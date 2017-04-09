Check Point Software Technologies Is Trading At Its 52-Week High, Here's What You Should Know

Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $117, which is a 14% premium to the current price of $103. The most likely implied value is between $102 and $127.

Investors who took positions in Check Point Software Technologies' (NASDAQ:CHKP) stock 1 year ago would have earned a return of 18.89% on their investments by April 7, 2017. During the same period, the Nasdaq earned 19.00% in capital gains. Now with Check Point's stock trading near new high, a common question for investors is whether the stock is a buy near new highs? Does Check Point's stock still have more upside left? Let's take a closer look.

The scope of this article will be to look at the earnings, valuation, street expectations and fundamentals of Check Point.

Check Point reported better-than-expected earnings for the consecutive straight quarter, primarily due to strong subscription sales and introduction of innovative security solutions for the cloud, mobile & advanced threat prevention. In Q4 2016, Check Point posted adjusted EPS of $1.46 and $486.7 million in revenue. The consensus estimates had called for $1.25 in adjusted EPS and revenue of $478 million. The same period of last year reportedly adjusted EPS of $1.20 and $458.07 million in revenue. Subscription sales was up by whopping 26% to $110.5 million.

Now, does this trend continue?

Analysts are expecting Check Point to post EPS of $4.71 in FY2017. That represents a rise of 11.06% from $4.24 in FY2016. Over the next five years, the analysts are expecting Check Point earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 10.01%.

Analysts are currently expecting 2017 EPS of $4.71, which implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares of Check Point at 21.78x and 19.81x for 2018, which is about in line with the average stock in the S&P 500 index. That gives Check Point a growth adjusted PEG ratio of 2.18. In other words, despite the stock trading at 52-week high, Check Point remains poised to deliver value.

Strong Economic Moat

Check Point's operating margin is a significant differentiator from Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) as evidenced by above charts. This shows Check Point has a better cost management system than competitors. Check Point's average operating income of 50% is also reason for impressive consecutive better-than-expected quarters.

Valuation Methodologies

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

We used the DCF analysis over a five-year period, with the following assumptions:

Revenue was projected to be in line with the street's expectations. Currently, analysts expect Check Point to generate revenue of $1,870 million in fiscal 2017 and $1,994 million in fiscal 2018. I believe Check Point will outperform the street expectation due to strong subscription sales.

Operating margin was in line with historical levels.

The company's fiscal 2017 tax rate was in line with historical levels.

D&A, CapEx and changes in working capital were projected to be in line with historical levels.

We used a baseline rate of 8.5% for WACC and a baseline terminal FCF growth rate of 3.0%.

Here's the DCF analysis down to the unlevered FCF:

The company's implied share price is $117 (WACC 8.5%, Terminal Growth 3.0%), which is a 14% premium to the current price of $103. The most likely implied value is between $102 (WACC 9%, Terminal Growth 2.5%) and $127 (WACC 8%, Terminal Growth 3.0%) per share, based on this analysis.

Market View - Positive

On April 7, 2017, Check Point's stock increased more than 18% over the last 12 months. Analysts' recommendations show a 12-month targeted price of $104 per share. Of the analysts covering Check Point, 11 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 12 recommended it as a "Buy/Hold " and 1 recommended it as "Sell".

My Recommendation: Hold/Buy Rating

I will recommend Hold/Buy rating for Check Point based on the following factors:

I believe Check Point will continue to report better-than-expected earnings due to stable growth and margins (strong economic moat). Analysts are currently expecting 2017 EPS of $4.71, which implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares of Check Point at 21.78x and 19.81x for 2018, which is about in line with the average stock in the S&P 500 index. Based on DCF analysis, the company's implied share price is $117, which is a 14% premium to the current price of $103. The most likely implied value is between $102 and $127 per share. Market view is positive.

