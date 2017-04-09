5 Dividend Increases: April 3-7, 2017

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential. In the past week, 5 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company operates more than 3,600 stores in 9 countries. The company sells family apparel, home fashions, seasonal items, jewelry and other merchandise. It operates stores under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx, and Sierra Trading Post names. TJX was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 20.19% to 31.25¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 9, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 1.

• HB Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, FUL is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. FUL sells products to customers in packaging, hygiene, general assembly, electronic materials and assembly, paper converting, woodworking, construction, automotive and consumer businesses.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 7.14% to 15¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 4 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 20.

• Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

SKT is a publicly-traded REIT (real estate investment trust) headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. It has 42 outlet shopping centers located in 21 states and in Canada, leased to more than 3,000 stores. SKT was founded in 1981 and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Recently, SKT increased its quarterly dividend by 5.38% to 34.25¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on April 28. SKT will trade ex-dividend on April 26.

• Bank of the Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZRK is a bank holding company for Bank of the Ozarks. The company serves businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York and California. OZRK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, including deposit services, loan products, mortgage lending, treasury management services and trust and wealth management services.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 2.94% to 17.5¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 12, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on April 21.

• Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD)

EPD is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading integrated provider of processing and transportation services to producers of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and consumers of NGL products. The partnership's assets include approximately 49,000 miles of pipelines; 225 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. EPD was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The company increased its quarterly distribution by 1.22%, from 41¢ per unit to 41.5¢ per unit. The new distribution is payable on May 8 to unitholders of record on April 28. The ex-dividend date will be April 26.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for two of this week's dividend raisers, TJX and OZRK.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TJX's price line (in black) is well above the primary valuation line (in orange) and the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue). Consequently, the stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in TJX in January 2007 would have returned 18.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

TJX's adjusted earnings growth rate over the coverage period is 14.3. Compare that to OZRK's adjusted earnings growth rate over the coverage period, which is an impressive 18.4:

OZRK's price line is at the primary valuation line and slightly above its normal P/E ratio, so the stock is trading at fair value. An investment in OZRK in January 2007 would have returned 19.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

