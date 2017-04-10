The Health Of The U.S. Consumer In 8 Important Charts

The strength of the U.S. consumer will be the driving force in the next leg of the bull market.

With the U.S. bull market entering its 9th year and the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 rising to a historical level (at more than 22x trailing earnings, as compared with just over 17x for the 5-year and 16x for the 10-year period), many investors have become apprehensive; multiples won't expand forever, and QE is far long gone, so the next leg of the bull market will have to be derived from higher-than-expected earnings. While sectors such as banks and industrials are cheap and compelling, in my view, investors have poured billions in flows towards these sectors post election. So where will the surprise outperformance come from? The likely source, in my opinion, will be consumer discretionary, such as restaurants, autos and gaming.

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index is currently at its highest level since December 2000. There are many skeptics out there that have attributed rising confidence to consumers being irrationally optimistic on potential tax cuts and deregulation and the "Trump Reflation and Infrastructure trade." The skeptics may have a point - there have yet to be any tax cuts, rollback of Dodd Frank, repeal of Obamacare or a Mexican wall. However, if we take a deep dive at the data beneath the surface, the U.S. consumer looks healthy and set to propel the economy and the market, even as Trump's pro-growth policies remain in gridlock.

Empirical Research Partners published a very compelling report last week highlighting the state of the U.S. consumer and the sectors likely to be affected. (As a side note, Empirical, in my opinion, is one of the most respected and best pure research firms on Wall Street; their research is clean, in-depth and provides a differentiated view of the macro economy. The past several years, I have continuously picked their brains for insights and highly recommend those interested in reading top-down analyses to aid in their investment decisions to consider subscribing to Empirical's readings.)

Income Inequality is Declining

The chart above shows the top 1% earned 100% of real income gains from 2009 through 2012, but the numbers have dropped dramatically since. This is a comforting sign, as a recovery and market rally helping only the top 1% would be almost useless and dangerous for the country. Income inequality is declining, contrary to the belief of many, especially in the media and political space.

The Labor Market is Improving

Since 2013, the number of people who wanted a job but got discouraged and left the workforce has declined by 10%. As more and more formerly discouraged workers enter the workforce to work full time, this should drive up wages at a fast pace for the low skill level jobs. The chart below highlights this phenomenon that has already started and is likely to continue.

And according to Empirical Research Partners, "consumers with FICO scores 700 convert of 50% of increased liquidity into spending. The Federal Reserve's last report on credit card openings and closing showed a net issuance of +15 million credit cards to people with Equifax risk scores below 720." These are encouraging signs for the U.S. consumer and consumer discretionary stocks.

Which Stocks Will Outperform?

Consumer discretionary will outperform, and consumer staples will likely be a bad bet. Now some might be thinking, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) is trading at an all-time high, so that mean it is too late to invest? My answer to that is, "No." As a reminder, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (trading at an all-time high) alone is over 13% of the weighting in the XLY ETF. There are still many names with attractive valuations in the consumer discretionary pile for the active stock picker to choose from.

Compelling names, in my opinion, screen up in the restaurants, gaming and autos space. Attractive restaurant names based on growth prospects and valuations would be Habit Burger (NASDAQ:HABT), The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Outback Steakhouse (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN). For Gaming, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) should do well (I also like Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), even though it has high Macau exposure). Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) look interesting for autos. A basket or certain mix of these stocks should outperform the broad market over the long term.

In Empirical's report, they highlight the attractiveness of restaurant and auto stocks based on the rise of the U.S. consumer and income mobility.

Even though the auto sector has had a slew of negative headlines lately, these fears are likely overblown. As JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman recently wrote, there is "No need to panic. Sales are not down that much. SAAR was softer than expected in March, but is tracking 17.2 million YTD, not materially different than 17.3 million in 1Q last year." After looking at Empirical's research, I will have to side with Mr. Brinkman's comments.

Meanwhile, "safe" consumer staples stocks look expensive on almost any valuation metric. Empirical especially shines this light in the chart below based on FCF; consumer staples is currently trading at its worst quintile of relative FCF yield over a 65-year history.

Conclusion

The U.S. consumer is healthy and likely to gain strength. Consumer discretionary will outperform consumer staples for the remainder of this bull market.

