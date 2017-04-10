Microsoft: In The Clouds

My take on Microsoft: I find the stock pricey, given only moderate EPS growth expectations and what I believe to be overconfidence in intelligent cloud.

On April 27th, after the closing bell, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will release results for F3Q17. Consensus expectations are set at $0.70 for non-GAAP EPS and $23.6 billion for revenues, pointing to 7% top line growth YOY. Management's guidance suggests $23.5 billion in revenues at the mid-point of the range.

I expect the earnings release debate to revolve once again around cloud, particularly Azure. Last quarter, Azure grew at a still aggressive rate of 95% YOY in constant currency. But that number has come down from 116% in F1Q17 and 102% in F4Q16. Because the business represents what I estimate to be only 2% of Microsoft's total revenues, I believe the platform will need to maintain a very high-double digit growth rate in the next several quarters for the intelligent cloud hype to be justified. The segment as a whole represented 28% of total revenues last quarter, and increased YOY in constant currency at a 10% pace - nearly half of that growth driven by Azure, per my estimates.

Elsewhere, I will be curious to see how strongly productivity and business processes have performed. This segment was up in the high-single digit territory last quarter, excluding LinkedIn. Microsoft's future growth will largely depend, in my view, on this piece of the company's business (31% of total revenues last quarter vs. 28% last year) outpacing the decline of personal computing (49% of total revenues last quarter vs. 52% last year). The "crown jewel," Office 365, is likely to continue marching forward strongly, after commercial grew revenues by 49% in constant currency last quarter and 54% in F1Q17. LinkedIn is likely to remain immaterial to revenues and net income, but substantial improvement in profitability (the business produced -88% operating loss last quarter, including amortization of acquired intangibles) would certainly be welcome.

My take on MSFT

Over half a year ago, I stated that "by combining inorganic growth with CEO Nadella's reported 'momentum' in cloud [...], the elephant [might] still be able to dance."

That is not to say I was a Microsoft bull back then, let alone now. Quite the opposite: for several months, I have taken a cautious stance on the stock. I find MSFT pricey, given only moderate EPS growth expectations of 9% over the next 5 years and what I believe to be overconfidence in intelligent cloud, despite the company's robust fundamentals (good cash flow-generating ability, strong balance sheet).

Those looking in the rearview mirror might argue that MSFT has worked very well in the past year, with shares sitting at a 52-week high today after gaining 21% since April 2016.

But notice that much of the stock's appreciation has come on the back of valuation expansion, particularly after I issued my first cautious article on Microsoft back in September 2016. In fact, current and next-year EPS expectations have remained about the same over the past 90 days, while the share price has shot up. See charts below.

What this all means to me is that MSFT has moved deeper into overbought territory. Shares are priced for superior execution and are now valued at over 22x forward earnings for the first time in the past 12 months at least. On a PEG (P/E over EPS growth) basis, it is significantly more richly valued than Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Could MSFT continue to climb higher from here? Absolutely. But I think the stock is moving farther out on the limb. A slowdown in the growth rate of the company's cloud platform and infrastructure business or macro headwinds could hit shares harder as expectations come down.

Although I like Microsoft as a company, I will continue to stay away from the stock and look for a better value proposition elsewhere.

