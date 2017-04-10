Buy AT&T And Verizon Post Ex-Dividend

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Analyzing historic performance for the juggernauts of the telecommunications sector, I'll compare total returns around any of the previous over 80 individual ex-dividend dates across three different categories.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is, how?

The two big U.S. telecommunication carriers offer a compelling above-market yield and have rewarded investors with ample returns over decades.

The more stocks I am analyzing regarding total return scenarios based on purchasing the stock on or around ex-dividend dates, the more differences and unique patterns emerge. This time, it is time for the telecommunications sector to be analyzed. The candidates here are Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T).

I now want to share with you the insights I generated from this analysis and, as reference values for how other stocks behave, also plot the findings of the inaugural analysis on Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) representing the tobacco sector.

So now I want to share with you why, as regards these telecommunication stocks, waiting for the ex-dividend date to occur on average yields higher returns compared to buying the stocks just before the ex-dividend date.

As always, the analysis assumes a flat dividend tax rate of 15%.

AT&T offers a reliable investment opportunity for any long-term dividend portfolio

AT&T, a U.S. based telecommunications giant providing solutions across the following segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International, and sports a market cap of $250 billion.

In terms of stock price, it has been fluctuating sharply before and following the announced merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) in the fall of 2016, as you can see from the chart.

T data by YCharts

While the media is making big news about these movements, for us dividend investors, if a business as stable and reliable as AT&T, presents us with such attractive buying opportunities, it is obviously calling investors to act.

AT&T, as one of the market's heavyweights, makes news almost every day, but the big news came in October 2016 when the company announced an $85 billion mega-merger with Time Warner. Since then, the company has become largely known as the "new AT&T." Despite the stock price having significantly risen from its initial pullback following this news, I am long this company not for growth, but for income - precisely for slowly rising and reliable dividend payments. The company has been growing its dividend for 32 consecutive years and is currently in a process of innovating.

This innovation really started with the company's $48.5 billion DirecTV acquisition in 2015, and does now continue with the proposed Time Warner merger and the company's more recently announced plans to test 5G DirecTV this year. There is certainly risk attached to investing in this stock, and the primary risk I see is debt, which is expected to jump from $117B to $183B post TWX acquisition and the company's borrowing cost, which are set to increase following more debt and rising interest rates.

Still, AT&T's large and reliable cash flows should allow the company to service its debt and grow its dividend, albeit slowly at first, going forward.

I consider AT&T to be one of the cornerstones in every dividend portfolio or as Dividend House would put it a "foundation" stock if you think of your portfolio as a house - an analogy I can fully adhere to.

Why did I choose the telecommunications sector?

Principally, there are four different reasons which are pretty similar to those governing the selection on Big Tobacco:

1) Telecom stocks have been a very good investment for long-term-oriented investors. Over the past 10 years, returns of 76%-110% speak for themselves. On an annualized basis, this equals 6-8% growth. While this is not spectacular, it provides the basis for a well-balanced, future-oriented dividend portfolio.

T Total Return Price data by YCharts

2) Telecom stocks have not run really hot in recent years, with Verizon almost showing no change in price over the last three years, and AT&T only appreciating by 14%, but combined with high starting dividend yields of 5%, these stocks should belong to any portfolio.

T data by YCharts

3) Telecom stocks are traditionally among the higher-yielding stocks, and as such, their dividend payment is more likely to affect the stock price compared to stocks in the 1%-2% yield range.

4) On a personal level, I regard my telecom stocks as core holdings in my portfolio, and with both VZ and T providing substantial dividend income (and more to come as years pass by) I am planning to regularly add to these positions. If I can get a cheaper entry, I will gladly take it.

Now let's get straight into the analysis itself.

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in each of T and VZ has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 10 years by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. Regarding these stocks, 41 dividend dates relate to AT&T and 42 to Verizon.

As we are now covering these two stocks and also compare them to Big Tobacco, I have opted for a different way to plot the results compared to the inaugural article on this topic.

Figure I: Overview of "winners" by stock for observed period

There is virtually no difference as to how stock prices of T and VZ behave on and around ex-dividend dates. A record 90% of outcomes favors NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend; thus, implying that these stocks behave in practice as expected in market theory.

As almost 2/3 of results demonstrate that buying the day after the stocks went ex-dividend yields higher returns, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Compared to Big Tobacco, these results are even more one sided.

Thus, let's take a look at how these outcomes compare against each other if we disassemble them on a yearly level.

Figure 2: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year





This table gives us more insights. Regarding both VZ and T, the overwhelming majority of cases within a year, consisting of 4 regular dividend payments each, also strongly favor buying the stock the first day after the ex-dividend date, as this would have been the best option. In fact, only in 2015, the total number of occurrences for "ex_div-1" is greater than 1. Again, regarding both stocks, the differences are so minor here that they are essentially negligible.

Finally, to shed light on this data from yet another angle, the matrix below shows the average delta between the best and worst outcome across all dividend dates for the specific "winner" on that date.

Figure 3: Average delta between best and worst outcome across all dividend dates by stock and best outcome

What key insights can we now derive from all of this?

Using the past to guide our investment decisions in the present and future, we can conclude that for any of these two telecom juggernauts, the theoretical stock price drop on the ex-dividend date and/or the day after does really materialize, as in almost 90% of cases (out of a total number of 83), the best outcomes were realized by not jumping into the stock right before the ex-dividend date. Overall, the differences between T and VZ are so strikingly non-apparent. Be it in terms of total ratio of winners, in terms of winners by year or in terms of "outperformance," the results are almost equal. This is statistically significant. In fact, the results are so one sided that no serious long-term investor should try to catch the next dividend for AT&T and VZ. Compared to Big Tobacco, the clarity at which this conclusion can be drawn is much more significant. On the downside, the average outperformance is also considerably lower ranging between 1% to 4.3% for the telecoms and between 2 and 10% for the tobacco investments.

For both stocks, the ex-dividend dates have just passed (April 5), and as observed in the past, buying after the ex-dividend presented investors with a lower entry. I used this opportunity and bought 7 more shares of T for an average purchase price of $40.9 (including fees), and thus, added almost $14 in annual dividend income.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like (using the tobacco stocks from the previous article).

Investor takeaway

For me, as a dividend investor, my primary focus is on collecting as many dividends as early as possible, while preserving capital at the same time. In the past, one of the decisions for timing my purchases was the upcoming ex-dividend date, as buying right before this promised the most immediate capital returns.

In theory, investing one day after the ex-dividend date should lead to the best long-term performance as you get more shares for your invested capital by just waiting an additional 1-2 days. The "missed" dividend payment should then be more than compensated by the higher amount of shares you received.

In reality, it becomes very obvious that for the two telecom stocks covered in this article, the theory seems to hold in reality as well.

Having now analyzed only two sub-sectors out of a possible 180 industries for dividend stocks (I am basing this on dividend.com categorization), I can't wait to see how all these dividend stocks behave in terms of this analysis and what insights can be generated from this.

Although, as so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. It definitely shows that, for the two big US telecom carriers, solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date would have been the best decision in the cases covered in this article.

It is a bet on the efficient market hypothesis and generally more likely in falling markets, as in rising markets there is just no guarantee whatsoever that the stock price really trades lower once the stock has gone ex-dividend or the day after.

I will consider these findings and approaches for future purchases and run other stocks, also collectively, through the same analysis to derive more insights.

What do you make out of all this?

If you like this content and want to read more about this and other dividend-related topics, please hit the "follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified for new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ, PM, MO, TWX, RAI, RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.