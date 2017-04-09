Get Back, Get Back To Where You Once Belonged!

The words, penned too long ago by the Beatles, seem to resonate for the markets these days. It is an open question where anything belongs now as we hang upon the desires of President Trump and the caveat of whether the Congress will support his desires. The Republicans have the votes, but the divisions in that party seem almost as strong as the divisions between the Democrats and the Republicans. Not as vicious perhaps but still, a substantial divide.

Equities remind me of a different tune entirely, a Walt Disney melody, "When you wish upon a star." If, and I say, "if," Mr. Trump has his way with tax cuts and with less regulations, then perhaps, for the equity markets, "anything your heart desires will come to you." The issue is the cost of all of this and where that cost will be made up, so as not to increase our budget deficit. My best guess is by a tax on imported oil as America has the capacity, in oil and natural gas, to become self-sufficient but we are some ways from confronting both the political and economic issues of the decision to achieve this.

"America First" is a great slogan but it also has a flipside which is "Them Second." Them being every other nation on Earth. So it becomes a matter of degree how far you are pushed to the back, depending upon the status of your country. Britain, as one example, is probably just barely behind but some of the countries in the Middle East may be placed very far to the rear indeed. We can now tell them to "stuff it," and I expect that is what Mr. Trump is quite likely to do.

Equities are now open to several rather large event risks that are on the rise in Europe. I refer specifically to Frexit, Grexit and Italgo. Frexit, while unlikely, is far past being a tail risk and more acts of terrorism on the Continent, such as the recent one in Sweden, could push the French voters away from the mainstream as an act of self-preservation, if nothing else. I don't think Frexit will happen, but I am not counting it out either. I am just waiting to see, like all of you.

The headlines concerning Grexit border right on "fake news, in my opinion. The Financial Time's headline was "Greece strikes deal on economic reforms with bailout monitors," which, if you read the entire story, is anything but what the headline indicates. The agreed only on Greek tax and pension reforms in 2019 and 2020 which will hardly secure any new bailout. Even Mr. Dijsselbloem, in the same article, said "The situation in Greece is not improving, that is something we are all responsible for - we are taking too long." Three nations, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany, all have said that they will not participate in any new bail-out unless the IMF is also involved and helps fund the new scheme.

I just do not see that happening.

The biggest owner of the IMF is the United States and the American representatives now report to the Trump Administration and I cannot imagine Mr. Mnuchin, and others, supporting throwing more money away on Greece because, it can be said with relative certainty, that they do not have a prayer of repaying what they owe now, much less an even greater debt. Make note, America has a new President, and the IMF is no longer an European institution.

"Muddle through" and "kick the can" may be effective strategies in the short term, as you pray for some kind of Divine intervention, but if that intervention does not show up, or the gods do not descend from Mt. Olympus, then logic and reality both begin to rear their heads and it becomes pretty tough to "kick the can" through those walls.

Greece is in real trouble, that is my opinion, and while the country may be small, it owes an admitted, $376 billion in public debt. On top of that, according to the World Politics Review, private debt, bank debt, in Greece now exceeds more than 113% of their entire GDP while taxes, in arrears, are more than $107 billion.

Putting this into perspective, for 2016, Greece's GDP was $194.690 billion. So the simple math is that Greece's bank debt is 220 billion and their public debt is $376 billion so that the total public and private debt number now stands at $596 billion which provides a total debt to GDP figure of 306.13%.

Have a bite of those grape leaves at your local taverna!

The Italian banks are basically insolvent, in my opinion, regardless of the protestations of the ECB. What did you expect them to say anyway? They use a very stringent formula for their determination, of course. It is known as "The Blind Eye" and they keep turning it in the banks' direction.

Italian banks hold approximately one-third of all non-performing European debt which is about $286 billion, according to the European Central Bank. Under the EU rules, equity holders and debt holders must take the hits before a bank can be bailed out. Since most owners, of these two classes of securities, are Italian citizens, one can only wonder how many might rush to the Five Star Movement, now the most popular party in Italy, who want a referendum on EU membership.

Elections may come sooner than later in Italy, as the current ruling party seems to be losing support on an almost daily basis. Mt. Vesuvius appears to be on the brink of explosion and, like the Greek gods, I don't expect the Roman ones to show up either.

It took Gibbon six volumes to describe the rise and fall of the Roman Empire. I wonder how many volumes the next man, named after some other Ape, no doubt, will take to describe the rise and fall of the European one?

For equities, for debt, the crash of the house that Berlin built, will make Lehman's collapse a footnote in our history. Equities down and U.S. government debt up and the pace will be furious and the places we will get to, perhaps unseen to date. The President is invigorating the American markets with promises of things to come and yet, I am not so unrealistic to think that even he may get trumped, if Europe is bought to her knees.

Tread carefully!