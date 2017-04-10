High Quality BDC Yields 7%, Strong Dividend Coverage, Upside Potential

Though not as well known as other BDCs, the company makes a compelling value proposition.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) is a lesser known business development company that nonetheless makes a good value proposition due to its strong net investment income and good dividend coverage, interest rate upside related to the company's floating rate debt investments, and a very solid 7 percent dividend yield.

While most income investors are familiar with major business development companies such as Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) or Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC), not as many dividend investors will have heard about Goldman Sachs BDC. That said, though, the business development company brings a lot to the table for income investors, and Goldman Sachs BDC's floating rate investment portfolio is poised to gain in value as short-term interest rates continue to climb higher.

Net Investment Income Easily Covers The Company's Dividend Payout

Goldman Sachs BDC overearned its going dividend rate of $0.45/share by a handsome margin in each of the last six quarters. The BDC's average net investment income, an important stat for business development companies and the calculation of payout/coverage ratios, was ~$0.55/share, exceeding Goldman Sachs BDC's stable dividend significantly.

Source: Achilles Research

Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage ratio was consistently above 100% in the last six quarters. The lowest dividend coverage ratio was ~111 percent in the 2nd and 4th quarter of 2016.

Source: Achilles Research

Interest Rate Upside

Goldman Sachs BDC has valuation upside tied to its largely floating rate loan portfolio. Approximately ~93 percent of the company's investment portfolio has a variable interest rate, leaving room for income and valuation growth in an environment of higher short-term interest rates. Since the Federal Reserve is on track to hike interest rates at least two times more in 2017, rate-sensitive, income-producing assets like Goldman Sachs BDC with large floating rate debt investment portfolios should be preferred investments.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Quality Has Its Price...

How much do you have to pay for a BDC that has great dividend coverage, a stable distribution, a 7% yield, and interest rate upside?

Goldman Sachs BDC pulled in $0.50/share in net investment income in the 4th quarter, meaning that income investors wanting to access the company's dividend flow pay ~12.5x Q4-16 run-rate NII. The BDC further sells for a ~37 percent premium to its last reported net asset value of $18.31/share.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC is not cheap on a net asset value basis, but the price tag has been well earned. Goldman Sachs BDC's distribution is stable, and an investment in the company combines high current dividend income with interest rate upside tied to its floating rate investment portfolio. Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend is easily covered, and, therefore, quite safe. An investment in GSBD yields 7.17 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow.' I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.