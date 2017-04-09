'I Told You So': A 'Crude' Awakening

Well if the "proof is in the pudding," then HYG investors should get a spoon.

I suggested that this was just one more reason not to like high yield ETFs.

A couple of weeks ago I warned junk bond investors that their fates suddenly appeared to be highly correlated with the fate of oil.

Ok, this time I'm going to say it: "I told you so."

Last week, I noted (again) that when oil prices collapsed in early March the correlation between high yield and crude spiked. And I mean it spiked hard:

(Goldman)

The reason I made such a big deal of that is that it underscored something important about high yield ETFs. Namely, that a whole lot of people don't have any idea what it is they're getting themselves into with vehicles like iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

To be sure, there are already enough problems with junk bond ETFs without having to take into account extreme vulnerability to swings in oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO).

The most pressing issue with HYG and its cousin SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is the liquidity of the underlying bonds. Put simply: those bonds aren't liquid. And as I've spent an inordinate amount of time detailing over the past year, that spells deep - deep - trouble if there's ever panic selling in the ETFs (more on that here).

What we learned last month was that in addition to sitting on a pile of illiquid bonds, HY ETF owners are also more exposed than they imagined to the vagaries of oil prices.

In what turned out to be the most read post in Heisenberg history, I showed you what it looks like when an "exogenous" shock turns out to be (effectively) "endogenous", triggers massive outflows...

(BofAML)

... and sets in motion the bursting of a bubble...

Things have calmed down in HY since, but the lesson was clear: there are land mines here that retail investors simply do not understand.

Here's how I put it last month:

I'd be willing to bet that if we got all of the people who follow the tickers HYG and JNK on this platform together in a room and said the following... Raise your hand if you were told when you bought these ETFs that in the event oil plunged the correlation between HY and crude would spike. ... we'd get a room full of full pockets (i.e. no one would raise their hands).

As usual, readers were incredulous. Specifically, some commenters weren't buying the idea that HYG's correlation with crude prices actually converged on "1" when the bottom fell out for oil in March.

Well, guess what? Somebody decided to take a look at the correlation between HYG and oil (that is, specifically at the correlation between the ETF and crude prices). Do you know what they found? This:

(Deutshce Bank)

Uh-oh. Do you see why that's a problem if you're in HYG?

Here's some color from Deutsche Bank:

The US HY market's sensitivity to oil has increased noticeably in recent weeks. Measuring true correlation is difficult with an illiquid benchmark like the broad US HY cash bond index, where most constituents go for days and sometimes weeks without a real market print. In Figure 1 we show such correlation measured between percentage changes in HYG and WTI, removing the illiquidity component out of this already complex relationship. At +72%, such correlation is running only modestly behind its peak level of +85% achieved in the midst of extreme weakness early last year.

Let me just drive the point home. If you own HYG, the correlation between your shares and oil prices jumps to 72% when things get messy in crude.

And here's the punchline, again via Deutsche:

A change in the quality of US energy sector composition is perhaps the most important reason to expect lower sensitivity going forward. US producers have become much more efficient in the last two years and many of them can now operate profitably with $50 oil. A recent increase in US energy capex, drilling rigs, production, and inventories are a testament to this newfound resilience. This came partially as a result of further advancements in technology and their costcutting measures over the past two years. In addition, most of the weakest issuers have been washed out of the index and remaining names have proven their ability to access capital.

That is anything but comforting. Read it again. What that says is that you shouldn't worry too much because assuming the prevailing wisdom about US operators becoming more efficient and cost-effective is true, and assuming that the weaker hands in HY energy have indeed been shaken out, the correlation between HYG and oil should come down.

Is that really what you want to hear? I don't know about you, but if I'm in HYG, what I would want to hear is something like this: "this was a temporary aberration that can be explained by this and that anomaly."

What I don't want to hear is this: "this should be fine as long as the consensus about the US shale complex turns out to be correct."

Because the latter assessment just reinforces the notion that if I own HYG, my fate is tethered - one way or another - to the fate of the oil market.

Think long and hard about that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.