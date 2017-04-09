Chevron: Which Of Its 2 Narratives Will Win Out?

President Trump could take down Chevron with the implementation of one policy.

It's apparent that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has decided to forego its past practice of exploring for and developing giant projects over the next several years, as it focuses on accelerating production with its shale assets, which now includes about 2 million Permian acres with over 9 billion barrels of oil.

Chevron is counting on quickly ramping up production to generate revenue and defend and grow its dividend, without having to resort to taking on too much more debt for that purpose.

On the other hand, it faces the potentially ominous protectionist policy of President Trump, which could frustrate the plans of Chevron and offset much of its upstream strategy if it's put in place.

Chevron's exposure to a tariff or border tax

At the end of October 2016, Chevron had imported over 210 million barrels of oil, not taking into account imports from Canada. If imports are hit with tariffs, it would be a major negative catalyst Chevron would face, with little it could do to alleviate it.

The tariff or Border Tax at this time is floated as being 20 percent. Included in the deal will also be a corporate tax cut from 35 percent to 20 percent.

With Chevron being the most exposed to crude imports, it will take the heaviest hit of its competitors if the tax is imposed. That means downstream will suffer a heavy blow even while it starts to move forward with its upstream business.

This is coming at a bad time for Chevron, which is ready to boost shale production; and in that part of its upstream portfolio has a significant moat over most of its competitors.

Shale advantage and outlook for Chevron

A lot of investors don't know that Chevron acquired its stake in the Permian almost 100 years ago. This provides it not only with a low-cost advantage, but the additional moat of not having to pay out much in the way of royalties to landowners, since it owns almost all of its Permian shale assets.

Once it increases production it'll bring down overall upstream costs. It has no debt associated with the acreage and the bulk of its sales are going directly to the company's coffers.

After Chevron ramps up production, it should be able to vastly improve its current breakeven point of $50-per-barrel. It could also alleviate the need to continue to sell off assets to help pay for its dividend and debt.

CEO John Watson says that within a decade the company should be able to boost production in the Permian by eightfold, to over 700,000 barrels per day. In the short term, it plans on adding another nine rigs to the existing 11 rigs working in the Permian at this time.

Chevron values its Permian portfolio alone at a minimum of $43 billion. This will obviously jump considerably as the price of oil finds support over time.

Some have been critical of Chevron's pace of developing its Permian assets. Watson has responded by saying, "We're focused on growing value and growing the dividend over time." He added the company is growing its Permian portfolio as fast as any of its competitors.

I'm not actually that concerned about the pace of development by the company. Other companies have held back too because they want to get the most of their Permian assets. The price of oil in the years ahead will eventually find support based upon supply and demand, and when that happens, the shale assets will provide stronger returns for them.

For that reason, to go all-in at this time would be a mistake. I think that's part of why Chevron and others have been measured in the development of their shale acreage.

Conclusion

The narrative for Chevron over the next few years will be whether or not there will in fact be a tariff or border tax imposed on imports, and how much it'll have an effect on its shale revenue and earnings, which should be substantial.

While Chevron has a compelling attractiveness with its upstream assets in regard to its shale portfolio, because of low costs and little in the way of payouts in royalties, it also has a disadvantage with its refining business, which doesn't have the flexibility major competitors like Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), which imported about 194 million barrels through October 2016, and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), which imported around 130 million barrels.

They have more flexibility in replacing some of their imported barrels with domestic barrels. Chevron doesn't have that option.

I believe Chevron should do fairly well over the next few years, as it seems to me its upstream performance will more than offset the downstream weakness it faces. It, along with all businesses, will also get the benefit of the presumed tax cut as well.

That said, it's unfortunate it won't get the full benefit of its performance based upon a factor outside of its control.

Investors will now have to weigh whether or not its shale outperformance will be able to propel the company beyond its major competitors, taking into account its exposure to an import tax.

Further out, either Chevron will have to change its business model or retrofit its refineries so they can handle the lighter weight domestic oil coming from shale. Most of imported oil is heavier, and refineries are made to handle that type of oil, rather than lighter oil, which is primarily what U.S. shale producers have been exporting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.