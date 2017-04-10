Coach: Getting Ready To Become A Multi-Brand Fashion Giant?

News has come out in the last several weeks hinting that Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) seeks to move beyond its revitalized namesake brand and is ready to re-imagine the company as a multi-brand American fashion umbrella-company with a stable of brands in a manner similar to European fashion giant LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF). Readers familiar with COH's efforts to transform and revitalize its eponymous COH brand from "affordable luxury" to "modern luxury" will remember that the company's first foray into a brand beyond the COH brand was its acquisition of the luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman ("SW"). Over the past year, COH was rumored to be interested in acquiring Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), but BURBY rejected its informal overtures. Then reports arose that COH was pursuing an acquisition of Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE), but negotiations broke down as such reports indicated COH's offer price for KATE was below its current share price given reports of decelerating sales for KATE. While the BURBY offer seems to have been dropped, COH may continue to pursue KATE. Whether either of such acquisition overtures come to fruition remains to be seen, but what is clear is that COH is on the prowl to move the company further beyond its flagship COH brand to become a multi-branded American luxury fashion company.

Financial media reports speculating that COH will accelerate its ambitions to become a multi-branded luxury fashion company have heated up as COH has made some key executive changes in its top ranks. In early April 2017, the company announced the appointment of Joshua Schulman as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Coach brand, effective June 2017. In the newly created position, Mr. Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the COH brand globally, reporting directly to the CEO. According to COH, its new leadership structure follows its 2015 acquisition of SW and is an important step in COH's evolution as a customer-focused, multi-brand organization. Mr. Schulman joins COH from Neiman Marcus Group where he served as President of Bergdorf Goodman. At the same time, COH also announced that Ian Bickley, currently President, International Group for the COH brand, will be elevated to the new role of President, Global Business Development and Strategic Alliances for COH, effective July 2017. In such role, Mr. Bickley will continue to report directly to the CEO and will be responsible for strategic partnerships across brands. Further, Mr. Bickley will have oversight of the company's global real estate development and will partner with the brand presidents in leading strategic distributor relationships, licensing partnerships and collaborations. Finally, in his role, Mr. Bickley will also be a key leader in the further development of COH's multi-brand strategy. As can be readily seen from such executive announcements, it is clear why the financial media is reporting that COH's plans to spread its wings beyond the COH brand are imminent.

COH, in recent years, has been undergoing a transformation involving its products, stores and marketing to jumpstart revenue/earnings growth and become a multi-brand company. The company has been engaged in a strategy of investing in its stores to increase their sales through product innovation, an improved pricing strategy, new merchandise and a cost-effective global sourcing plan. Long term, such actions by the company will drive comparable store sales and operating margins. Additional COH growth opportunities include the expansion of its global distribution model and entering into largely under-exploited markets. Investors familiar with COH's recent transformative efforts will know that part of such transformation has involved a COH brand transformation towards "modern luxury" concept stores in key company markets. In addition, COH's 2015 acquisition of SW has been accretive to its performance and represents its initial step towards becoming a multi-brand company. As the company begins to accelerate its efforts to become a multi-brand organization, it will continue its efforts to have men's stores and pursue international growth. Further, the company continues to accelerate its efforts to expand its e-commerce branded offerings.

In COH's most recent quarterly earnings, the company recorded earnings that exceeded estimates with both revenue and earnings experiencing year-over-year growth. The company also achieved positive comparable store sales for the North American market. COH's international division also recorded strong growth for its most recent quarter. With such results in mind, COH expects double-digit earnings growth for fiscal 2017. Adverse currency effects, however, have the company expecting a low single-digit increase in fiscal 2017 revenue. As each COH earnings report passes, we can see how the company's rebranding efforts have laid the groundwork for it to reignite and drive long-term revenue/earnings growth. Such rebranding efforts represent the company's acknowledgement that its COH brand had been too closely associated with mid-market, mall shopping in suburban America. To overcome such associations and reignite growth, COH streamlined its infrastructure by closing underperforming stores, re-evaluating its wholesale distribution, realigning its inventory, re-examining its pricing strategies and elevating its brand's status. COH's structural and branding efforts allowed it to return to revenue growth earlier in 2016 after three years of decreasing revenue.

