Cintas Corporation: Not Uniformly Attractive At Present

On March 22, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) released their Q3 results, which showed earnings per share of $1.08 that beat estimates by $0.01, and that revenue of $1.28 billion was in-line with estimates. Such a performance may pique the interest of prospective investors in becoming shareholders of this company.

Company Overview

Founded in 1929, Cintas Corporation is a company which designs, manufactures and implements corporate identity uniform programs. Cintas also provides entrance mats, restroom cleaning and supplies, tile and carpet cleaning, promotional products, first aid, safety, and fire protection products and services.

Cintas possesses a distribution network comprised of 9,000 local delivery routes, 377 operational facilities and eight distribution centers. This distribution network has helped Cintas to cement its position as the largest uniform provider operating in North America.

Cintas Corporation is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, has a workforce of 30,000 employees, and has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion.

Financials

Cintas is a profitable company, as the revenue and net income figures over the past five years demonstrate:

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 4.10 billion 297.64 million 2013 4.32 billion 315.44 million 2014 4.47 billion 374.44 million 2015 4.48 billion 430.62 million 2016 4.91 billion 693.52 million

Furthermore, Cintas has $4.10 billion worth of total assets against $1.29 billion worth of total debt, and holds $209.76 million worth of cash on hand. The company's financial position is sound.

Additional proof of the company's profitability can be gleaned from its dividend record - after all, unprofitable companies cannot pay out dividends to their shareholders. Cintas, however, has been able to pay consecutively rising dividends to its shareholders since 1983 - a thirty-four year record that firmly establishes Cintas as a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

Competitive Advantage

The key competitive advantage that Cintas possesses is its huge distribution network. As stated above, Cintas is the largest uniform provider in North America, and can sustain this position because it has the means to distribute its wares to clients more efficiently through its vast distribution network than any of its competitors can.

Comparing Cintas with three of its peers: ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), and Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC), shows how dominant Cintas is in its sector.

Company Market Capitalization ($) CTAS 12.82 billion ARMK 8.91 billion ABM 2.31 billion SGC 269.08 million

Valuation

Currently, Cintas is trading in the low-$120 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a forward P/E ratio of 25.66, and offers a dividend yield of 0.86% with a payout ratio of 27.00%, which presents plenty of scope for increased dividends going forward.

Both the P/E ratio and the forward P/E ratio are higher than Cintas's five-year average P/E ratio of 21.8, though not too far from the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 26.58. Furthermore, the current dividend yield is lower than Cintas's five-year average yield of 1.24%. This suggests that Cintas is somewhat overvalued at this time, but by how much?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $4.64, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 12.00%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Cintas to be $108.76. The stock is overvalued by 13% at this time.

Final Thoughts

Cintas is the largest uniform provider in North America, and a Dividend Aristocrat which looks well-placed to continue rewarding its existing shareholders for the foreseeable future. However, prospective shareholders would be wise to wait for a pullback closer to fair value before incepting a position here.

