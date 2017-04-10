ExxonMobil's Shale Oil Dilemma

Exxon’s recent Permian acquisition is likely just the first step in the company’s strategic pivot towards shales.

ExxonMobil's (NYSE:XOM) ~$6-billion acquisition in the northern Delaware Basin announced two months ago was a transaction that many observers had been waiting for. The acquisition is notable not only as a capture of a vast resource at a reasonable price, but, more importantly, as a possible indication that the oil major - which had been behind the curve in the shale game - was adjusting its capital allocation and operating strategy.

In my opinion, a decisive shift in the company's strategy is indeed very much needed and is well overdue. The recent change of leadership at the company may present an opportunity in that regard.

However, a turnaround is unlikely to be easy and may require a departure from the company's established institutional paradigms.

The Brave New Shale World

The success of U.S. shale exploration and completion technology is nothing short of spectacular. While much of technical and economic optimization is still ahead, shale oil has confidently emerged as a low-cost component of the global oil supply, beating by a wide margin Deepwater and Harsh Environment exploration. It is clear that oil majors can no longer afford the "wait and see" approach and have to pursue shale opportunities in earnest.

Among oil majors, Exxon has the largest footprint and the most extensive operational track record in North American Unconventionals. During its most recent Analyst Day, Exxon emphasized its massive acreage positions and drilling inventory across multiple natural gas and oil shale plays across the continent.

(Source: ExxonMobil 2017 Analyst Day presentation)

Exxon has also highlighted the strong growth in liquids it has achieved since its acquisition of XTO Energy in 2010 - the growth has been dominated by Unconventionals.

(Source: ExxonMobil Q1 2017 presentation)

Most importantly, Exxon appears to view North American shales as its most important growth engine going forward. According to the company's presentation, its net production from the Permian and Bakken alone could grow to more than 750,000 Boe/d by 2025, representing a 20% compounded annual growth rate.

(Source: ExxonMobil 2017 Analyst Day presentation)

Exxon's projections appear to suggest that within several years, Unconventionals will become the largest and fastest growing component of the company's global production, whereas North America will become its by far most important operating region.

However, to attain these ambitious targets, Exxon may need to modify its asset strategy and radically change the ways it allocates capital and controls costs. The ambitious production growth plan may also require significant acreage acquisitions to support the target production growth in a longer term.

For Exxon, these changes would be nothing short of a revolution.

A Performance Laggard In Shales

Exxon's inspiring projections for the Americas Upstream contrast the company's operational results to date, which have been a disappointment.

A decade ago, at the dawn of the North American "shale era," Exxon started out with a major advantage in the form of its massive legacy land position that spanned many basins in North America. The acquisition of XTO Energy in 2010 added significantly to the asset base and provided the oil major with an in-house platform to pursue opportunities in the rapidly evolving shale industry.

A number of significant acquisitions were made thereafter, including, among others, the expansion in the Marcellus/Utica area with a $1.7 billion acquisition of Phillips Resources and TWP; the $0.7 billion Elora Energy acquisition in the Haynesville; and the $1.6 billion acquisition of Denbury Resources' Bakken assets.

Seemingly, the massive asset footprint augmented by XTO's organizational capability should have yielded differential production growth for Exxon in the U.S. and in North America. However, the company's production track record tells a different story.

On the natural gas side, Exxon's U.S. and Canada volumes have declined steadily since the XTO transaction.

('a') Net natural gas available for sale quantities are the volumes withdrawn from ExxonMobil's natural gas reserves, excluding royalties and volumes due to others when produced and excluding gas purchased from others, gas consumed in producing operations, field processing plant losses, volumes used for gas lift, gas injection and cycling operations, quantities flared, and volume shrinkage due to the removal of condensate or natural gas liquids fractions.

Exxon's operating result in natural gas, a 21.4% decline in volumes in five years, stands in a striking contrast with the rapid production growth by the industry's leading Independents. Given Exxon's initially impressive resource base, acquisitions and financial power, the apparently marginal current position of Exxon's North American natural gas business is a big disappointment.

One might argue that the decline in Exxon's natural gas volumes reflects the company's deliberate shift in capital allocation to oil and liquids-rich plays. The argument indeed has some validity. However, on the liquids side, Exxon's track record is also underwhelming.

Exxon's U.S. crude oil volumes have increased steadily since the XTO acquisition, in part supported by acquisitions. However, in the last five years, the growth rate was just 3.3% per annum, despite a favorable oil price environment through mid-2014.

Exxon's oil production growth in the U.S. has lagged behind the meteoric production growth posted by the industry as a whole, translating into a continued market share loss. While Exxon's U.S. oil volumes increased by 17.4% in the last five years, total U.S. oil production increased by ~57%.

Liquids production in Canada is Exxon's only notable success story in the Americas Upstream. The company has posted rapid growth in Canada/South America liquids production. However, this growth has been driven mostly by bitumen volumes, which is a low-margin component of the production, whereas the higher-margin crude oil and syncrude volumes have remained stagnant.

In a "lower for longer" oil price environment, oil sands projects are hardly strong return generators on a full-cycle basis. As a result, while successful in terms of volumes ramp-up, the bet on oil sands is currently not compensating for the lack of stronger growth in other areas, such as U.S. shales.

