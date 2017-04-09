My K.I.S.S. Dividend Portfolio: 1st Quarter 2017 Update

I don't really have any introductory comments to make on this quarter's update, so I'll just get right to it. If you wish to review my previous quarterly updates, you can find them here:

Review of First-Quarter Contributions and Dividends

These are the total dividends I received over the past three months and the comparison (in parentheses) to the same months during 2016:

Jan: $2,219.79 ($2,401.49) (-7.56%)

Feb: $4,016.76 ($3,466.61) (+15.87%)

Mar: $4,960.47 ($4617.57) (+7.43%)

Total dividends collected in the first quarter: $11,197.02, an increase of 6.79% over the $10,485.16 collected during the first quarter of 2016. $1,429.87 of this was immediately reinvested through DRIP plans in my Optionsxpress accounts.

No new money was added to the portfolio this first quarter. My 401K contribution has not yet been deposited. Therefore, including cash left over from the previous quarter, the total funds available for investment this past quarter was $10,460.

The K.I.S.S. System

Over the past three years, I have been developing and refining my Keep It Simple, Stupid (K.I.S.S.) system for creating a dividend growth portfolio. The system I developed has been discussed in my previous updates, but as a quick summary, my criteria for buying stocks are as follows:

For Purchase of Regular Stocks

The stock is on the Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC) list (as compiled by David Fish)

The payout ratio < 60%

For stocks with a yield between 2.0 and 2.5%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >16

For stocks with a yield between 2.5 and 3.0%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >14

For stocks with a yield greater than 3.0%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >12

A Credit Rating of A- or better from S&P (found on FASTGraphs)

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend in earnings; F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued.

The use of different Chowder Number requirements is a change I made to my criteria over the past year. I prefer to have stocks with higher yields, but if the rest of the story is compelling enough I am willing to buy stocks with yields in the 2.0% to 3.0% range if their DGRs and Chowder Numbers are higher, as shown in my criteria above. Please see the previous article I wrote about different yields, DGRs and Chowder Numbers to read about my thinking on this topic.

For Purchase of MLPs, REITs, Utilities and Telecoms (High Yielders)

The stock is on CCC list

Yield > 4%

Chowder Number > 8%

DGR for all time periods (1-yr., 3-yr., 5-yr. and 10-yr.) at least 3.5%.

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend (or for the life of the company, if less than 10 years) in funds from operations ("FFO").

F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued based on its FFO.

The time it takes to run this screen is only about 1-2 hours per quarter since most of the work has already been done for us by David Fish (the CCC list), Chuck Carnevale (FAST Graphs) and S&P (The S&P Credit ratings).

My criteria for selling a stock are also very simple. I will only sell if the stock cuts its dividend. I do not look at anything else when deciding whether or not to sell. Therefore the only other work that needs to be done during the quarter is to watch for the dividend announcement from each company, and put in a sell order if there is a dividend cut. One caveat, as I mention below, I will sell spin-offs from my stocks if those new companies don't have dividend policies I'm comfortable or familiar with. Again, it comes down to the dividend.

Sales

No sales were made this past quarter.

Purchases

Since I did yet not receive my 1st quarter 401K contribution, I did not have enough funds to purchase a new position. Therefore I just used my PAAY system to reinvest the dividends I had accumulated.

PAAY and Reinvesting

Since I made no new purchases I reinvested all of my available cash into some of the stocks I already own. When reinvesting I put my available cash, not back into the stocks that paid the dividend, but instead into more shares of my most undervalued positions. This is where my "Percent Above Average Yield" (PAAY) system comes in. (I discussed how I use PAAY in a previous article.) Please note that I use PAAY only to rank the companies already in my portfolio for purposes of reinvesting my dividends, not for new purchases. (It would be too difficult to calculate the PAAY for all stocks under consideration for purchase.)

This quarter the following companies were the highest-ranking stocks in my portfolio ranked by PAAY and, therefore, the most undervalued (in alphabetical order): Air Products (NYSE:APD), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Avista (NYSE:AVA), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), General Electric (GE), National health Investors (NYSE:NHI), Realty Corp (NYSE:O), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Target (TGT), T. Rowe Price (TROW).

