IBM: Dividend Growth Set To Slow

The company's share repurchases may soon slow down due to declining operating cash flow and an increasing interest coverage ratio.

Over the past five years, IBM's annual spending on dividends has increased while financial performance has decreased by double digits.

IBM has consistently raised its dividend since 1996 and provided double-digit increases since 2004.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has increased its dividend annually since 1996. Since 2004, during the Sam Palmisano tenure through today with Ginni Rometty, investors in IBM have enjoyed not only consistent annual dividend increases, but also a significant increase each year.

As the paragraphs below will show, IBM's rate of dividend increases may have to slow down in the future. Investors long IBM may need to reconsider their position if IBM begins to slow its rate of dividend increases.

IBM's Dividend History

Following a few years of stagnant and reduced dividends, IBM has consistently increased its annual distribution since 1996. The table below shows annual dividends paid for each year adjusted for stock splits as well as the percentage increase versus prior year.

IBM Dividend History

Year Amount Paid % Increase Year Amount Paid % Increase 2016 $5.50 10.00% 2005 $0.78 11.43% 2015 $5.00 17.65% 2004 $0.70 11.11% 2014 $4.25 14.86% 2003 $0.63 6.78% 2013 $3.70 12.12% 2002 $0.59 7.27% 2012 $3.30 13.79% 2001 $0.55 7.84% 2011 $2.90 16.00% 2000 $0.51 8.51% 2010 $2.50 16.28% 1999 $0.47 9.30% 2009 $2.15 13.16% 1998 $0.43 10.97% 2008 $1.90 26.67% 1997 $0.3875 19.23% 2007 $1.50 36.36% 1996 $0.325 30.00% 2006 $1.10 41.03%

(source)

As shown above, IBM has proven itself to be a consistent dividend payer, and its annual increases have not been stingy. With the exception of few years in the early 2000's (post tech boom), the annual percentage increase has always been in the double digits.

Can IBM continue to increase its dividend by over 10% annually?

Declining Financial Performance

The table below shows how much in total IBM has paid in dividends for each of the past five years.

Year Annual Dividend Shares Outstanding Total Dividends Paid 2016 $5.50 959 million $5.27 billion 2015 $5.00 983 million $4.91 billion 2014 $4.25 1,010 million $4.29 billion 2013 $3.70 1,103 million $4.08 billion 2012 $3.30 1,155 million $3.80 billion

During the past five years, IBM's shares outstanding have decreased by 16% and the total amount of dividends paid has increased by 38%. Share repurchases themselves are not covering the increased dividends.

How has the company performed financially during this time period?

Annual revenue declined from $102 billion to $80 billion; a 22% decrease.

Net income declined from $16.6 billion to $11.8 billion; a 29% decrease.

Earnings per share declined from $14.37 to $12.38; a 14% decrease.

EBT margin has declined from 21.9% to 15.43%; a 650 basis point decrease.

Payout ratio increased from 23% to 44%; a near 100% increase.

In the past five years, IBM has increased the total amount paid in dividends by 38%, while annual revenue, net income, and earnings per share each declined by double digits. Additionally, the dividend only increased by 66%, but the payout ratio increased by nearly 100%.

The data above clearly shows that IBM cannot continue to increase its dividends the next five years as it has the past five years with its current financial performance.

Data above sourced from Morningstar.

Share Repurchase Slowdown

As mentioned above, IBM repurchased 16% of its shares the past five years. IBM may be able to continue its generous dividend increases if the company repurchases a significant amount of shares.

How likely is IBM to continue repurchasing shares well into the future?

Operating cash flow is defined the amount of money the company receives from its business operations. Unlike free cash flow, it does not include capital expenditures. The more operating cash flow a company has, the more cash is available to enhance shareholder value.

The table below shows IBM's operating cash flow for each of the past five years.

Year Operating Cash Flow (millions) 2016 $16,958 2015 $17,008 2014 $16,868 2013 $17,485 2012 $19,586

(Source: Morningstar)

IBM's operating cash flow is not increasing. Can the company continue to take on debt to fund share repurchases?

Interest coverage ratio measures how easily a company can make interest payments on its debt. The ratio is calculated by dividing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the total interest expense. If the ratio is 1, then a company's entire EBIT would be required to pay interest on debt. If the ratio is 20, then only 5% of the annual EBIT is required for interest payments on debt. The higher the ratio, the less EBIT is spent on interest payments.

The table below shows IBM's interest coverage ratio over the past five years.

Year Interest Coverage Ratio 2016 20.57% 2015 35.07% 2014 42.29% 2013 49.57% 2012 48.72%

Over the past five years, IBM has gone from requiring only 2% of its EBIT for interest payments to now requiring nearly 5% of EBIT. With the company's revenue, net income and EBT margin decreasing as shown in the paragraph above, I find unlikely that IBM can rely on debt to fund share repurchases in the future. Reduced share repurchases will make future dividend increases more difficult.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IBM may not be able to continue its pace of double-digit, year-over-year dividend increases in the future. Over the past five years, the company's revenue, net income and earnings before taxes margin have all declined. Earnings per share declined even though the company repurchased 16% of outstanding shares. During the same time period, the company's payout ratio increased faster than the total outlays for dividends.

Future share repurchases may be less likely due to declining operating cash flow and a greater percentage of EBIT being required for interest payments.

Investors long IBM need to consider how likely IBM is to sustain its generous dividend policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.