Shales - A Tough Competition

Among oil majors, Exxon is perhaps the only one that has demonstrated an early and consistent commitment to the shale business. However, six full years following the XTO acquisition, Exxon is still apparently struggling to position itself within the industry's vanguard in terms of asset quality, cost structure and growth rate. While Exxon's footprint in shales is by no means small, the results have visibly lagged those of the industry's leaders.

What has driven Exxon's unimpressive track record to date? In my view, the explanation is two-fold.

First, the shale industry has evolved rapidly. New plays have been continuously discovered. Technology has progressed fast. As a result, staying at the industry's leading edge in terms of sweet spot capture and best operating practices adoption has been a challenging and typically expensive task for all participants, not just for Exxon.

A case can be made that Exxon missed opportunities to be an early mover in many promising plays, despite its vast financial resources and adequate in-house technical and organizational capability. I would also comment that Exxon's exploration bets in shale plays have yielded mixed results. As a result, many of Exxon's shale assets ended up in the Tier 1 bucket and left the company playing catch-up in the strategically important Permian Basin.

As a flip side, Exxon's total acquisition spend in shales (with the exception of XTO) has been modest relative to the size of the company's North American upstream business. As a result, having missed opportunities, Exxon has avoided the trap of spending big dollars on acreage that in many cases would have ended up as Tier 1, after more prolific plays have been established.

Moreover, Exxon has been able to accumulate a meaningful position in the Permian Core at a reasonable cost, despite being late to the game.

(Source: ExxonMobil 2017 Analyst Day presentation)

The second factor appears to be organizational. Essentially all oil majors - including Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TOT) - have struggled to become competitive players in shales.

Independents' narrow operational focus, quick decision-making and small initial size are advantages as it comes to competing in this relatively new and rapidly evolving segment of the industry. On the other hand, oil majors' massive legacy operations, massive overheads and typically slow-moving, risk-averse, indecisive management styles appear to be a competitive handicap.

Exxon's Acquisition Dilemma

I would argue that Exxon's operating track record to date indicates that the company's pre-Bopco opportunity set in shales, while extensive, was scarce in terms of access to leading-edge sweet spots. In my view, the decision to acquire a high-quality, contiguous acreage block in the Permian was a valid (albeit belated) decision that will ultimately pay back. Moreover, I would argue that additional acquisitions of comparable quality are much needed and ultimately unavoidable.

Let's make no mistake, capturing sweet spot shale assets in an over-heated M&A market is a challenging task. An expensive acquisition can add significantly to the effective cost of the future wells, impacting drilling returns. In addition, the timing of developing the captured resource is important. If the acquirer is not prepared to develop the acquired inventory quickly - i.e., invest above the cash flow and grow production at a rapid rate - carrying the idle drilling inventory becomes an expensive proposition, destroying returns over time.

In this context, Exxon is facing a difficult choice. The company can elect to high-grade its asset base, paying high prices for additional top-quality shale assets. This course will likely mean that the development of the existing Tier 1 inventory will be postponed and its value will be reduced. As an alternative, Exxon could rely on the opportunity set it already has and avoid the acquisition costs.

I would argue that Exxon has critical advantages in the M&A market over many of its competitors. The company's stock has been remarkably resilient throughout the downturn in oil. As a result, the super-major can borrow from the Permian Charmers' playbook and use its premium-priced stock as acquisition currency (which Exxon actually did in the Bopco transaction).

Furthermore, Exxon's existing operations are generating a massive cash flow. This is a luxury that many Independents do not have. A shift in capital re-investment towards top U.S. shale plays is both a tool to compete in the M&A market and a necessity from a return on capital perspective.

If the alternative to the expansion in shales is Russia's Arctic, i.e. tying up a massive amount of shareholder equity to effectively become a captive personal banker to Rosneft owners, the Permian Basin in the U.S. is an option that a more prudent manager should consider seriously.

The management change gives a hope that Exxon will indeed re-evaluate its capital allocation strategy and act more decisively to take advantage of the opportunity set offered by the resource-rich, politically stable and corruption-free North American continent.

An Organizational Revolution At Exxon?

The production target of 750,000 Boe/d from the Permian and Bakken by 2025 has long-going implications. It suggests that the weight of North America in Exxon's portfolio will increase significantly (these two basins are not the only unconventional assets in the company's portfolio). I would argue that in the process of executing on its plan Exxon will have to pursue additional significant shale acquisitions, as the company's current sweet-spot footprint, even after the Bopco acquisition, cannot support the target production volume.

To fund such continued expansion and growth in shales, select other components of the company's portfolio will have to be de-emphasized and significant assets will likely need to be divested.

Most importantly, Exxon will have to prove that it can be competitive with leading independents in cost structure, operational innovation and decision making agility. Exxon will need to re-invent itself organizationally and increasingly operate in the North American Upstream like a true Independent.

From a corporate perspective, the question is whether Exxon can avoid a clash between two distinct business models and organizational cultures: those of a leading North American Independent on one hand and those of a traditional International Oil Company on the other.

The difference between the two is significant. The former is defined by the challenge of surviving and succeeding being part of a highly fragmented and hyper-competitive industry. The latter is hinged on the balance sheet capacity to fund giant projects and the political weight to enforce contracts with host governments.

While Exxon has excelled as a major International Oil Company, it still has to prove itself as a successful North American Independent.

Several of Exxon's smaller peers - including Conoco (NYSE:COP), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) - have found pursuing these two business models simultaneously challenging, each eventually implementing a radical portfolio restructuring, either via significant asset sales or via corporate separations.

