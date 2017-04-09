U.K. REITs Remain Opportunistic

With the United Kingdom voting to leave the European Union, investors have gotten very pessimistic about the prospects of the UK economy and its real estate market. Investors very quickly sold off all their UK REIT holdings causing many to drop by over 20% in a few days. Now that some time has passed since the referendum, the values still remain opportunistic with many UK REITs trading at historically high discounts to NAVs.

Investors remain cautious and tend to overly focus on the negatives of Brexit without fully considering the real implications of leaving the EU. I have written at multiple times (here and here) that I believe the market to have overacted to this event. I will not go in details here, but shortly put, I do not think that the real consequences of this decision are major. Europe has other countries including Norway and Switzerland which are not part of the EU and they are doing just fine. It is not in the interest of the EU to sanction the UK as everybody would lose in this case.

The media has widely covered the story emphasizing on the negatives and it is then not surprising that the sentiment is excessively pessimistic. It is interesting to note that the movements of the public financial markets do not correlate with the actions taken in the private markets. As an example, during the first and second day after the referendum, UK REITs lost tremendous value due to very large selloffs. Investors panicked and sold everything as quickly as they could. On the other hand, did the REITs sell their real estate portfolios in the private market following the decision to leave the EU? No, they didn't. Private market actors just took a step back and put a hold on their decisions to wait for the uncertainty to clear itself. The panic selling happened to the most part in the public market which is overly short-term oriented - nothing else matters than next quarter! There is no panic selling in the private market, just a slowdown in market activity, as sellers and buyers prefer to wait for clarification. There is hence a clear disconnect between private and public markets in the short run and I believe this to have created a great opportunity to be contrarian and invest in cheap UK REITs.

High Discount to NAV

UK REITs trade today at an average 22% discount to NAV according to EPRA. The below chart date from the end of 2016, but NAVs and share prices of the UK index have not materially changed since then. If you look at the chart, you will notice that UK REITs have in the last many years traded at a slight premium to NAV which is in line with the US market that has historically traded at a premium as well.

Source: EPRA

I have been living in the UK, Germany and France during the last few years and as a real estate researcher, I can attest that there is still strong demand for UK properties. Through my studies, I have discussed with many European private equity real estate funds and the feedback is that they are still buying and certainly not selling. In today's low interest rate environment, commercial real estate remains a very attractive asset class, and UK assets are not an exception, regardless of Brexit or not.

Source: EPRA

Despite the UK being one of the strongest economies in Europe, UK REITs trade at one of the highest discounts. Italian real estate firms trade at higher discounts due to the fears of a major banking crisis, and Finland trades in-line with the UK. The rest of Europe is substantially more expensive according to this metric even though many of these countries have weaker economies. This is why I believe that the current discount is excessive. It allows REIT investors to buy highly demanded private assets at 20 or even 30% discounts to their true value with liquidity and diversification.

My Favorite Two Picks Among UK REITs

I am LONG the shares of British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY) and The Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF). Both trade today at low valuations relative to their history and have above average upside potential in my view.

British Land is an office and retail REIT while the Big Yellow Group is one of the few European self-storage REITs. I have written separate articles on both REITs and you can find my full buy theses by clicking the below links:

In a few bullet points, here is the summary of the investment story for both REITs:

British Land

British Land is a true blue-chip UK REIT which suffered one of the largest sell-offs following Brexit fears due to its many properties located in London.

Despite owning a high-quality portfolio, having a good management team and low leverage, it is trading today at a 30% discount to estimated NAV.

There is a clear mismatch between the performance of the properties and the performance of the share price.

The Big Yellow Group

The Big Yellow Group is the largest European self-storage REIT and has a long history of exceptional outperformance; returning close to 16% per year since 2000.

Following Brexit, the Big Yellow Group is today trading at its 52-week low: an entry point that has in the past always resulted in strong future outperformance.

The European self-storage market is less competitive than the American one, and the future growth potential appears more attractive.

Final Thoughts

In order to outperform, you often need to be contrarian. Investing in UK REITs is the perfect contrarian move today as the pessimism remains high. Eventually people will forget about Brexit and move on. Until then, you can buy high quality names at steep discounts to historical values.

In addition to potential upside in the share price of UK REITs, the British Pound also has mean-reverting potential. Brexit will certainly cause short term pain to the UK economy, but this risk is today more than reflected in the share prices in my opinion.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.