Contender Dogs Show A High-Energy April Dividend Portfolio

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March/April top-yield Contender stocks showed 20.05% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Energy issues led the March/April Contenders by yield and put eight of ten Contenders on top by estimated price growth as selected 3/31/17 and calculated 4/5/17.

Top 30 Contender Dogs Gathered From 6 Sectors For March/April

Yield (dividend / price) results from here April 5 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from eight of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The U.S. Dividend Contenders are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "10-24 straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

U.S. Dividend Contenders were selected based on "10-24 straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Contender Stocks By Yield

Top ten Contender Dividend dogs selected 3/31/17 showing top yields 4/5/17, represented just three sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [7 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) real estate [2 listed].

Top Contender stock by yield: Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) [1] was the tops of the seven Energy firms listed. The remaining energy firms placed second, third, sixth, seventh, ninth, and tenth: Genesis Energy (GEL) [2]; Sunoco Logistics Partners (SXL) [3]; Buckeye Partners (BPL) [6]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [7]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [9]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [10].

A single Utility placed fourth, by yield: AmeriGas Partners (APU) [4]. Then the remaining two Real Estate representatives placed fifth, and eighth: Omega Healthcare (OMI) [5], and W.P. Carey (WPC) [8], to complete the top ten March/April Contender dogs by yield.

Contender Top Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Contender dogs by yield as of market close 4/5/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (2): Contender Dogs Mixed-Up Into Spring

The Contender top ten soared in dividend and also rose in price to create the mix-up. Dividend derived from $10K invested as $1k in each top dog soared up at a rate of 7.1% to start April while aggregate single share price of those ten stocks rose 1.7% for the period.

In February the vectors for price and dividend came almost within $300 of each other. April aggregate single share price and dividend numbers from $10k invested pushed both vectors away from overbought territory (unlike the Dow index).

Meanwhile, Dow dogs retreated after February. They increased 1.7% in estimated annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten after February, while aggregate single share price dropped 1.7% into the Spring season.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) shrank.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Remain Overbought

Historically, March 2016 showed the Dow overprice metric at $402 or a 105% record. May saw the gap retreat to $282 or 73%. September measured the gap at $472 or 128%. December moved the gap to $505 or 139%. March/April 2017 moderated the chasm to $459 or 125%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for March/April 2017 was $27.88. The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals.

In marked contrast, the Contenders chart shows their list to be composed of much higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Trailing the Dow, Contender Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as a lower $13.56 as of April 5. That's 48.6% below a dollar of Dow annual dividend.

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Contender dogs was 35% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 65% of the combined total.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Contender Dogs Showed 10.2% To 21.2% Upsides, While (5) Six Showed Downsides Smaller Than Dividends Earned To April, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Worked (6) A 7% Median Target Price Upside and 10.4% Gains From 30 Contender Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Contender stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 5, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 6.25% in the coming year. Notice, price less than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought conditions ahead for the Contender top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Projected 13.3% To 27.7% Net Gains For Ten Contender Dogs By April 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Contender dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this period the dog strategy for the Contenders was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Sunoco Logistics Partners (SXL) was projected to net $277.61, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $269.67, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% greater than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $232.36, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) was projected to net $209.06, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $183.53, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) was projected to net $176.99, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) netted $172.07 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $168.44, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Western Gas Partners (WES) was projected to net $139.10, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) was projected to net $133.40, based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Brokers Estimated A 20.05% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Contender Stocks To April 2018

Dog Metrics Extracted Small Dog Bargains

Ten top Contender Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Contender dogs selected 3/31/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 4/5/17 represented three sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Contender Dogs Delivering 16.94% Vs. (11) 14.11% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Contender kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 20.05% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second lowest priced Contender dividend dog, Sunoco Logistics Partners (SXL), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 27.76%.

The five lowest-priced Contender dividend dogs for April 5 were: Enbridge Energy Partners; Sunoco Logistics Partners; Genesis Energy; Omega Healthcare; Holly Energy Partners, with prices ranging from $18.97 to $35.33.

Five higher-priced Contender dividend dogs for April 5 were: TransMontaigne Partners; AmeriGas Partners; TC Pipelines; W.P. Carey; Buckeye Partners, whose prices ranged from $44.63 to $68.38.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

