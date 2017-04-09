Raytheon - The Future Trump Trade

The underlying developments should enable RTN to increase revenues, and overall profits significantly over the next few years.

Trump's assertive demonstration of force in response to the tragic events that transpired in Syria in recent days implies that our President is intent on projecting a strong image to our allies and adversaries around the world. In fact, the president is seeking to increase military spending by $54 billion this year. The strikes in Syria are likely only the beginning of what could transpire to be a Reaganesque type period for the U.S. and its subsequent military spending. Companies such as Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), (NYSE:NOC), (NYSE:LMT) and others should perform extremely well in this newly forming environment.

Importance of Projecting Military Strength

Whether we like it or not we live in a world filled with adversaries. Mainly Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. The U.S. is essentially, continuously being challenged by these countries and I feel most can agree that Donald Trump is not someone who would typically back down from such a prominent confrontation. Military spending should increase greatly over the next few years to expand and optimize existing forces, and to keep up with the rapid expansion of rival nations. To Trump and the increasing number of neocons advising him, America needs to be the world's one and only military superpower, and to achieve and maintain this goal this will require an immense amount of Military spending.

Will Trump Expand and Modernize U.S. Military?

U.S. military spending accounted for more than one third of total word defense expenditures and was a market valued at $598 billion in 2016. In addition, defense spending accounted for 54% of total federal discretionary spending in 2015. Trump's aim is to increase military spending by $54 billion, which will increase share of federal spending as drastic budget cuts are being implemented in various other government agencies to enable the surge in defense spending. This phenomenon will balloon the defense budget to $652 billion in 2017, a more than a 9% yoy increase. To conduct our analysis, we will implement this modest year over year growth rate which is likely to continue throughout Trump's Presidency, provided the historic tendency of republicans to drastically increase funding for the military.



Military Spending Suffered under Obama, will that Change with Trump in Office?

Military spending suffered under Obama, as more funds were diverted to various social programs instead of defense spending. However, it is clear that our new Commander in Chief has very different plans in mind on how to allocate funding. Trump's pledge to reinvigorate the defense industry has added $54 billion to the military's budget. Furthermore, Trump has introduced a plan to increase total military spending by a staggering $1.1 trillion. Under such circumstances we believe a 9% growth rate in defense spending is relatively modest for near future projections.

Will the Defense Lobby get its Way?

The defense lobby is extremely powerful in Washington and with Trump at the helm, with a republican majority house and senate, it is difficult to imagine that the lobby won't get its way, judging by historical standards. George Bush and Ronald Reagan were in similar political position during their times in office and had few problems introducing massive defense budget increases.

Could Raytheon Become a Major Beneficiary of increased Spending?

Trump is in the process of paving the road to implement a strategy which will enable continuous defense spending increases for years to come. Naturally, defense stocks such as RTN will receive greater government contracts which would be of immense benefit to Raytheon's top and bottom lines.

Raytheon, the company that produces the Tomahawk missiles, incidentally the ones recently deployed in Syria happens to be in an extremely favorable position going forward. RTN has a strong cash position of $3.4 billion, trades at a low price to sales multiple of 1.86 vs 2.08 S&P average, has an attractive P/E of 18.43, distributes a healthy $3.19 dividend, has impressive gross margins of 25%, delivered $24 billion in revenues and had a strong profit of $2.18 billion or $7.44 per share in 2016.

EPS growth is estimated to be 16% yoy, bringing the number from $7.55 in 2017 to $9 in 2018. As revenues increase EPS growth could continue to appreciate at a similar pace through 2020. Applying the underlying metrics gives RTN an EPS of $12.10 in 2020. By using the relatively low 18.45 P/E multiple that the company is trading at today we can calculate that RTN's stock should be worth $166 per share in 2017, and should have a valuation of approximately $224 a share in 2020. We feel that given all the positives developments surrounding this sector RTN's stock is drastically undervalued as it trades at a mere $152 a share.

However, we are not convinced that major future defense expenditures are factored into the current stock price, and more importantly are not fully factored into current analyst's estimates. This brings us to the realization that the EPS figures provided by forecasters might be too low. In addition, analysts are predicting revenues of $25.46 billion this year and $27 billion in 2018. Which means they are only predicting a 6% yoy growth rate in revenues. This seems overly pessimistic for an industry leader operating in a lucrative segment at a time when defense spending is projected to surge by 9% annually.

If we apply a more realistic 9% revenue growth rate that RTN could likely achieve through 2020, its revenues would expand to $28.6 billion in 2018 and to $33.95 billion in 2020.

By these slightly more realistic growth metrics and by applying the company's current 1.86 (we believe undervalued) times sales ratio RTN's market cap would be $53.2 billion in 2018 and $63.15 billion in 2020. This in turn would give us a projected stock price of $181.70 in 2018 and a price of $215 in 2020.

Technical Picture

Raytheon has done well over the last years as the stock has advanced 69%. This was during Obama's stagnant military spending tenure. The inevitability of defense spending increases suggests that the stock should continue to increase in value and its upward trajectory could intensify in years going forward. It is important to point out that the past 3 year's growth of 69% is almost exactly in line with our modest projections to see the share price advance 70% over the next 3 years. Furthermore, future increases in spending could propel share price higher than estimated.

Raytheon is a prime investment opportunity for anyone seeking lucrative growth potential with little to no downside risk in a company. Based on our analysis we are recommending a target price of $180 by year end 2017 and a modest price of $220 a share by 2020, representing increases in share price of 15% and 70% from current levels, respectively.

All statistics, projections and takeaways concerning the following study are based on publicly available information and calculations that were made using relatively modest projections given the underlying circumstances.

