Popular Delusions

Similarly, do you know what you're looking at when you look at asset prices in the post-GFC world?

One of the problems with writing about markets for public consumption is that a whole lot of people think they are entitled to "advice."

["Bear" (get it?) with me for a second while I explain my reservations about that and then I'll make a quick point that illustrates a disconnect between popular market delusions and market realities.]

My contention has always been that anyone giving you "advice" isn't being intellectually honest with you. Why? Simple: because they don't know your circumstances, so they can't possibly "advise" you on anything. Not on markets, not on life, not on nothing (bad grammar intentional there).

Now of course there's always that "fine print" that's either explicit (i.e. it's actually at the bottom of whatever you're reading) or implicit (i.e. you're supposed to know it intuitively). That fine print reads something like this: "this is not intended as investment advice and you should always consult your financial advisor before making an investment decision."

That is, the "advice" you think you're getting isn't actually supposed to be taken as "advice" in the first place.

Well, I'd rather not get into that decidedly sticky scenario. Instead, I'd rather just tell you what I've learned about markets, bring to your attention some information I have that you may not, and let you do with it as you see fit. That kind of seems like a win-win to me.

The amusing thing is this: if I steadfastly refuse to give advice, recommendations, etc., people simply claim I did anyway. And then they use that claim to make a series of strawman arguments like this: "Heisenberg said sell everything." And then they take it a step further: "Look how much money the people who listened to Heisenberg lost." And then a step further: "Look how much money Heisenberg himself lost."

None of that is true. But that doesn't matter to some folks. They get angry that I won't tell them exactly what to buy/sell and when to buy/sell it, so they just make things up. Make-believe recommendations I've made. Make-believe people that lost money taking my advice. Make-believe losses I myself have incurred. The whole nine yards.

Ok, so let's get to the point.

Most of the Heisenberg criticism can be summarized as follows: "he's wrong about markets because stocks have gone up." That's a popular delusion. Which is convenient because the markets themselves are a popular delusion. Let me explain why.

There's a fundamental misunderstanding among retail investors with regard to just how manipulated this market is. And that's not an attempt to explain away a faulty bearish thesis. In fact, it's the exact opposite. It's an attempt to alert you to a previously infallible but increasingly precarious bull thesis.

Writing here this weekend I've taken a two-article approach to explaining this. The first article is a deeper dive into what the Bank of Japan and the ECB are doing to prop up markets.

This is a more colloquial, shorter attempt to illustrate the same point, which is: you are not seeing what you think you're seeing.

What you're seeing is central bank liquidity. Period. Again, I refer you to the post linked above for the full treatment, but here's a quick bit from Deutsche Bank that I strongly encourage you to consider:

We employ a multiple regression to explain the level of 10yr Treasury yields. The three inputs into our model are the level of fed funds, Fed expectations (using the 2s-funds spread as proxy), and a capture-all Global QE Flow variable. The first two inputs allow us to "bootstrap" the 10yr yield and isolate it from the expected path of short-term interest rates. The third input attempts to capture the leftover portion of the 10yr yield, which we have pointed out in the past is closely related to the Fed's ACM term premium. The right chart below shows the construction of our QE variable versus the 10yr term premium (inverted on the right scale). The QE variable is calculated as combined Fed, BOJ and ECB purchases as a percentage of the global net sovereign bond supply over the next 9 months. At its peak, global QE was running at about 200% of the net supply. Today, the ratio is closer to 125%. Given the variable's beta of -0.97, QE is currently responsible for depressing 10yr yields by 121 bps.

Don't get bogged down in the "multiple regression" technical speak.

Rather, just kind of skim that, look at the charts, and then read the last bolded sentence again.

Do you understand what those charts are telling you? At its peak, global QE buying was 200% of net sovereign bond supply. Or, more simply, after netting for maturities, central banks were buying the equivalent of everything issued - twice.

To the last sentence: QE is putting 121 basis points of downward pressure on 10Y yields (NYSEARCA:TLT). The 10Y yield is only 2.38%.

Do me (and you) a favor. Extrapolate from that.

This is a funhouse mirror you're looking at. This market is not real.

So when you read all of these labored attempts to explain asset prices as some function of sentiment, or expectations for growth/earnings, etc. etc., just remember that you're not reading analysis that anyone on Wall Street or any central bank official would take seriously.

Coming full circle, you'll note that contrary to popular belief, you can read posts like this one as either bullish or bearish. Because after all, while the market may not be real, the money you can make in it is. So I'm not trying to tell you that you should be pessimistic about the prospects for your stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY). What I'm telling you is that if you're going to be optimistic, just make sure it's for the right reason.

And make no mistake, there's only one real reason why you've been so successful over these past eight years. And it has everything to do with Janet Yellen, Mario Draghi, and Haruhiko Kuroda and almost nothing to do with anything else.

