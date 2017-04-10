Coty, Inc.: Short Sellers Are In Control For Now (But Insiders Know Better)

The company is working to drive growth from its existing/acquired Procter & Gamble brands and by entering into new license agreements (such as with Burberry).

The company's shares continue to sell off to new 52-week lows after its earnings were adversely affected by its purchase of Procter & Gamble's beauty products businesses.

We recently purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares with shares tumbling towards a 52-week low as the company has been working on integrating multiple acquisitions. In fact, our share purchase followed multiple insider shares purchases in the price range of $18.50 to $19.50. To us, such insider purchases indicated to us such executives' confidence in their ability to integrate all acquisitions and internally innovate to drive revenue/earnings growth over the intermediate and long term.

At the time of our share purchase, however, we had a suspicion that COTY shares could fall further. Well, we were right as the company's shares slide within weeks to about the $17 level. Of course, we were disappointed that the company's shares slid further so close to our purchase date. Our decades of investing experience inform us, however, that it is very difficult for investors to bottom fish out-of-favor stocks whether such investors are "outsiders" or company insiders.

With our disappointment in mind, we also keep in mind that we have had many significantly positive investment outcomes for stocks that slid 10 to 30 percent within weeks of our initial share purchase. Despite the continued slide in COTY's shares, we believe that the multiple insider purchases (outlined below) define where value begins for COTY shares.

Every out-of-favor stock sells off in multiple phases and ends up in a final "blow off" phase. Investors are drawn to buy an out-of-favor company's shares at various price points as such shares drop, but inevitably, investors buy too early. With this in mind, we believe the investor sell off in COTY shares has entered the "blow off" phase where the weakest hands are being shaken out and where the best long-term investment returns are available to hard-nosed investors with an informed contrarian investment eye.

Now is the time to consider a long-term investment in the company's shares. To remind investors, COTY is a company that offers fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. In particular, the company has 10 significant brands that it refers to as its "power brands," which include adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Marc Jacobs, OPI, philosophy, Playboy, Rimmel and Sally Hansen.

Much of the company's business depends upon license agreements; its products are sold and distributed in over 130 countries through multiple business channels. As COTY has moved forward with its transformation and its integration of multiple acquisitions, integration uncertainties have emerged and have caused disappointed investors to continue selling the company's shares.

COTY's latest earnings report showed adverse near-term effects resulting from its purchase of three personal products businesses (make-up, fragrance and hair care) from Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in late 2016. The company noted that its latest quarter was "challenging" given that its businesses were adversely affected by significantly higher-than-anticipated inventory levels in the market for the acquired PG beauty business, competitive pressures in its consumer beauty division and the distraction associated with its merger integration efforts.

As such, COTY now sees its fiscal 2017 as a "transitional" year in its five-year strategic framework to achieve consistent revenue/earnings growth. Despite COTY experiencing adversities with its PG business integration, the company is working to drive consistent revenue/earnings growth by: 1) strengthening its global brands, 2) shifting more resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential, 3) stabilizing its remaining brands, and 4) continuing to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio.

To achieve such goals to drive growth, COTY is: 1) repositioning some brands to reconnect such brands with consumers, 2) making significant changes to its innovation and product development, 3) accelerating its end-to-end digital transformation, and 4) working to significantly redesign its in-store execution.

Not only is COTY working to drive growth from its existing/acquired PG brands, the company continues to enter into new agreements to also drive growth. For example, in early April 2017, the company announced an agreement to acquire the exclusive long-term global license rights for Burberry (BRBY) beauty luxury fragrances, cosmetics and skincare. This strategic partnership combines BRBY's British heritage of innovation, craftsmanship and design with COTY's expertise and leadership in luxury beauty products.

Under the agreement, COTY will develop, manufacture and distribute BRBY beauty products globally. The companies will work in partnership on delivering best-in-class products and leverage COTY's global capabilities in beauty strategy, innovation, supply-chain and go-to-market. BRBY's beauty products division reported £203 million ($254 million) in revenue for the prior financial year. By partnering with COTY and its distribution scale, BRBY feels that it will have more strength in the marketplace in terms of distribution and relationships with wholesalers, department stores.

BRBY will receive £130 million ($163 million) in cash for the long-term exclusive global license and related transfer of the beauty business, and £50 million ($62.5 million) for assets. The companies expect the deal to close in late 2017 and COTY will purchase about £50 million of BRBY inventory.

COTY is not only working towards improving the revenue trends of its businesses, but it is also in the midst of its ongoing push to achieve its previously announced $750 million cost synergy target with respect to its acquisition of PG's beauty business by fiscal 2020. With such cost synergy goal in mind, our readers should step back and consider that cost synergy goal for a moment. COTY currently has about 750 million shares outstanding, and, as such, the company attaining such cost synergy goal alone will add about $1 in earnings for the company by 2020.

Thus, the additional of $1 in earnings from cost savings alone is significant enough to drive COTY shares higher without even considering the company's efforts to drive revenue/earnings growth separate and apart from such cost savings. (As an aside, our experience tells us that cost synergy goals tend to be conservative estimates that companies typically exceed.) While COTY works to integrate acquisitions, achieve synergy targets and reorganize to drive future growth, it also intends to continue to strengthen its product portfolio through acquisitions and planned portfolio rationalization.