COH's rebranding effort under its creative director Stuart Vevers involved referencing American style while also focusing on the concept of what luxury will mean to the next generation of the company's customers. In addition, COH moved its price point for many of its handbags higher, and as of late 2016, bags priced at $400 and more represented about 50 percent of total handbag sales in its North American retail stores. Further, COH is also introducing and increasing new product categories. The company is also focused on expanding its non-handbag businesses even faster than its handbag business. The company, which reacquired its footwear license, aims to grow and develop its footwear business through its SW and COH brands. COH also plans to expand and grow its outerwear offerings. The company is not only focused on rebranding and expanding its product offerings, but is also looking to achieve a balanced revenue profile by seeking increased growth in Europe as well as in developing markets; the Middle East, India, South America and Russia. Finally, as noted above, the company wants to avoid being too dependent on a single brand. Avoiding being too dependent on a single brand is where the recent executive appointments and rumored ongoing acquisition talks come in.

COH's recent results have shown that it has been successful to an extent in its strategic plan of: 1) streamlining its North American operations (including the closing of multiple stores to focus on its strongest markets), 2) decreasing its sale events for its products to move its customers away from expecting regular sales, and 3) increasing the percentage of its sales that are for $400 products or more. Such strategic steps were taken to strengthen the COH brand for the long term and have been successful as the company now expects continued revenue/earnings growth in the current fiscal year. We believe investors should consider purchasing COH shares on any overall market weakness and reinvest the about 3.40 percent dividend, as the company's transformative efforts are likely to continue to show more positive results. In addition, investors are also likely to benefit from upcoming acquisitions by COH if such acquisitions are made at a reasonable price and such acquired brands boast strong profit margins comparable to COH branded product margins.

Our view

COH's strategy to reinvigorate its flagship brand and its signature women's handbag business has shown positive results. The company has also experienced success from launching multiple menswear collections to take advantage of the growing market for more upscale menswear clothing and accessories. The company also continues its effort to diversify its revenue/earnings across multiple product lines, men's/women's offerings and global geographic markets. Further, the company's international business also continues to show strong growth. COH's efforts to diversify where it obtains its revenue/earnings will allow the company to better withstand changing trends and adverse individual market conditions. As COH continues its brand transformation, it will continue to design and open its modern luxury concept stores in its important markets. With the company's efforts to diversify its flagship brand across gender and geography in mind, it makes sense that it will now seek to diversify its revenue/earnings across multiple brands. A company such as LVMH has benefited from a multi-brand luxury product offering strategy and there is no reason that COH (and its shareholders) would not benefit from such a strategy if the company makes measured acquisitions at a reasonable price.

The current price-to-earnings ratio for COH is 20.35. The forward price-to-earnings ratio is 18.45 based on the earnings estimates of $2.15 for fiscal year 2017 and 16.90 based on the earnings estimates of $2.35 for fiscal year 2018. We see COH's shares as trading at a value-oriented price now based on forward earnings estimates, especially considering such shares have an almost 3.4 percent dividend. Although we believe that COH shares trade at a value-oriented price, we also believe that investors should consider COH shares because it is a highly profitable company far along in its transformation of its iconic brand that operates in a highly profitable business. In addition, COH and its shareholders stand to benefit from its goal to become a multi-brand company if it acquires brands that would benefit from its corporate fashion expertise. We reiterate our belief that COH shareholders will be rewarded with above-average returns over the long term, including an about 3.40 percent dividend and share price appreciation. On a final note, while COH is likely to engage in near-term acquisitions to build out its brand portfolio, the company also remains a takeover target for major multi-brand fashion houses such as LVMH.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.