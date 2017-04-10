Carl Icahn's Hertz Bet Not Looking So Good

As I was looking for a compelling long that was within 10% of its 52-week low for the Seeking Alpha, April 2017, 52-Week High or Low Contest (see SA editor Daniel Shvartsman's article), there were a few names that I put on my watch list, including Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO), Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ultimately, after kicking the tires, I am negative on SBH, HTZ, and haven't done enough work on MNRO yet. Ultimately, I wrote a detailed piece on Range that was published on April 3rd, and that will be off embargo on Monday morning at 11:15 a.m. Anyway, since I already wrote a piece on why I don't like Sally Beauty (see here), today, I am explaining to readers why I don't like Hertz either.

At the outset, the first thing I did when I started researching Hertz was to check SA Contributor John Vincent's excellent portfolio summary updates for the Masters of the Universe, in this case, Carl Icahn, as according to John, Carl owns approximately 35% of HTZ's equity.

Here is an excerpt from John's February update, which contains details of Carl Icahn's Hertz position. So with 83 million total shares of Hertz outstanding, Carl owns 29 million shares.

I also took a look at the year-end institutional holders list and John's numbers are confirmed, as Carl Icahn owned 29.264 million shares of Hertz.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now, in fairness to Carl, while doing my research, I noted that in July 2016, Hertz separated itself into a car rental business called Hertz Global Holdings Inc., and an equipment-rental business called Herc Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Source: CBS MarketWatch

So, although I think John Vincent's cost basis estimates are quite accurate, we have to add back in Carl's ownership stake in HRI (see below). So, using Friday's closing price of $48.39 for HRI multiplied by 4.312 million shares, we arrive at a value of $209 million.

Therefore, if we take Carl's 29.263 million shares of HTZ and multiply by $15.48, then we arrive at a value of $453 million. Next, we need to add the $209 million value of Herc; so, based on John Vincent's $1.85 billion cost basis estimates, Mr. Icahn is down $1.19 billion on this misadventure. Moreover, I also want to draw readers' attention to the extreme volatility in HTZ's stock price. On November 7, 2016, after the bell, HTZ reported a big earnings miss.

The next day, November 8th, at the intraday trading low, HTZ was down 52% to $17.20. However, Carl came in to defend the stock, and it rallied hard into the close and finished the day's trading session at $27.70. Get this, trading volume was 108 million shares, for a stock that has a total float of 83 million shares. Moreover, during the collapse, Carl Icahn bought 15.1 million shares on November 8th (see Bloomberg article).

So, for some fun math, if Carl controlled roughly 13 to 14 million shares on November 7th, then for company with a total shares outstanding of 83 million, minus Carl's 14 million shares, therefore, HTZ's trading volume of 108 million shares represented 1.56X the available number of outstanding shares, as we know Carl wasn't selling off his original shares. Can you say algos gone wild?

Source: Yahoo Finance

With Carl Icahn's ownership details out of the way, let's actually look at Hertz's business. To say this business is facing headwinds is putting it lightly. To quote a recent James Bond movie, "more like a kite dancing in a hurricane." Enclosed below are slides from HTZ's February 28, 2017, investor presentation (see here).

Here is management's plan:

Given the significant operating leverage in this business, look at the big YoY decline in adjusted corporate EBITDA and margins; down 36% for adjusted EBITDA, and margins declined by 323 bps.

A major headwind for both Hertz, Avis (NASDAQ:CAR), and privately-held Enterprise is the deflationary trends for used car prices, which negatively impact residual values and lending ratios.

Candidly, it almost feels like these companies are leveraged used car price speculators masquerading as rental businesses.

Here is a look at Hertz's liquidity:

Here is a look at Hertz's First Lien covenants:

On April 5, 2017, WSJ contributor Matt Jarzemsky wrote a piece, "Hertz and Avis Hit by Fall in Used Car Prices." Within the piece, he mentioned how the CDS for both Hertz and Avis are blowing out.

The Financial Times wrote a similar story (see below), but I only have a subscription to the WSJ, and the FT is super sensitive about writing about their article (which is a silly policy - please spread the word to the FT's editors in chief).

If you are long, and you really want to have nightmares, then check out this article from ZeroHedge, published on March 31, 2017.

Here are Hertz's short interest and institutional ownership. 15.47% as of March 15th, but given the CDS blowing, by the time we get the April 15th short interest data, I think it is safe to say this number will climb.

Source: Guru Focus

Here is Hertz's highly leveraged balance sheet. What happens if used car prices, collectively decline by 5%-10% in 2017 due to oversupply? Hertz's equity gets wiped out in a 10% decline scenario.

Assets:

Liabilities and equity:

Takeaway

As I said above, "it almost feels like these companies are leveraged used car price speculators masquerading as rental businesses." I am not sure I am brave enough to short Hertz, at least at $15.48 per share, given Carl Icahn's bazooka, the term colloquially coined by Hank Paulson during the depths of the financial crisis. That said, I would probably sell the stock if I were long. We are coming off years of record auto production, driven by cheap financing (ABS and Sub-prime). Then you have the threat of ride sharing from the likes of Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT). HTZ stock is an avoid, but not a short, given Mr. Icahn's bazooka.