Therefore, I used my available funds to buy the following amount of these 10 stocks:

STOCK SHARES PRICE COMM COST ADP 8 $136.37 $0.24 $1,091.20 AMGN 6 $163.48 $0.18 $980.88 AVA 26 $38.71 $0.78 $1,007.24 CINF 14 $71.62 $0.42 $1,003.10 GE 34 $30.33 $1.02 $1,032.24 NHI 14 $72.96 $0.42 $1,021.86 O 17 $59.53 $0.51 $1,012.52 QCOM 18 $57.00 $0.54 $1,026.00 TROW 18 $69.18 $0.54 $1,037.70 TGT 15 $53.50 $0.45 $963.54

As mentioned above some of my stocks are held in two Optionsxpress accounts. I received the following shares of these stocks due to DRIP plans I've set up in these accounts. (Most of my portfolio is held in a Univest account which does not offer DRIPs):

STOCK SHARES Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP) 20.131 Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) 4.257 Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) 0.228 General Electric Company 2.981 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) 44.61 ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) 4.531 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 1.061 PIMCO Corporate & Income Fund (NYSE: PTY) 24.956 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) 3.484

Following these transactions, this is the present composition of my portfolio (prices as of market close 3/31/17):

Name SHARES PRICE Market Value DIV/SHARE Estimated Income Yield % Port. Apple Inc. (AAPL) 170 $143.66 $24,422.20 2.28 $387.60 1.59% 1.73% Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 245 $72.42 $17,742.90 1.72 $421.40 2.38% 1.26% Amgen Inc. 149 $164.07 $24,446.43 4.6 $685.40 2.80% 1.74% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 234 $129.68 $30,345.12 3 $702.00 2.31% 2.16% Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 119 $135.29 $16,099.51 3.8 $452.20 2.81% 1.14% Avista Corporation 593.894 $39.05 $23,191.56 1.43 $849.27 3.66% 1.65% The Boeing Company (BA) 199 $176.86 $35,195.14 5.68 $1,130.32 3.21% 2.50% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 137 $183.44 $25,131.28 2.92 $400.04 1.59% 1.79% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 40 $383.51 $15,340.40 10 $400.00 2.61% 1.09% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) 212 $159.25 $33,761.00 4.6 $975.20 2.89% 2.40% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 324 $72.27 $23,415.48 2 $648.00 2.77% 1.66% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 221 $151.20 $33,415.20 4.1 $906.10 2.71% 2.37% CSX Corporation (CSX) 709 $46.55 $33,003.95 0.72 $510.48 1.55% 2.34% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 171.763 $107.37 $18,442.19 4.32 $742.02 4.02% 1.31% Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) 219 $77.57 $16,987.83 3.02 $661.38 3.89% 1.21% Deere & Company (DE) 193 $108.86 $21,009.98 2.4 $463.20 2.20% 1.49% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 281 $106.39 $29,895.59 3.72 $1,045.32 3.50% 2.12% Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) 365 $83.67 $30,539.55 2.24 $817.60 2.68% 2.17% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 337 $59.86 $20,172.82 1.92 $647.04 3.21% 1.43% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 138.03 $22.83 $3,151.22 0.97 $133.89 4.25% 0.22% The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 944 $27.05 $25,535.20 0.56 $528.64 2.07% 1.81% General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 198 $187.20 $37,065.60 3.36 $665.28 1.79% 2.63% General Electric Company (GE) 774.929 $29.80 $23,092.88 0.96 $743.93 3.22% 1.64% Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 348 $99.82 $34,737.36 2.28 $793.44 2.28% 2.47% Harris Corporation (HRS) 253 $111.27 $28,151.31 2.12 $536.36 1.91% 2.00% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) 99 $174.14 $17,239.86 5.6 $554.40 3.22% 1.22% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 157 $132.47 $20,797.79 2.6 $408.20 1.96% 1.48% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 159 $124.55 $19,803.45 3.2 $508.80 2.57% 1.41% L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 146 $165.29 $24,132.34 3 $438.00 1.81% 1.71% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 144 $267.60 $38,534.40 7.28 $1,048.32 2.72% 2.74% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 161 $129.61 $20,867.21 3.76 $605.36 2.90% 