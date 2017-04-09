Carbo Ceramics: Wilks Brothers Companies Have Opened The Coffin

Carbo Ceramics (CRR) has had a rough couple of years. First commodity prices declined. This limited new drilling activity. Then operators began to take a far shorter view of well life. The focus on payback and some minimal return in exchange for premature proppant crushing has taken precedence. The continuing large production improvements continue to obscure the need for expensive ceramic proppant. So the company has launched several new product lines as its cash flow dried up. Its once proud balance sheet in tatters with some actual long term debt. So along comes the Wilks Brothers with a lot of cash and a deal for the company. This deal will probably save it from the predicted extinction that Mr. Market had it mind.

Two directors had previously loaned the company $25 million. Later the company obtained (click on 2016 3rd quarter 10-Q) a term loan. But this put management in the position of financing the launch and development of a lot of new products while paying back a term loan. Since cash flow had dried up from the collapse of the ceramic proppant market, this financing arrangement was definitely not acceptable. The new products could have failed from a lack of sufficient financial support.

So Wilks Brothers to the rescue. The Wilks Brothers founded Frac Tech and sold the company for about $3.5 billion. So they have hundreds of millions to invest for the right price. Best of all, they understand the business of Carbo Ceramics far better than most lenders could. If the deal is done correctly, this could be a match made in financial heaven.

"HOUSTON, March 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) announced today that it has refinanced its existing bank debt with a debt placement with the Wilks Brothers, LLC. The new debt placement includes an initial funding of $52.7 million plus an additional $12.3 million to be released after certain conditions have been satisfied. The loan bears interest at 9% and gives CARBO the option to make payment-in-kind, or PIK, at 11% interest during the first two years of the loan. The loan is secured by all accounts receivable, inventory, cash in certain accounts, domestic distribution assets residing on owned property, plant facilities and equipment in Marshfield, Wisconsin and Toomsboro, Georgia, and certain real property interests in mines and minerals. The loan does not contain any financial maintenance covenants and cannot be repaid during the first three years without making the lender whole for interest over the entire remaining term of the loan. As part of the transaction, CARBO issued a warrant exchangeable for 523,022 shares of CARBO common stock upon payment of an exercise price of $14.91 per share. Of the total loan amount of $65.0 million, $52.7 million has been applied to pay off CARBO's bank debt, and the excess is expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes."

The loan shown above has stabilized the company finances and provided the commpany with an avenue for additional funding if that funding is needed. The directors who loaned the company another $25 million have also agreed to PIK under certain circumstances as part of this deal.

Source: Carbo Ceramics March, 2017 Proxy Statement

Not only did the Wilks Brothers lend the company money, but they also have a 9.5% stake in the equity of the company. Plus the Wilks companies received an option to purchase more than 500,000 more shares. This option has to be approved at a shareholders meeting. Though with management and the Wilks brothers voting in favor of the proposal, the proposal appears certain to succeed. More importantly, that option is worth nothing at current prices. But should the stock eventually bounce back to $50, about a third of its previous high price, that option could be worth more than $18 million. This would provide the lender with a tidy return on the loan.

All of the directors own another 16% of the company. Between the loans advanced to the company and the common equity stakes held by the major players, there is a lot of motivation for this company to succeed. Both the two directors and the Wilks family companies are highly motivated to having the company execute its future plans successfully.

The launching of several new products has already begun. Many more are in various development stages. The first sales increase has been reported in quite some time. Management for the first time in awhile is projecting a double digit sales increase for the year. This increase will be led by a significant increase in the sales of new products. For the first time in a while, the company appears to be relatively secure. The new products could fail, but the presence of the Wilks brothers adds a new margin of safety to the situation.

The stock prices has retreated since the original news of a sales increase for the fourth quarter (compared to the third quarter of 2016) was announced. But the worst is probably over for this stock. However, the ride back could be very bumpy until some new products are well established. Still, the company has some game changing new products that are targeting some very large markets. Some fairly sophisticated investors with deep pockets think these new products have a decent chance of success. The GUARD line of products, for example, has targeted some potentially hundreds of million dollars markets. There are several other product lines that could eventually grow the company much larger than it was at the height of the oil industry boom.

The latest price was approximately $11 per common share. Near that price, the stock appears to be a very attractive speculation on the success of the new products. The Wilks family constitutes some very sophisticated investors who have made a large vote of confidence in this company. So while the progress will be irregular, there is an excellent chance of a return of ten times the current price over the next decade. Timing that return could be very tough. But investors like the Wilks family do not get involved for small returns. The markets targeted already exist and the new products launched by the company appear to have some solid advantages.

Plus this company has developed many of its products with industry partners. In fact, some like the KRYPTOSPHERE HD, were developed at the request of major companies such as Chevron for use in ultra deep wells in the Gulf of Mexico. Some details of the development process are at various places on the company website. Using industry partners often helps with the new product introduction. Partnering with companies such as Chevron gives the new product an early visibility that will be a marketing advantage. Plus many industry concerns are covered during the development process through customer input. Now all that is needed is time. The financing is now in place to give management that time. The new product lines give this company several chances to win big for shareholders.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRR, over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.