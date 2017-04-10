DryShips: The Selling Isn't Close To Being Over

By Parke Shall

They are two reasons we are writing this article on DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) today. First, is a mea culpa for a serious misinterpretation of the company's corporate strategy that we made couple of months ago in this article. Second is to warn investors that continued dilution is going to occur, seemingly without any type of a regard for shareholders whatsoever.

A 6-K filed on Friday after hours revealed that only a little over $35 million of the available $226M in the company's most recent financing had been sold by investors in the company. As part of a larger financing deal, Kalani Investments still can buy and sell up to $188 million in shares.

From the 6-K,

As previously disclosed, DryShips Inc. (the "Company") entered into a common stock purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Kalani Investments Limited (the "Investor"), dated as of April 3, 2017, relating to the public offering by the Company of (NYSE:I) up to $226.4 million of the Company's shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to the Investor over a 24 month period (the "Shares") and (ii) up to an aggregate of $1.5 million of shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, issuable to the Investor as a commitment fee in consideration for entering into the Purchase Agreement. Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined have the meanings given in the Purchase Agreement, which was included as Exhibit 1.1 to the Report on Form 6-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 3, 2017. As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold 35,692,576 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $45.0 million following a Pricing Period from April 3, 2017 to April 7, 2017, which the Company expects to finally settle on April 10, 2017. The Fixed Request Amount was $38.4 million, subject to a price per share of approximately $1.08 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of $38.1 million, after deducting the Company's estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 188,043,945 shares of common stock outstanding, prior to the previously announced 1-for-4 reverse stock split that will take effect as of the opening of trading on April 11, 2017. As of the date hereof, up to $188.0 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

This indicates that there could still be more than $188 million worth of shares that can hit the bid and it will accordingly drive down the price of DRYS with it. The company also announce this week that it will be undergoing a reverse split, which will again make it a target by short-sellers. The company will seemingly continue to perform these dilutive financings at the cost of shareholders for as long as they are allowed. They have raised hundreds of millions of dollars to buy new ships over the last year, but the cost has been immense to shareholders as you can see those holding for the longer-term have essentially been completely wiped out:

DRYS data by YCharts

In our previous article about DRYS, we stated that the institution of a dividend could finally indicate that the company was finished performing financings and that management may finally be getting serious about focusing on running operations instead of raising money. Obviously, this didn't turn out to be the case and the company has fallen precipitously since then, to the tune of more than 50% in just a little over a month.

First things first, we got this dead wrong. There are no ifs ands or buts about it: our analysis was incorrect. Further, given the behavior pattern of management, we are not confident in stating that DRYS is ever going to be run in a shareholder friendly manner ever again. While the addition of cash and assets to the business may eventually help it in a rebounding dry shipping market, it is playing Russian roulette to try and test the point where management is going to finally put a cap on selling stock. We could probably try to continue looking for the bottom, because there will probably be some money to be made in picking the bottom, but DRYS management has proven themselves to be ruthless and we think it is just a much safer alternative to admit that we were wrong and avoid the company altogether in the future.

Current investors and future potential investors need to understand that not only is there likely still considerable dilution coming from the company's most recent financing, but there is also the risk of continued dilution going further from here. When you think the bottom may be in, management could just be getting ready to pull out the rug from underneath you one more time. We would avoid DRYS as an investment going forward.