1.48% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 495 $65.86 $32,600.70 1.56 $772.20 2.37% 2.32% National Health Investors Inc. 256 $72.63 $18,593.28 3.8 $972.80 5.23% 1.32% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 174 $111.97 $19,482.78 2.44 $424.56 2.18% 1.38% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 394 $55.54 $21,882.76 1.44 $567.36 2.59% 1.55% Novartis AG (NVS) 240 $74.27 $17,824.80 2.718 $652.32 3.66% 1.27% Realty Income Corporation 386 $59.53 $22,978.58 2.53 $976.58 4.25% 1.63% Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 519 $32.99 $17,121.81 2.48 $1,287.12 7.52% 1.22% ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) 494.714 $55.44 $27,426.94 2.46 $1,217.00 4.44% 1.95% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 438 $58.90 $25,798.20 1.84 $805.92 3.12% 1.83% Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) 162 $111.86 $18,121.32 3.01 $487.62 2.69% 1.29% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 166 $89.85 $14,915.10 2.68 $444.88 2.98% 1.06% QUALCOMM Incorporated 395 $57.34 $22,649.30 2.12 $837.40 3.70% 1.61% Raytheon Company (RTN) 198 $152.50 $30,195.00 3.19 $631.62 2.09% 2.15% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 225 $72.91 $16,404.75 3.48 $783.00 4.77% 1.17% The Southern Company (SO) 341 $49.78 $16,974.98 2.24 $763.84 4.50% 1.21% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 372 $51.92 $19,314.24 1.32 $491.04 2.54% 1.37% Target Corporation (TGT) 357 $55.19 $19,702.83 2.4 $856.80 4.35% 1.40% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 311 $68.15 $21,194.65 2.28 $709.08 3.35% 1.51% Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) 205 $62.72 $12,857.60 2.72 $557.60 4.34% 0.91% UGI Corporation (UGI) 568 $49.40 $28,059.20 0.95 $539.60 1.92% 1.99% United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 108 $112.21 $12,118.68 2.64 $285.12 2.35% 0.86% Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) 55 $30.60 $1,683.00 0.2 $11.00 0.65% 0.12% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 229 $83.05 $19,018.45 1.5 $343.50 1.81% 1.35% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 336 $60.63 $20,371.68 2.08 $698.88 3.43% 1.45% Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 384 $55.66 $21,373.44 1.52 $583.68 2.73% 1.52% Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) 184 $72.08 $13,262.72 2.04 $375.36 2.83% 0.94% W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 266.806 $62.22 $16,600.67 3.98 $1,061.89 6.40% 1.18% Cash 1,281 $1,280.81 - - 0.09% High Yield Holdings Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) 1,332.24 $21.65 $28,843.00 1.75 $2,331.42 8.08% 2.05% Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) 195 $68.56 $13,369.20 4.95 $965.25 7.22% 0.95% Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) 1,577.77 $11.11 $17,529.02 1.2 $1,893.32 10.80% 1.25% Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) 605.863 $31.61 $19,151.33 2.2 $1,332.90 6.96% 1.36% PIMCO Corp. & Income Opport. Fund (PTY) 1,153.67 $15.70 $18,112.62 1.56 $1,799.73 9.94% 1.29% Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) 398 $40.83 $16,250.34 3.4 $1,353.20 8.33% 1.15% Total Portfolio Value Total Dividends (est.) Yield $1,408,730.55 $47,289.38 3.36%

Returns

My portfolio has increased in value this first quarter from $1,337,541.76 to $1,408,730.55. This is a return of 5.32%. In the same time period the "market," as represented by SPY, was up 5.44%. So after significantly beating the S&P last year I would expect somewhat of a pullback this year. But so far I'm basically matching "The Market." I'm pretty happy with that.

I publish these updates to show how a simple DGI portfolio can be created and managed, and to show not only that a DGI portfolio can produce a high quality stream of increasing dividends, but that it can also produce market-matching (possibly even beating) returns. But in order to get people unfamiliar with DGI to believe that DGI can be a successful way to produce total return I have to show them the results compared to what they could otherwise be doing. By showing my results compared to some common benchmarks, I can demonstrate how effective DGI can be. This is why I always show the comparisons to benchmarks.

