Property REIT Yields 7.8%, Dividend Coverage 315%, High Insider Ownership, Bargain Price

AHT has one of the highest insider ownership in the industry. The 7.8% dividend is covered by 315%.

Even making conservative assumptions, after the merger AHT stock would result in a valuation of price/AFFO ratio of less than 6 times, which is a steal.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is a hotel REIT which closed recently at $6.17 and pays a dividend of 48 cents per year for a yield of 7.8%. It has a large number of hotels in the mid-to-high end range and has been growing revenue at a reasonable pace.

The Business: AHT owns and operates some 122 hotels with 25,647 rooms throughout the United States with somewhat of a regional concentration in the South Atlantic area. Its largest brand concentration by EBITDA are Remington, Marriott, and Hilton.

Its profile is Upper Upscale with 55% of EBITDA in that category, and 4% in Luxury, and 33% in Upscale. It has been growing revenue and room revenue per available room at a reasonably steady pace since the recession. Some $3.2 billion (or 84.7%) of its debt is floating rate but it has interest rate hedges in place. It has a high level of inside ownership.

Financials - (Unless otherwise specified all numbers are full year 2016 or end of the year 2016 numbers):

As a company, AHT has a proven long-term track record and has returned to shareholders since its IPO in August 2003 a 204% return compared to the industry average of around 113%.

AHT is relatively highly leveraged with $3.7 billion in debt, $0.61 billion in cash and marketable securities, net debt of $3.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $431.1 million. This gives it a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 7.2 times.

AHT has several flavors of preferred stock which must receive dividends before common shares are reached. After deducting the preferred dividends, AFFO is at $171.3 million.

With a share count of 113.1 million as of the end of 2016, AFFO per share is $1.51 creating a price/AFFO ratio of 4.1 times . A 4.1 price/AFFO ratio is virtually unheard of in the post-crash world. It means that investors are generating more than 25 cents of cash flow for every dollar they invest (or 25% returns per year). This ratio is roughly less than one third of the norm for the hotel REIT sector. It also means that AHT is generating plenty of cash to sustain the 48 cent dividend with piles of money left over for expansion, share repurchases, or (probably most appropriately) debt reduction

A Little History - AHT is the product of a complicated restructuring which occurred several years ago. Essentially, the original company was broken in three parts - AHT, another REIT which took over luxury and high/high end properties - Ashford Prime (NYSE:AHP) and a management company which managed the REITs - Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC). As a result AHT went from being an internally managed REIT to (ugh!) an externally managed REIT and the market doesn't like externally managed REITs. There was a degree of shareholder revulsion but - in fairness - shareholders did receive some shares in the management company as a result of the transaction. For shareholders concerned about this issue, it is relevant that AHT owns roughly 30% of the stock in its manager, AINC.

More recently, AHT made a hostile bid for another REIT - FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) - and the market punished the stock some more. The transaction is not particularly attractive from the point of view of AHT shareholders and - because AHT is externally managed -there is possibly suspicion that management is serving its own interest in maximizing assets under management rather than serving the interest of the shareholders in maximizing AFFO per share and dividends. It is worth to note that AHT has one of the highest insider ownership in the industry which stands at 18%; and therefore one can assume that management's interest are reasonably aligned with those of shareholders.

Analyzing The Merged Entity -

The transaction proposed by AHT would provide FCH shareholders with 1.192 AHT shares for each share of FCH they own. There are 138.1 million shares out for FCH but AHT already owns 6.2 million of those shares and the shares owned by AHT would probably be cancelled as a result of the merger. Thus, the remaining 131.9 million FCH shares would convert into 157.2 million new AHT shares. Total share count would increase to 270.3 million shares.

The deal also provides FCH shareholders with some interest in AHT's management company but this is irrelevant to the calculation of the financials of the merged AHT/FCH entity.

The table below provides a very simplistic calculation of the basic numbers for the merged entity (in millions of dollars) by adding the numbers of AHT and FCH together. Debt numbers are adjusted for the cash realized due to asset sales by each of the companies since the end of 2016. The numbers below assume no synergies or cost reductions. They are also 2016 revenue and cost numbers and both companies have been generally showing improved financial performance. Finally, the merged company would - like AHT alone - generate more cash flow than necessary for dividends so that either expansion or debt pay down would be expected to improve the numbers over time.

AHT's new share count would be 270.3 million creating an AFFO per share of $1.11 for a price/AFFO ratio of 5.6 times which is still ridiculously low. Assuming that the dividend stays the same, the dividend coverage ratio would be 2.31 to 1 or 231%. The debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio would decline to 6.38 as FCH is not as leveraged as AHT. The bottom line is that AHT is cheap even if we assume that the merger actually closes.

Analysis - There are all sorts of reasons to believe that the merger will not close. FCH management has opposed it and prefers a deal with at least a substantial portion of cash which AHT is unlikely to complete due to its high leverage. It is very likely that the deal will not actually be consummated. Should this happen, it will be viewed positively by investors and the share price of AHT could soar.

The analysis above also suggests that even if the deal is consummated, and even if no synergies and no cost savings are achieved, AHT is still ridiculously cheap.

Price Target -

Without the merger, AHT should trade easily at a price/AFFO ratio of at least 6 times, which is still 50% below the valuation of similar Hotel REITs. This would produce a target price of $9.06, roughly 50% higher than the most recent closing price.

With the merger, AHT should trade at a higher multiple of at a price/AFFO ratio of least times 8 due to lower leverage and greater size; this would produce a target price of $8.88, or roughly 45% higher than the most recent closing price.

Risks -

The economy is currently expanding which is positive for the Hotel REIT sector; however a downturn in the economy could create pressure on occupancy percentages and rates.

AHT has a relatively high proportion of floating rate debt and higher interest rates will increase its interest expense. Still, it is worth to note that Hotel REITs such as AHT are well positioned to outperform during periods of rising rates and improving economic conditions because the property value increases with inflation, and hotels REITs can pass the rising costs immediately to their customers in form of daily rent. Also, AHT's numbers have generally been on the upswing.

AHT could decide to "sweeten" its offer for FCH to the further detriment of its existing shareholders; On the other hand, AHT has a high insider ownership and it is unlikely that management will take steps that are not to the best interest of shareholders.

Bottom Line - If the deal with FCH closes, there will be inevitable synergies. If the deal doesn't close, there is every reason to believe that AHT's numbers will gradually improve. AHT has some hotels in renovation which will generate more revenue when that process is finished. But the most important positive is the low price/AFFO ratio and the cash that gushes in and can be used to strengthen the balance sheet and/or expand. High-yield seekers who buy at the current price are locking in a safe yield of nearly 8% in addition to the possibility to achieve significant capital gains. At the current price, AHT is just too cheap and should be bought up.

