Fed Minutes And Mortgage REITs

I have read many articles about the Fed, Fed minutes, QE and the like, and most have focused on the impact of rising rates. While this is obviously important, there is another element of Fed policy that should be addressed and understood as it has implications across markets. One of the most affected markets will be the mortgage REIT market.

While many have focused on the Fed minutes for their insight into FOMC interest rate policy, I want to address the other Fed tool that has been used for monetary policy - the Fed balance sheet.

I will begin by stating that the information below will not immediately affect the mREIT market. This is something that will play out over the coming year or so, but it has to be understood by participants in this sector as it will affect value.

Reading past the oft commented FOMC ruminations on interest rates, we saw the following contained within the February 1, 2017, FOMC minutes: (emphasis mine)

Participants also generally agreed that the Committee should begin discussions at upcoming meetings about the economic conditions that could warrant changes in the existing policy of reinvesting proceeds from maturing Treasury securities and principal payments from agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, as well as how those changes would be implemented and communicated.

The following shows the growth and size of the Fed balance sheet in order to put this in perspective:

With that shown, the following is the amount of mortgage-related securities outstanding (from SIFMA):

And Issuance:

Issuance graphically:

Now a look at Fed purchases of mortgages (the reinvestment):

The 2016 Fed investment is quantified in the most recent FRBNY Domestic Markets Operations Report (emphasis mine):

Throughout 2016, the FOMC directed the Open Market Trading Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (the Desk) to continue rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction and reinvesting principal payments from agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in agency MBS. To this end, the Desk rolled over $216 billion in Treasury securities in 2016—marking a resumption of sizable rollover activity following several years of negligible rollovers that had resulted from short-term Treasury sales and redemptions during the Maturity Extension Program ["MEP"]. The Desk also reinvested $387 billion in principal payments from agency debt and agency MBS in agency MBS. These actions kept the domestic securities portfolio of the System Open Market Account (SOMA) at about $4.26 trillion throughout the year and the allocation between Treasury securities and non-Treasury securities largely unchanged. The total amount was somewhat higher than the $338 billion in reinvestments in 2015. Desk purchases averaged approximately 27 percent of gross market issuance of fixed-rate agency MBS over the course of 2016 (Table 1). The slight decline from last year’s average share of 28 percent of issuance is attributable to faster growth in gross issuance than in the amount of Desk purchases.

The Fed buys nearly 30% of gross issuance of MBS per year. That is a massive amount of bonds being held by one investor. Knowing the mind of that investor would obviously be helpful. A couple of pieces referencing thoughts on the Fed timing:

Reuters poll:

Wall Street's top banks see the Federal Reserve laying out by year end its plan to scale back reinvestments in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in order to begin shrinking its US$4.5 trillion balance sheet, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Five of 15 primary dealers, or banks that do business directly with the U.S. central bank, expected the Fed to start paring reinvestments by year end, while the rest forecast the central bank would do so by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Reuters reporting on a New York Fed President William Dudley luncheon:

Presumably, at the time that you make the decision on the balance sheet you might want to forego the decision on short-term rates just to make sure that the balance sheet doesn't turn out to be a bigger decision than you thought you were making," New York Fed President William Dudley said at a luncheon. The comments shed more light on the Fed's developing plan for when to stop topping up bonds that expire as it does now, how it plans to execute it and how far it will ultimately go in shrinking its balance sheet. The Fed has hiked rates twice in the last three months and aims, according to policymakers' forecasts, to tighten policy three times in each of the next few years. Minutes from the Fed's mid-March meeting showed most policymakers expected to start shedding bonds later this year, a sentiment Dudley endorsed again on Friday, adding it could also happen in 2018.

It appears that the FOMC is saying that later this year they could begin fading their mortgage reinvestment trade. Interestingly, the FRBNY has a different timeline to portfolio normalization than the FOMC:

Under these assumptions, the size of the SOMA portfolio is projected to remain largely unchanged at its current level of approximately $4.2 trillion through mid-2018, while full reinvestments continue. After that date, it starts to decline as reinvestments are phased out and then ended altogether in mid-2019. The Federal Reserve’s securities holdings then decline until the portfolio reaches its normalized size in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Chart 26). At that time, the domestic securities portfolio is estimated to be about $2.8 trillion, with a slightly higher concentration in Treasury securities than in agency MBS.

This means they see $1.4 trillion rolling off the Fed's books onto someone else's starting in 2018.

When nearly 30% of issuance isn't absorbed by the Fed, and banks will only take so much, the supply hits the street, and typically an increase in supply of that magnitude causes spreads to widen (prices go down). Agency mREITs such as Annaly Capital (NLY), American Capital Agency (AGNC) and CYS (CYS) will feel the majority of this. The initial impact will probably hurt, but the NIM should increase on a go-forward basis (assuming repo financing doesn't widen with the supply).

But wait, it gets even better.

Consider that the FOMC does not hedge its portfolio and has no benchmark. As these bonds flow back into private hands, hedging will need to take place.

Almost 90 percent of the portfolio was held in thirty-year MBS, with the remainder in fifteen-year MBS. As of the end of 2016, the weighted average life of the SOMA’s settled agency MBS portfolio was 7.2 years

Now imagine the size of the Fed's MBS book in the hands of folks who swap (pay fixed). Consider the following swap spreads:

The ten year is still (just) below zero. When there is an increase in pay fixed demand, watch the swaps curve steepen and spreads widen. Now consider the mark-to-market impact on the swaps portfolio in place. Could be a bit of a double whammy.

Is this happening tomorrow? No. Should you be aware of it? Yes. If you are buying mREITs, you are buying the future cash flows of these REITs and anything that will affect them, should be understood. If nothing else, it is something to look for in the mREIT sensitivity tables and to listen for on the earnings calls.