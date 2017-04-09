Most Important Boeing News In March

Every month, I cover the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) ( OTCPK:EADSF). Now there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, I have been running a monthly article that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the February report here.

Stock price in March

In March, Boeing's shares eased 3.8%, after gaining almost 9.9% a month earlier. It is the first time this year that share prices eased. For Boeing things are looking good when it comes to the Defense side and cuts in corporate taxes, but these positives for the company still have to materialize and it is fair to point out that shares of The Boeing Company have had a strong run up since September.

Commercial Orders and Market

The commercial aircraft environment remains challenging. In January, there was a swirl of order announcements, most of which had already been finalized. Nevertheless, it made for some great headlines. In the months to come we will see what is in it for Boeing, but I do not expect a lot from it.

March, however was an important month for the Boeing Commercial Airplanes department.

On the 7th of March, Boeing rolled out its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. The aircraft will enter commercial service in 2019. Even if the aircraft is not a best-seller, aircraft roll-outs are regarded as milestones especially for the employees working on the aircraft. The Boeing 737 MAX 9 roll-out is one that I regard as a roll-out of a troubled aircraft that stands in the shadow of the Airbus A321 and is likely to be replaced by the Boeing 737 MAX 10 over time.

The MAX 10 and MAX 8 also had ‘their moment’ during the month. A day after the roll out of the MAX 9, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 received its certification which is far more important since not receiving certification would most likely cause a delay in Boeing’s delivery schedule.

At the ISTAT Americas conference in March, Boeing showed the first render of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 and acknowledge it was pitching and discussing the airframe with potential customers. According to Boeing, the MAX 10 will be more fuel efficient than the Airbus A321neo.

Subject of interest at the ISTAT conference was the NMA aircraft. Boeing left much of it to the imagination of analysts and potential buyers, but more and more is becoming clear. A short overview on this Boeing 797X can be read here.

So for Boeing’s narrow body product there were quite some events. For Boeing’s wide body there also was a milestone with the maiden flight of the biggest Dreamliner variant on the 31st of March, which saw roll-out a month earlier.

In terms of orders Boeing had quite a good month with order inflow for the Boeing 737 MAX, 787, 747 and 777.

Worth a mention is that Boeing delivered the 450th Boeing Next Generation aircraft to Ryanair (RYAAY). The airline has 384 Boeing 737-800 jets in service, has another 90 on order and has 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200 aircraft on order with purchase rights for another 100.

Defense and Space

Since Donald Trump has become President, defense stocks have been doing quite well. CEO Muilenberg of The Boeing Company probably is closer to the President than any other CEO and he is likely to pitch Boeing’s fighter aircraft when he has the possibility to do so.

Next to the fighter business there are other segments that Boeing is competing in as well.

On the 31st of March, the deadlines for entries for the T-X aircraft expired. Four parties have entered the bidding with 5 aircraft. I still view Boeing and Lockheed to be the most likely candidates to provide the next T-X jet.

To replace the aging UH-1N helicopters, the US Air Force has instated a replacement program and plans to buy up to 84 helicopters. Boeing will enter with the MH-139 Helicopter, but just like with the T-38 replacement this is not a certain win for Boeing. A contract is expected to be awarded in 2018 with the first deliveries in 2020.

In March, Boeing was awarded a $3.4B contract to provide 244 remanufactured Apache helicopters of the ‘E’ variant and 24 new-builts for the US Army and a foreign partner.

On the 18th of March, Boeing launched the 9 out of 10 communication satellites. The network enables the US and 6 of its partnered countries to perform prevent, protect and respond tasks.

For more defense news, check out Kyle Gunn's weekly coverage of the defense sector. His latest weekly article can be read here.

Conclusion

For the commercial aircraft market, there definitely were some milestones and also in terms of orders Boeing had a good month. Nevertheless, the current market conditions remain challenging and somewhat unfavorable for the wide body aircraft market.

On the Defense side things are looking better where the continuous threat of terrorist attacks and the rhetoric that comes with it from politicians likely will lead to higher Defense budgets. For Boeing, the bidding has shifted towards the helicopter segment but the contract award for the T-X program will still be extremely important to Boeing’s fighter jet business.