Based on articles written and comments made on SA, I have chosen to use three different entities as my benchmarks, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX). By using these benchmarks, I can compare my portfolio to the market as a whole, to a dividend growth ETF, and to a dividend growth mutual fund. These are the indices most often mentioned on SA as the ones that DGIers should be putting their money into by those who don't believe that individuals can beat an index.

To make the comparisons accurate, I run three paper portfolios made up of each of the three indices above. For each of these portfolios, whenever I have cash contributions put into my real-life account I also put the same amount into the paper portfolios and "buy" more shares of the individual indices. And when SPY, SDY or VDIGX pays a dividend, it gets reinvested into more paper shares, just like I reinvest my real-life dividends in my portfolio. As far as I can tell, this is the most accurate way I have to compare their performances.

Year to date the returns of my benchmarks were:

SPY 5.44%

SDY 3.03%

VDIGX 5.27%

So I continue to match or beat the "Professional" portfolios.

Dividends

During the first quarter of 2017 I collected $11,197.02 in dividends. This is an increase of 6.79% over the first quarter of 2016. With the declared dividends for each of my companies, the amount of dividends I expect to collect in the next 12 months (ED12) is $47,289.38. As of the end of last quarter my ED12$46,277.86, so in the past 3 months my ED12 has increased by 2.19%. But this does not include the dividend income I will receive when I invest the 401K contributions I'll receive over the next year, and as many of my stocks continue to increase their dividends over the coming year I expect that the dividend growth will be even higher. (It is important to note that the growth in my ED12 is due both to the dividends expected from new contributions, as well as the actual organic dividend growth of the stocks in my portfolio.) The present yield of my portfolio is 3.36%. This has dropped over the past year due to the increase in the portfolio value, not due to a drop in dividends.

As shown in the following graph my dividend income continues to grow year by year.

Conclusion

I am a part-time investor. I do it as a hobby, and because I trust myself to look after my interests more than I trust anybody else. I am not a professional and have no formal training in finance, economics or investing. Most of what I know I have learned here on Seeking Alpha. If I can produce dividend income and total returns that match, or even beat the market, then anybody can. All you have to do is take the time to read about DGI from some of the best contributors here on SA (DVK, Chowder, Bob Wells, etc.), set up a system that you are comfortable with and stick to that system. And try to keep it as simple as possible. The more complicated it is the harder it is to follow, and in my opinion the worse your results will be in the end.

As I've already said but must reiterate my mindset is to grow my dividend income produced by my portfolio, and not necessarily to focus on growing the size of my portfolio. I know this is a controversial statement to some (dividend growth vs. total return), but it is how I look at my investing, and how I analyze my results. In the long run, by maintaining my discipline and carrying out my K.I.S.S. criteria, I believe in the end I will beat "the market". The stocks in my portfolio that performed poorly in 2015 have already come back strong allowing my portfolio to outperform the market over the past four years. And I've continued to at least match the market this first quarter of 2017. Over the next 20-30 years, as long as they continue to increase their dividends, I believe my stocks will continue to perform well.

DGI has taught me to have a long-term focus, and for that focus to be on the dividends, not on price movement. The prices of some of my stocks may fall from time to time, but as long as the dividends continue to rise I know the stock prices will eventually recover. More importantly, while waiting for that to happen, I will continue to collect dividends from those stocks. And as the dividends increase, if the prices stay low, it will just give me even more opportunities to buy more shares of undervalued stocks, as I did with my PAAY stocks this quarter. I'm already enjoying some of the benefits of my patience, as I was able to buy shares at depressed prices, which means I will collect even more dividends in the coming years.

So my plan going forward is to continue to focus on the dividends and to follow my simple K.I.S.S. rules. They have been working very well so far. I believe my results continue to support my hypothesis: that by using simple, straightforward, easy-to-understand criteria for buying and selling, and by using the hard work of other people (Thank you David Fish, Chuck Carnevale, S&P and all the wonderful SA contributors I have learned from!), someone can achieve excellent investment results without having to put an inordinate amount of time into the process.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

