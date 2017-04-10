Alphabet: Coming Price Range As Seen By Big$ Funds

No guarantees, but explicitly stated are odds of profitability now and extent of interim price drawdowns and ultimate payoff opportunity, based on actual market history.

Comparisons of today's expectations for the subject with similar prior upside-to-downside prospect forecasts made in the past 5 years tell what subsequently happened to its price.

This is NOT a "technical analysis" of past prices. Instead, it is a behavioral analysis of forward-looking protective hedging actions. For Alphabet stock now, is an opportunity arriving?

Competitive, economic, technological, political reasons won't be discussed, since they are subsumed in the analysis producing the price forecasts. Please consult other Seeking Alpha contributors for such details.

This fixed-format report is focused on the next 3-4 months: prices yet to come, how big gains might be, what drawdowns might be encountered and the odds of possible loss.

The upfront conclusion

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock is fairly attractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth building through capital gains. Investors with interest in income or defensive protection are urged to invest their time and attention in more productive (for them) articles on Seeking Alpha.

This stock ranks second behind Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 50 stocks and ETFs of most interest to SA readers, and ranks 310th among the ~2,500+ issues we evaluate daily, based on coming price expectations of experienced, well-informed, at-risk market professionals.

The past 6 months' daily forecast trend

Hedging by market professionals to protect at-risk commitments of their firm's capital - necessary for balancing buyer-seller transaction volumes - provides a sophisticated, indirect way to see just how far up and down market prices of stocks and ETFs are believed likely to travel. These are beliefs of experienced professionals witnessing the "order flow" of clients in daily contact with them, typically over several years.

Analysis of specific security market actions subsequent to those expectations provides a qualitative sense of how well prior forecasts like those of today led to profitable positions. Figure 1 pictures the ranges and trend of price expectations - from recent prior to current day - and holds a mini-table of related data analysis.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines here span the range of price being hedged against by the market-making [MM] community. They protect their firm's capital temporarily put at-risk to "fill" the "other side" of volume block trades in the subject security on each date indicated. Derivative securities used to provide the hedging protection must contemplate the likely extent of the subject's coming prices.

The heavy dot is the subject's end-of-day market quote that day. It defines the upside and downside price change prospects held likely. The balance of those proportions is measured by the Range Index [RI]. It tells what percentage of the entire forecast span is below the current market quote. Here it is 41, indicating ~1 1/2 times as much upside as downside, normally an average proposition. Maybe this time the future will be better.

The row of data between the two pictures uses the RI's history to evaluate how effective today's RI has been in the 3 months following each of 315 similar RIs of the past 5 years.

The definition of the data items is as follows:

Range Index: Percentage of High Forecast minus Low Forecast range lying below Current Price

Sample Size: The number of prior-day forecasts at RIs like today's, out of past five years' days of forecasts

Sell Target Potential: Percent the High Range Forecast is above the Current Price

Drawdown Exposure: Average of each Sample's worst-case next three-month experiences

Win Odds: Percentage of Sample with profit at three months or on first Sell Target closeout

% Payoff: Average size of all Sample closeout prices from their Current Price cost*

Days Held: Market-day count from forecast day to closeout day

Annual Return: CAGR of % Payoff in number of Days Held of market-days year (252)

Cred.Ratio: Forecast credibility, measured by % Sell Target divided by % Payoff

*Position costs are at closing prices of next market day after forecast.

The lower "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of RIs over the past 5 years of daily forecasts. RIs other than today's are likely to produce different data.

The current RI is toward the right side of the 5-year distribution, often a cautionary negative. This sample of 146 prior forecasts like this is large enough for its results to be taken seriously.

The population of forecasts this issue is drawn from:

the average of current MM population (2596) forecasts and the average of its best 20 are in Figure 2, along with the current forecast for the market index ETF, SPY.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

Some additional weekly interval forecasts

For historical perspective, Figure 3 provides once-a-week extracts of the current subject's daily prior forecasts to form a 2-year weekly history of forecasts.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Analysis of Figure 1's data row

Some points in time offer little help on many stocks and ETFs for investors concerned with building capital wealth by equity investment.

That may be the case here, now, for Alphabet, Inc. It is one of the more intriguing promise stocks of high interest to Seeking Alpha readers and contributors. Its upside prospect is more than twice as large as its drawdown experiences following prior forecasts like today's. Its attractive Win Odds of 83 make the potential for profit of a buy today a 5 out of 6 proposition.

The Figure 3 picture of the past two years makes apparent that a stock price gain trend continues. The question here is, how likely is its continuation, and if so, how far and how fast? Some history of GOOG's price changes following RI forecasts like the present may help. They are shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: blockdesk.com

This unusually organized table takes its data from all the market days of the past 5 years. Each day is a starting point for the CAGR calculations of price changes from the date of the MM Range Index forecast to the number of subsequent market days indicated by the yellow column footers.

The blue central row averages all of those forecasts, and so, is a measure of the annual rate of rise in the stock price (some 23-25%) over that 5-year period.

Each of the other rows contains only those forecasts indicating upside to downside proportions (or greater) indicated by the red and green row captions at left. The magenta 445 indicates the present Range Index - 41 - proportions.

