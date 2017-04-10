PriceSmart - Be Smart, Hold Off For Now

Given the previous observation it does not seem wise to short, yet it seems too early to initiate a long position as well.

Amidst long-term stagnation in the share price and continued sales growth, valuation multiples have come down, but they remain rather high.

PriceSmart (PSMT) continues to lag versus its much larger peer Costco (COST). After years of even double digit comparable sales growth numbers, growth has decelerated to the point at which it is closer to being flat. A strong dollar and difficult conditions in Columbia have been the reasons for the slowdown, as the recent monthly numbers seem to indicate an uptick in growth.

The reliance on Central America, in which some countries have been struggling (think Colombia & Trinidad), and a strong dollar, have weighed on the stock. While it is too early to call the stock cheap, the business model has worked in the long term, as the company is well positioned to maintain and further built a dominant position in Central America.

While the valuation has come down a lot from historical averages, the absolute valuation remains on the high side, making PriceSmart a dangerous short. At the same time, it also seems too early to operate on the long side.

An Overview

PriceSmart was established back in 1996, founded by the legendary Sol Price. Mr. Price previously founded FedMart and Price Club, and the latter business merged its operations with Costco (NASDAQ:COST) back in 1993.

Headquartered in San Diego, PriceSmart has exported the membership warehouse model by opening its first store in Panama in 1996, and it went public a year later. Ever since, the company has grown its operations in a big way. It now operates 39 clubs in 13 countries, generating roughly $3 billion in sales in the process. Just as with Costco, PriceSmart operates a membership model. Some 1.5 million members have a total of 2.8 million cards, and most pay around $35 per year to be a member.

The company is mostly active in Central America, including Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Trinidad and the Dominion Republic. The company mixes both local goods and US/international products to appeal to its customers.

Investors loved the expansion plans of the company following the IPO. Shares rose from $15-$20 around the time of the IPO to a range of $30-$40 in the period 1999-2002. The rapid growth trajectory had put a large strain on the business, forcing the company to close underperforming stores and issue equity to improve its finances. The restructuring was very painful for investors at the time, as shares dropped to just $5 in 2004.

The restructuring has resulted in real benefits for loyal investors, as the business stabilized and new profitable stores were opened. Comparable sales growth accelerated dramatically to 8-20% in each of the five years between 2008 and 2012. This great run was followed by the entrance into the Colombian market, which quickly has become the largest country for PriceSmart and now counts 7 clubs. This expansion move was ill-timed in hindsight, given a 40% devaluation of the currency there over the past two years.

Amidst the troubles in Colombia comparable sales growth numbers have shown a real slowdown. Growth came in at 4.8% in 2014, fell to 2.7% in 2015 and came in at 2.2% in 2016. EBIT margins fell to 4.8% last year, far below the 5-6% range in which operating earnings hovered in recent years. Recent margin contraction and slower growth resulted in earnings being flattish around $3 per share.

Recent Trends

PriceSmart posted relatively soft second quarter results for the quarter ended February. Sales rose by merely 1.8% to $772.3 million despite the fact that PriceSmart now operates 39 clubs, one more than in the same quarter last year.

Somewhat encouraging is the start to Q3. The company reported a 5.3% increase in sales for the month of March. Comparable sales growth accelerated to 2.9% that month, which compares favorably to a 1.3% increase in comparable sales reported for the first seven months of the year.

Quarterly operating margins came in at 5.0% of sales, similar to the margins reported a year earlier. As the situation in Colombia improved, the country posted an operating profit of $1.1 million, which compares to a $1.7 million loss last year. This was offset by pressure in other markets, notably in Trinidad.

As a result, quarterly earnings rose 5 cents to $0.90 per share. Earnings came in at $1.72 per share for the first half of the year, 9 cents ahead of the year before. Combined with the improving momentum in March, a >$3 per share earnings number should be readily attainable this year.

With shares trading at $87 per share the multiple remains elevated by all means, with shares trading at roughly 28 times earnings. With sales coming in around $3 billion, the company trades at 0.8 times sales. There are some excuses for the high multiples, including the potential for improvements in Colombia and other markets, as the company furthermore operates with a net cash position of $50 million (nearly $2 per share). These cash balances come in handy to finance further growth, as cash flow conversion is not that great. Despite the fact that the company is slower to open new clubs in recent times, it still spent $80 million on capital expenditures in 2016, roughly double the annual depreciation charges.

If margins can recover to its recent average of 5.5%, operating earnings of $165 million might be within reach. Amidst negligible interest expenses and a 30% tax rate, net earnings might improve towards $3.75 per share based on the current revenue base. After backing out net cash holdings, earnings multiples would drop to just 22-23 times in that scenario.

In comparison Costco trades at merely 0.6 times sales. The reason for this lower multiple is that despite being a great business, Costco´s operating margins are stuck at little over 3%. These lower margins translate into premium earnings multiples of roughly 30 times.

Final Thoughts

Shares of PriceSmart have seen a huge recovery coming out of the economic crisis, thanks to very impressive comparable sales results in the period 2008-2012. Shares rose from $20 in 2009 to peak at $120 in 2013, as operational momentum was very strong. From that moment onward shares have gradually traded downward in a $70-$100 range. Shares currently trade at $87 per share, as the market was not very pleased with the softer second quarter sales growth numbers.

Yet it is crucial for PriceSmart to rejuvenate comparable sales growth, as the pace of store openings is slowing down from the historical average of 3 per year. With unit growth limited to just another store this calendar year, investors have to be patient and hope for the best. Given this, it is easy to argue that growth will be limited for some time to come. Investors need a bit of patience while management further focuses on recovering its profitability within its Colombian operations.

Such moves could boost potential profitability from little over $3 per share at the moment towards $4 per share if Colombia recovers. This could be a daunting and time-consuming task. While current earnings multiples are high, the long term growth thesis remains intact, making PriceSmart a dangerous short at the same time. I furthermore note that if Colombia gets solved and growth returns, the bull case could easily be made, as PriceSmart has historically always traded at premium multiples. That being said, it might be too early to advocate a bull thesis given today´s circumstances.

For now shares remain a hold in my eyes, although I would become interested if shares revisited the 2016 lows in the seventies again. With sound long term positioning and earnings power of $4 per share in the medium term, and given the historical premium valuations at which the company has traded, I would be a buyer at those levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.