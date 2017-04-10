This Cash Cow Has An 11 Percent Yield And 18-24 Percent Upside

Mortgage investment company New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) continues, in my opinion, to be the best high yield income vehicle on the Street. New Residential Investment has super strong core earnings exceeding the company's dividend, and the shares have proven to be extremely resilient too. Though New Residential Investment's valuation has soared throughout 2016 and 2017, there is no reason why investors should dump the stock today. An investment in New Residential Investment comes with an eleven percent yield and significant upside.

In my past articles on New Residential Investment, I have stated that the company's core earnings payout ratio was way below 100 percent, leaving room for dividend growth... or even a special dividend. New Residential Investment pulled in ~$0.53/share in core earnings, on average, in the last six quarters which compares favorably against a dividend rate of $0.46/share. As a result, I suggested that an increase in the company's regular cash dividend was only a question of time. New Residential Investment indeed increased its dividend payout in the 1st quarter 2017, hiking its cash dividend from $0.46/share to $0.48/share, reflecting an increase of ~4.3 percent.

The dividend hike is the first increase since the 3rd quarter 2015 when New Residential Investment boosted its quarterly dividend payout by $0.01/share, following a $0.07/share dividend hike in the preceding quarter.

Source: New Residential Investment

Based on New Residential Investment's new dividend rate, an investment in this cash cow yields 11.30 percent.

Significant Upside

I penned a piece on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) over the weekend in which I made the case for the auto company as an income vehicle. Ford Motor's dividend yield has crossed into the 5 percent yield territory, making an investment attractive from a yield-and-income perspective.

The beauty of an investment in New Residential Investment, on the other hand, is that the company not only pays shareholders a very high dividend, but that an investment in the mortgage investment company also comes with potentially significant upside, i.e. higher share prices.

For one thing, New Residential Investment has earnings upside related to an increase in short-term interest rates, thanks to its exposure to mortgage servicing rights or MSRs.

The value of mortgage servicing rights tends to go up as interest rates go up, potentially leading to significant earnings tailwinds (and dividend upside) for New Residential Investment.

Further, New Residential Investment has already had one hell of a run, with shares climbing ~46 percent higher last year, but they are far from being overpriced. A piece of New Residential Investment's business today can be bought for ~7x (!) Q4-16 run-rate core earnings, which is too low a multiple given the company's excellent dividend coverage stats. In other words, despite New Residential Investment's valuation edging higher over the last year, shares have room to run.

Your Takeaway

New Residential Investment is unique in the sense that it affords income investors with a covered, high dividend of 11 percent, and that it has upside in an environment of higher short-term interest rates. I think a ~10x multiple on New Residential Investment's core earnings would better reflect the company's high earnings quality. Therefore, New Residential Investment's fair value sits at $20-$21/share in my opinion, leaving 18-24 percent upside on the table. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'Follow.' I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.