Cherry-Picking The S&P 500 Index

It seems that almost everyone is an index investor these days. I guess that there is nothing wrong with this, but every index contains a whole lot of mediocre stocks. I would estimate the mediocre pile to be about 80% of the overall index.

What makes for a mediocre stock? In most cases, no growth and non-performance of the shares for years would be enough for me. This is usually reflective of big, bloated companies that cannot grow much anymore or poor management.

Names like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and IBM (NYSE:IBM) come to mind. Wal-Mart's earnings have been shrinking by 2% per year over the last five years, while Coca-Cola and IBM can't even muster that. These are not bad companies; just not very good stocks.

Does it not make sense to cherry-pick the indexes?

As I mentioned earlier, the market is full of mediocre stocks. While these companies may take up space in an index, they have not delivered much in the way of returns to shareholders for a long, long time. Let's take a quick look at the S&P 500 index.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) may be a component of the S&P 500, but it has delivered an average of (-17.7%) per year over the last ten years! I know, it is a contrarian investors dream. No thanks!

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Another S&P 500 component, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has delivered negative returns to its shareholders for the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years!

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has performed the same trick to its poor shareholders.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

The trendy Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) may be good for your physical health, but it has not been so good for your financial health! It has sorely underperformed its index by a long shot over the years.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

I know that Buffett is Coke's biggest shareholder, but maybe he should change brands as the name has sure lost its fizz.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

What causes these well-known index dwellers to deliver such lousy returns to shareholders? It can almost always be traced to a lack of earnings growth. Stocks follow earnings. If there is a lack of earnings growth, then there is almost always a lack of stock price appreciation.

The mediocre list goes on, and on, and on. But wait, the problem gets much worse when one drops down to the S&P 400 mid-cap index, the S&P 600 small-cap index, or the Russell 2000. I realize that indexes are diversified, but in my opinion they are also de-worsified by mediocre stocks.

So let's do a little cherry-picking. It has been my experience over the years that about 80% of the stocks in an index are just plain bad or mediocre. So what makes for a so-called "cherry" stock in an index?

If a lack of earnings growth makes for lousy stocks, it only makes sense that where growth is, performance will also be. The caveat, of course, is to not to pay too much for that growth, however.

Let's take a look at some cherries within the S&P 500 index. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has clobbered the index that it is in for the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years. Earnings have grown from $0.04 per share in 2012 to an expected $1.97 per share next year. Earnings are expected to continue to grow at a clip somewhere north of 50% per year for the next five years. Those are not my numbers, that is the consensus of the many analysts that follow the stock.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Stocks follow earnings:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has been growing its earnings by 28% per year over the last five years. The performance of the stock has also been stellar.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), the company formerly known as Avago, has been growing its earnings by 44% per year over the last five years. Isn't it funny that it has delivered almost the same average annual returns to shareholders during that same period of time?

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

The earnings at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have gone from $0.28 per share in 2012 to an expected $12.40 per share next year. Obviously, the performance has followed.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Even a boring stock like Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has had terrific earnings growth over the years, and the stock performance has followed.

Past performance and past earnings growth are one thing, while future growth and future performance are quite another! That is where projections and valuations come in. I can still make a strong value case for each one of the stockslisted above. Here is just one example:

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Despite its terrific performance over the years, Broadcom still is trading at a discount to its projected growth rate, and it still has plenty of upside potential. I wrote all about Broadcom several weeks ago.

I like to combine performance with value. I have my own proprietary ranking system that combines these two vital criteria. That is how I try to separate the cherries from the dead wood.

Out of the 500 stocks that make up the S&P 500. Here are the current cherries by rank:

I will report back at the end of the quarter. It makes little sense to me holding a bunch of mediocre players on my roster, when I can own the all-stars and send the rest to Triple-A.

Next week, we will cherry-pick the small-cap index.