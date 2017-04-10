Tennant - IPC Deal And Ambitions Lay Out Clear Path To Earnings Growth

While the future looks good, investors have already bid up the shares 40% over the past year, warranting caution at these levels.

The purchase of IPC will grow sales by 25% in one go, and adds significant exposure to Europe at a fair price.

Tennant (TNC) is a Minnesota-based producer of cleaning machines. While the company might not be that well known, the company has a very strong track record that includes 72 years of consecutive dividend payments and 45 consecutive years in which these payouts have been hiked. This sounds better than it really is, as the current yield is a meager 1.2%.

The company has long posted uninspiring growth numbers and margins that have not been that impressive. Yet something has changed, as the company announced a big acquisition in Europe in a move that will grows sales by a quarter in one go. Given this, combined with the growth ambitions and the goal to deliver on higher margins, investors have jumped aboard the growth story.

If the company can deliver on its ambitions, I see earnings potential coming in at roughly $4 per share in a good scenario by 2020. To achieve this earnings potential the company really needs to deliver on margin expansion, synergies, and a reduction of leverage.

Cleaning Equipment

Tennant is a sizable player in a $5 billion global cleaning equipment market. The company holds an estimated 18% shares of this market with its brands Tennant, Nobles, Alfa and Orbio. Competitor Nilfisk holds an estimated 17% of the market, Karcher some 11% and Hako 9%.

Within this market, Tennant offers its clients solutions across the entire spectrum. This includes commercial, industrial, essentials, coatings and aftermarket applications. The company generated roughly $800 million in sales over the past year, of which three-quarters is derived from its own sales force.

Three-quarters of sales is derived in North America, although the company has a presence in Europe and Asia as well. Note that the foreign business of Tennant will see a big jump following the closure of the acquisition of IPC, which will significantly bolster the size of the European operations. Most of the sales are generated from equipment sales, which can be somewhat cyclical. To become a more steady business, Tennant focuses on service contracts as well as parts & consumables. Revenues from these activities make up little over a third of total revenues.

The company has outlined some ambitious long term goals (without specifying the timeline for achieving them). These ambitions call for sales of a billion, accompanied by margins of 12%. The first part of the goal is already outdated, as pro-forma revenues surpass the billion mark following the deal with IPC. Crucial factors to achieving the margin gains include a greater focus on e-commerce sales and market share gains.

Unleashing A Growth Play?

Tennant has long been a kind of a sleepy stock and company. Sales have ranged between $600 and $800 million between 2007 and 2016, as growth has neither been consistent nor impressive.

Operating margins have averaged at 5-6% of sales, in part depressed by a loss during the recession. In recent years, margins have improved towards 8-9% of sales. Amidst dismal topline sales growth, investors have not been rewarded in a big way: the company has refrained from share buybacks, and the dividend yield also has not been too impressive.

The sluggish operating performance has weighted on the stock, which traded at $45 in 2007. Shares did not really gained a lot of ground fro that point through the start of 2016, when they traded at $55. Since then, shares have seen a decent run to current levels of $70 per share, driven by the general market rally and enthusiasm among investors about the growth plan and IPC deal.

The purchase of IPC Group was announced earlier this year. Tennant is willing to pay $350 million for the Italian based cleaning equipment producer, which posts sales of $206 million, for a 1.7 times sales multiple. The company is very profitable and posts EBITDA of some $30 million a year, suggesting that Tennant pays a near 12 times multiple. As the company anticipates costs synergies of $12-$13 million by 2019, the effective purchase multiple drops towards 8.3 times.

While the sales multiples looks a bit rich, given that Tennant trades around 1.5 times sales, that premium can easily be justified by the high margins of the business. Tennant itself trades at 14-15 times EBITDA on a stand-alone basis, and the projected synergies make the deal really appealing. Note that the deal already closed earlier this month, so Tennant can start the integration process.

The Pro-Forma Implications

The company has outlined 2017 guidance that calls for sales of $810-$830 million, excluding IPC. Including IPC, the midpoint of the sales guidance calls for revenues of $1.02 billion.

The company has a lot of flexibility to pursue the IPC deal, as it ended 2016 with $22 million in net cash. Following the $350 million deal with IPC, Tennant will operate with a net debt load of some $328 million. Based on pro-forma EBITDA of $115 million (ex-synergies), leverage is seen around 2.9 times. This ratio fall towards 2.6 times if synergies are taken into account.

The company itself guides for adjusted earnings of $2.50-$2.70 per share excluding restructuring costs, with GAAP earning seen at $2.20-$2.43 per share. It is important to note that this guidance does not include the contribution of IPC, which is very profitable. IPC´s EBITDA margins of 14% are some 3-4 points higher than those of Tennant, which posts stand-alone EBITDA of $85 million on little over $800 million in sales.

Assuming that IPC´s depreciation and amortization charges run at a similar 2-3% of sales, I estimate EBIT margins of IPC at 11-12%. That suggests that the company might add $23 million in operating earnings. Assuming a 4% cost of debt on $350 million in additional debt financing, interest costs come in at $14 million. That suggests that pre-tax earnings will see a $9 million boost as a result of the deal. With a 30% tax rate, that is equivalent to $0.35 per share.

If the projected synergies are taken into account, the earnings contribution might improve to $0.90 per share, as deleveraging has the potential to boost pro-forma earnings by a dollar in a year or two. Based on current pro-forma adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share, the company could report earnings of $3.50 per share by 2019. If the core business of Tennant sees some margin expansion as well, I can not rule out a $4 earnings per share number around that time, but that requires real operational performance.

While this looks rather impressive, investors have already priced in a lot of the projected future benefits. As shares have risen 40% over the past year, and now trade at $71 per share, it is hard to call earnings cheap. Shares trade at a 17 times multiple based on 2020 earnings, assuming that the company can deliver on all its promises.

Final Thoughts

The previous paragraph says it all. Tennant is a great business with a dominant market positioning and has outlined good ambitions that it has backed up with a nice deal after years of sluggish performance.

That said, with earnings potential of $3.50-$4.00 per share by 2020, while leverage remains on the higher side at this point in time, I think that shares are fully valued at this point in time. This is certainly the case after the great run that the shares have already seen over the past year.

As such there are plenty of reasons to remain cautious, although the underlying business is of high quality. This is certainly the case given that the sound deal the company has made, as well as its aims to improve operational performance. For that reason, I am attracted to the business, and would be a buyer of the shares if they fell to the low $60s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.