The bold white vs. grey differentiation of the row, column cells indicates a t-test of that cell's statistical significance from the blue row's same column value.

What the magenta and bold white clues are telling us is that the odds are very good that in the next 16 weeks (~4 months), TSLA's price rise may be well below average. But that is not a sign of any change in trend.

Still, the question of GOOG stock's ability to compete with other alternative choices for the commitment of new additional capital, or the reinvestment of capital from profit-taking, is worthy of exploration.

Are there better current wealth-building choices ?

A starting point is the comparison of reward-risk tradeoffs between GOOG and other top 50 stocks and ETFs of most interest to Seeking Alpha Readers and contributors.

One of the great advantages of using market-maker price range forecasts for such comparisons is that all the essential minutia of economic, competitive, regulatory and political concerns which impact companies and their stocks differently have been subsumed in the pricing judgments of the market professionals. They are making pure price-based decisions, which make it possible to directly compare a Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) with an Alphabet or a silver-holding ETF. Figure 5 makes such comparisons.

Figure 5

(used with permission)

This map positions stocks according to the intersection of upside percentage price change being forecast by MM hedging actions (on the green horizontal scale) and the actual worst price drawdowns experienced following forecasts like those of today (on the red vertical scale). Down and to the right is desirable, up and left is undesirable, and anything above the dotted diagonal has more apparent risk than reward.

Here, GOOG is at the frontier of attractiveness at [20], along with KO and SPY at [28] and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) at [1]. So in this dimension of the contest, GOOG holds its own well with other stocks popular with SA readers. Home runs may yet be hit on Nokia (NYSE:NOK) [22], Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) [18], DuPont (NYSE:DDD) [13] and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) [6], all at the right-field fence. But not without some strike-out risk.

This map tells what the cost trade-offs may be, but doesn't score the odds on reaching those payoff targets. Figure 6 does that, again using MM forecasts and their histories.

Figure 6

(used with permission)

This map has directional values similar to the Figure 5 Reward-Risk trade-offs. Down and right is desirable, up and left is less so. The ODDS home runs can't be better than certainty (100%), and the left margin has been set at (an unrevealed) 75% (3 out of 4) on the horizontal scale to minimize the likelihood of losses.

The size of potential payoffs is scaled on the vertical from less than zero (loss on the stock's price) up to takeover-offer levels of +25% to +30%.

Our article focus on GOOG has it at [3] in this map, contesting well with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) at [6]. That is reassuring, but the secondary shock comes from the bulk of MM appraisals for the stock price prospects for SA "favorites" stocks up in the "timeout" corner at designation [7].

The numerous wealth-building miscreants are threatened with discipline according to the prior results of previous MM forecasts with Range Indexes like today's. For nearly half of the "favored 50" to be labeled with no gain or loss is scary. A double check of those so categorized reveals we goofed on KO, which has an appropriate potential +3% stock price gain prospect, and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) all have legitimate, but tiny, stock price gain prospects of less than 1%.

This is a fairly scary market outlook for stocks that ought to be more promising and ones that do have longer-term better outlooks among many analysts on both sides of the Street. But stormy weather may be ahead for a less-than-a-year period.

Still, there are many stocks with encouraging forecasts and evidence of credible prior accomplishments to support their outlooks by the market professionals. They are summarized in the top 20 table of Figure 2, showing prior price gains averaging nearly +12% in 8-week periods following MM forecasts like those of today.

How they appear on a map of odds for profitability and size of payoffs like Figure 6 is shown in Figure 7. We have protected the specific identities of the 20 stocks, since subscribers have paid to have the privilege of that knowledge. But the odds & payoffs map locations in Figure 7 are real.

Figure 7

(used with permission when redacted)

All 20 selected stocks appear in or close to the fixed bounds of this type of map, since the dimensions involved are viewed by us as critical to successful wealth building through equity investments.

This is one reason why the Win Odds are one of our screening tools in selecting the top 20 names for the MM Intelligence lists daily. Reference to Figure 2 will show that the forecast population Win Odds average is only 62, while the top 20 average is 82. That is a big difference between 5 out of 8 wins and 9 out of 11.

Other key qualitative measures of the MM forecasts besides the Win odds are the Credibility Ratio and the Reward-Risk ratio. Even with good odds, if the %Payoff achieved when the inevitable losses are netted against gains is strikingly below what is currently being indicated as upside in the forecast range, the credibility of the forecast is called into question.

Investors can, and should, have different standards for these qualitative considerations based on their personal circumstances, so we provide them to be used as appropriate in selections for portfolio holdings.

Conclusion

Alphabet, Inc. stock is fairly attractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth building through capital gains. But this may not be an ideal time to consider adding to holdings in it, when other, better equity choices are available.

Consideration of alternatives

The ability to frequently monitor such forecast trends is provided by subscription access to the daily updates of pictures like Figures 1 and 3, and other comparative tools looking at reward vs. risk and odds vs. % payoffs. The annual cost for access may be the equivalent of two intelligence lists, depending on how intensively stocks of interest are monitored.

Meanwhile, there are at least 20 other (than GOOG) good prospects (Figure 2) to put extracted capital to work. The MM Intelligence lists provide the screening and comparisons which economize the investor's time investment.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family, but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for DIY investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com, has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.