A Bearish Warning For Apple

Back in November 2015, I wrote about why Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stood at over 25% of my total portfolio (25% Allocation to Apple - Too Much Risk?). Seventeen months later, and a 22% gain (ex-dividends), I will now try make a case for why investors should be wary of holding shares in the company over the near future and why I am strongly considering reducing my exposure to the company.

Here is a snippet of my proposition in that previous article.

What has changed?

Fast forward to today, and the picture for Apple has changed significantly. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index by nearly 10% (ex-dividends) over this timeframe. However, this has not happened in a straight upwards trend. The shares continued its decline to a low of $90 by May 2016. Since then, it has propelled 61% to the highs of today.

Back in November 2015, Apple shares were at a P/E ratio of 13, while the S&P 500 stood at 22. This represented a discount of 41% to the wider market. Now Apple commands a P/E ratio of 17.21 with the index at 26.44. On face value, the index seems too expensive to ignore, while Apple seems to be sitting at what I might consider fair value. However, when digging deeper, various valuation metrics suggest that Apple is soon due for a correction.

Valuation Metrics

No matter what valuation metric you use, Apple looks expensive compared to where it has traded over the past 5 years.

As we can see from the charts above, Apple is nearing or has exceeded its 5-year highs on these three common valuation metrics.

Another way I try to get a perspective of valuation is to look at what are the limits of dividend yield to which investors are prepared to accept from a company for what they pay for the shares. Apple reintroduced its dividend in the second half of 2012. It later increased the dividend by 15% after 3 quarters. I believe that to use the dividend yield as a tool to aid in valuation, the dividend needs to become normalized, thus, why I only take into account the dividend yield history from mid-2013. As can be seen, the dividend yield is approaching its "normalized" lows to which investors are prepared to accept for the price of the shares.

I should note that it is expected that Apple should raise the dividend payments on the next earnings release later this month. Using the last few years as a guide, the dividend should be raised by approximately 10%. This will, therefore, push the yield further away from historical lows.

These historically-stretched valuations support is what I have seen from wider investors. Not much can go wrong for Apple right now. Bearish articles have become a rarity, and investors are all hyped-up about the upcoming iPhone, so much so that it has been dubbed "the super-cycle" phone. Out of curiosity, I wanted to see the psychology of the market at significant highs and lows over the last 5 years.

What can be seen is that times of great investor excitement generally have been closely followed by deep upset through a sharp fall in the share price, and vice versa. This always reminds me of the famous Warren Buffett quote:

Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.

Where do things stand now?

While I do believe that the stock is teetering on historical valuation highs, I don't think the run-up has run out of steam. We still have to wait for a few things. Investors are likely to await the results of the upcoming quarterly report in which we expect a dividend increase, but more importantly, they await the news of Trump's plans for foreign earnings repatriation. Only then will I look to reduce the percentage weighting of Apple in my personal portfolio.

Conclusion

Apple shares have had a strong rally from the lows seen in May 2016. The shares' valuation looks stretched by most common valuation metrics; however, several reasons remain why the rally is not finished.

