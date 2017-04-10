The Best ETF For Mid-Cap Exposure

SCHM is my top pick for mid-cap exposure but VO is not far behind.

Only four of these funds are what I would consider low-cost in terms of expenses.

The mid-cap sector has seen a rise with the initial Trump rally, and there is an array of ETFs available to gain exposure to the sector.

With the boom of the Trump rally, the mid-cap sector has performed as most would expect it to, but this depends slightly on which index is being used. Higher growth than large caps but less than small caps.

Let's look at these indices from a longer-term perspective, starting at the bottom of the financial crisis.

When you look from a long-term point of view, the mid-cap sector has given the performance most would expect of it, which is a mix between the growth of smaller caps and the stability of larger companies.

So let's take a look at the ETF choices with mid-cap companies. I've chosen to exclude growth and value-oriented funds and instead will focus on general mid-cap ETFs.

As always I put the emphasis on expenses first, and then go from there. So I'll scrap all but four of these funds, IJH, VO, SCHM, and IVOO. Passively tracking a mid-cap index shouldn't require more than 10 basis points in expenses.

In the case of DON, I do like the high dividend strategy and the way the ETF is structured. This still doesn't justify paying 38 basis points in expenses to what is still a passively managed fund, even though WisdomTree is the creator of the index.

Below is the performance of the four remaining ETFs.

In this case, I like SCHM the most, although VO and IJH both have a lot going for them as well. There is no essential reason to hold IVOO over VO, both funds are from Vanguard but the benchmarks are slightly different. VO tracks the S&P 400 while IVOO tracks the CRSP US Mid Cap Index. So IVOO gives you more companies but at a higher cost.

Let's look at more details on SCHM.

Top Ten Holdings and % Top Ten Sectors and % Top Ten Countries and % Albemarle Corp. (ALB) -0.4% Financials-16.1% United States-97.99% Comerica Inc. (CMA) -0.4% Information Technology-15.8% United Kingdom-0.69% CenterPoint Energy, (CNP) Inc. -0.4% Industrials-15.3% China-0.24% DXC Technology (DXC) -0.8% Consumer Discretionary-14.0% Ireland-0.24% First Republic Bank (FRC) -0.5% Real Estate-11.2% Switzerland-0.18% TechnipFMC PLC-0.6% Health Care-9.5% Puerto Rico-0.16% Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) - 0.5% Materials-6.3% India-0.12% Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) -0.5% Energy-5.6% n/a KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) -0.5% Utilities-4.9% n/a Mettler Toledo International Inc. (MTD) -0.5% Consumer Staples-3.3% n/a

SCHM tracks the Dow Jones US Mid-Cap Total Stock Market index, which has had similar performance to other mid-cap indices in the long run.

Conclusion

When you consider the fact that SCHM has the lowest costs in this category, as well as commission-free trading on the Schwab platform, this fund is the most appealing choice. VO is not far behind with its low costs and likewise commission-free trades through Vanguard. It is a very fortunate situation that these two ETF providers are continually lowering their costs in order to attract investors. This is a win-win for the consumers of ETFs, and I wouldn't be surprised to see these two particular funds have their costs dropped even more in the next couple of years.

