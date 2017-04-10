Facts About Manipulated Markets

If you're skeptical about the extent to which our beloved markets are manipulated, maybe I can help.

There are two types of skeptics in this world.

those who can be convinced by facts and/or evidence those who can't

Personally, I'm a "Type 1" skeptic. Indeed, I spend all day everyday looking for facts and evidence that help me make sense of asset prices, markets, and geopolitics.

To paraphrase Clark Griswold, "this is no longer a vacation, it's a quest... it's a quest for evidence, and I'm gonna find evidence, and you're going find evidence."

One of the problems, though, is that a whole lot of people fancy themselves "Type 1" skeptics when they are actually "Type 2" skeptics. For those folks, there's no hope.

But there's a subdivision of "Type 1s". See what's interesting is that in many cases, it turns out evidence is more convincing than facts.

Here's an example of a fact: the Bank of Japan buys stocks by the trillions of yen. That's a policy. A very public policy. And a public policy that's been going on for years and is openly discussed and reiterated at every single BoJ meeting and every single BoJ presser.

It's also a fact that they time their purchases to coincide with moves lower in stock prices. Again, not conjecture. Not even interpretation. Public policy.

So to the extent you'd characterize buying trillions in stocks with money you just printed and timing those purchases to coincide with dips in those same stocks, then the Bank of Japan is manipulating stock prices.

If you don't believe that's true, you're going to be in for a very rude awakening if you decide to Google it.

But again, some "Type 1" skeptics don't like facts. They prefer evidence instead. See you don't need evidence for facts. As noted above, you don't need "evidence" to support the contention that the Bank of Japan manipulates stocks. As one reader put it, "that's a truism." It just is the case.

Of course, the Fed never bought stocks (or at least that was never overt policy). So asserting that they manipulated stock prices higher is left to evidence.

Now, there's a caveat here. And this is where it gets somewhat frustrating for me. There is no doubt that the Fed intended to boost stock prices and drive corporate bond yields lower with QE. People who say different are hard to argue with because this is such common knowledge that it's difficult to understand how anyone who purports to know something about markets can deny it. Here's what Ben Bernanke said in 2010:

The FOMC intends to buy an additional $600 billion of longer-term Treasury securities by mid-2011 and will continue to reinvest repayments of principal on its holdings of securities, as it has been doing since August. This approach eased financial conditions in the past and, so far, looks to be effective again. Stock prices rose and long-term interest rates fell when investors began to anticipate this additional action. Easier financial conditions will promote economic growth. For example, lower mortgage rates will make housing more affordable and allow more homeowners to refinance. Lower corporate bond rates will encourage investment. And higher stock prices will boost consumer wealth and help increase confidence, which can also spur spending. Increased spending will lead to higher incomes and profits that, in a virtuous circle, will further support economic expansion.

Again, this isn't a debate.

But what I want to do here is very briefly and very succinctly run through the evidence that shows how what Bernanke was talking about works in practice. Ok? Ok.

The Fed drives rates into the floor on safe-haven Treasurys. That pushes investors down the quality ladder (this is the "hunt for yield").

The first place investors turn is investment grade corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD). Demand for those bonds rises. Companies oblige by issuing more bonds:

(Goldman)

Eventually, yields on IG corporate debt get so low that investors start chasing high yield. There are a lot of idiosyncratic factors at play in HY, but generally speaking you get the same dynamic:

(Goldman)

Initially, this doesn't "trickle down" as fast as Ben Bernanke thought it might.

But that's fine, because do you know what corporations do with the proceeds from all that debt they sold? Well, they buy back shares. In fact, they (the corporations) become the largest source of equity demand there is - by far:

(Goldman)

This artificially inflates EPS by reducing share count:

(Barclays)

Earnings still aren't great (just last year we emerged from a five-quarter earnings recession), but the optics don't look terrible thanks to the bottom-line-inflating buybacks.

As those buybacks inflate earnings and put a bid under stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), guess who gets interested? Retail. Now look back at Exhibit 3 above. See how "ETFs" are (basically) the only other source of equity demand? Yeah, that's not a coincidence.

Finally, we can look back over the past five or so years and discover that nearly three-quarters of the gains we've seen in equities are attributable to multiple expansion (i.e. not earnings growth):

(Goldman)

And just like that, Bernanke's vision is realized. A decade on from the crisis we've got "higher stock prices" thanks to "the FOMC buying securities" - his words, not mine.

See that's how this works. And that's just all there is to it.

Indeed, it's how it was designed to work as clearly delineated by none other than the man who put this dynamic into action.

I realize all of this is uncomfortable for people who are predisposed to thinking that markets are driven by dynamics they understand.

I also realize that one of the most uncomfortable things about everything described above is that not having access to professional macro analysis makes it very difficult for most investors and commentators to grasp what's going on. But that's why I write what I write. To narrow that information asymmetry. In short, Heisenberg has his finger on the information scale - in your favor.

At the end of the day, I'm not going to tell you anything that isn't true. And just to be clear, I don't think other people do so on purpose.

But do keep the following in mind: while errors of commission (misleading you on purpose) are indeed different from errors of omission (misleading you accidentally), they are still errors.

