):

(Source: author)

The main point is that Frontier is not in a position where it can afford much, if anything, in the way of a dip in revenue or suffer any tangible degree of margin compression in order to remain solvent.

Conclusion

The stock is certainly a risky investment given the company's leverage and concerns governing recent operating trends. Frontier also has bond issuances yielding in the 10%-12% range, but this reflects uncertainty regarding the company's $2.4 billion worth of maturities coming due in 2020 that could challenge its solvency. It's also unclear whether the company is investing enough into modernizing its networks in order to avoid ceding market share in a competitive industry with additional disruption from non-traditional firms.

Overall, the figures suggest Frontier can afford very little financial deterioration if it's to remain solvent over the long run.