COTY expects its Younique and ghd acquisitions to be accretive to revenue growth and adjusted earnings in the first year. From a strategic perspective, COTY sees the acquired ghd business as expanding its premium product offerings for the salon market channel, while its majority stake partnership with Younique will combine Younique's high growth e-commerce platform and social selling direct-to-consumer business model with COTY's research and development and innovation knowledge as well as extensive manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.

With respect to COTY's portfolio rationalization, it has identified a non-core portfolio of brands and is exploring potential alternatives for such brands including divestitures. The company's near-term integration troubles do not detract from its expected significant long-term benefits from improved management focus, distribution efficiencies and retailer negotiating power.

Although the company's recent earnings report revealed sales and margins that were weaker than investors expected due to increased consumer beauty pricing pressures, high inventory levels in recently acquired businesses and distraction from the integration of acquired PG brands, the company's sales trends are likely to improve as it recognizes integration process benefits.

COTY has significant long-term growth potential given its iconic and emerging brands and its detailed strategy to become a challenger and leader in beauty markets and drive sustained profitable growth over time. The company also recognizes, however, that its transformation/integration strategies will require time and effort given the near-term challenges it faces. (We should note, however, that COTY's majority shareholder, the JAB Holding Company ("JAB"), is supporting COTY's transformation efforts while it also has a strong shareholder interest as COTY's majority shareholder to see COTY management get the job done in a cost efficient timely manner.)

COTY expects a slower net revenue decrease in constant currency for the second half of fiscal 2017, excluding its Younique and ghd transactions. The company continues to target total four-year synergies and working capital benefits of $750 million and $500 million, respectively, with no change to the operating costs to realize both. The company expects to cumulatively generate approximately 20 percent of the net $750 million synergies through fiscal year 2017, about 50 percent through fiscal year 2018, about 80 percent through fiscal year 2019, and the full $750 million through fiscal year 2020.

Our belief in COTY shares, despite the multi-year transformation efforts, is supported by multiple insider purchases near 52-week lows in February/March 2017. In particular, multiple COTY insiders made significant purchases of the company's shares as follows: 1) G. Greerson McMullen (the Chief Legal Officer) purchased 40,500 shares at $18.50 for a cost of $749,250, 2) C. Pane (the CEO) purchased 36,270 shares at $19.67 for a cost of $713,431 and 36,080 shares at $19.40 for a cost of $699,952, 3) S. Moreau (President, Professional Beauty) purchased 2,500 purchased at $18.50 for a cost of $46,250, and 4) S. Froidefond (the Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 32,300 shares at $18.50 for a cost of $597,550.

We view these insider purchases closer to COTY's 52-week lows as significant given the positions each insider holds with COTY. Such insider purchases are particularly important given that investors have punished COTY's shares due to near-term integration and market adversities. As directors and financial executives of the company, such insiders are most knowledgeable about the direction COTY is moving with respect to current/future products, the company's financials, integration efforts, cost reduction efforts and any acquisition strategy that the company may engage in.

We see such multiple purchases as a sign of confidence in the company's post acquisition growth strategies as a newly transformed company that includes the integration of businesses acquired from PG. With that said, insiders, who are more likely to have a long-term investing horizon, are sending strong signals to outside investors that they have strong belief in the successful outcome of COTY's integration and transformational activities.

With COTY shares trading below such insiders' purchase prices, potential investors with a long-term holding period currently have the opportunity to purchase this company's shares at a price below such insider purchases.

Our view

As noted above, we made an initial purchase of COTY shares, and, as is typical when bottom fishing an out-of-favor stock, such shares slid further. Despite such a near-term setback, our belief in the company's transformation plan remains intact. The above-noted significant insider purchase activity also supports our strong belief in COTY shares. In fact, if the company's shares fall a bit further, we will likely add more to our position and then collect an almost 3 percent dividend as we wait for the company's transformative activities to show results.

As set out above, COTY faces uncertainty through difficult market conditions exacerbated by acquisition and cost synergy uncertainties. To combat adverse conditions, COTY intends to drive consistent revenue/earnings growth by strengthening its global brands, shifting more resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential, stabilizing its remaining brands, and continuing to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. The company is also on target to achieve its previously announced $750 million cost synergy target by fiscal 2020, which by itself will significantly boost earnings.

COTY's transformation will likely achieve sustained revenue/earnings growth over the intermediate term. COTY is also likely to expand its operating margins and improve cash flow generation. The company also plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets and increase its distribution by leveraging innovation. In addition, COTY is aiming to generate greater than one-third of its net revenue from emerging markets over the intermediate term.

The company also remains interested in acquiring other companies and assets as part of its growth strategy. COTY is taking an aggressive stance towards stabilizing its businesses and turning around its consumer beauty business. Near term, however, COTY will face weak fundamentals and integration risks. The company has a significant opportunity to take key brands that were neglected by PG and revive such brands in a difficult competitive environment where smaller brands have been taking share and consumers are moving to digital and e-commerce markets.

COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 22.20 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $0.78, and about 17.85 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $0.97. Estimates for both fiscal 2017 and 2018 have decreased in recent months. Given that COTY's share price is below the prices paid by the multiple COTY insiders, investors may want to establish a position in the company's shares now.

Over the long term, COTY investors will benefit from share price appreciation and dividend increases as the company expands and drives revenue/earnings growth from its integration of its recent acquisitions, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management and smaller bolt-on acquisitions to fill out its product offerings.

So, while short sellers have the upper hand right now, any sign of COTY stabilizing the near-term adverse effects it faces will begin to cause such short sellers to cover their positions, thereby rewarding investors who are long COTY shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTY, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.