Starbucks: Is It About To Surge?

This article explores whether the time has come to get back into the stock.

Even as the price has declined, a look under the hood paints a different picture.

Starbucks stock has trailed major averages very significantly in the last five quarters.

As delicious as its coffee is (not really), Starbucks' (SBUX) stock has been disappointing lately. As the graph below shows, since December 31 2015, SBUX lost investors ~4% whereas Dow Jones returned ~18%. That's an underperformance of nearly 22%.

This level of underperformance in five quarters would have been very detrimental to a portfolio. Even if only 10% of an investor's portfolio were invested in SBUX, all else equal, the portfolio would have trailed an index fund by ~2%.

So let's first look at what drove this underperformance.

Seeking Alpha contributor L&T Capital Management does a nice job of arguing the bear side here, here, here, and here (from the most recent article to the oldest).

The articles include useful information, but in one instance, the author argues that the stock is still richly valued when compared to its declining growth rate.

I disagree, and here's why:

As the share price declined, earnings continued to grow

As the above graphic shows, even though the share price has frustratingly oscillated between $51 and $61 in the last five quarters, a quick look under the hood shows that the earnings per share continue to grow strongly. In other words, the trailing-twelve-month price-to-earnings ratio (third panel in the above graphic) has declined to a more reasonable level of less than 30x during this period.

Long-term growth potential estimates have declined only slightly

Long-term EPS growth estimates which ranged between 18.25% and 19.75% in 2012 and 2013 have recently declined, but only slightly to 17.25% to 17.75% range. A decline of 1.5% (midpoint to midpoint), I believe is more than compensated by a decline in P/E ratio from 36x to less than 30x.

In comparison during the same period, S&P 500 P/E ratio has increased from ~15x in 2012 to its current value of more than 26x. In other words, whereas the S&P 500 multiple has expanded significantly, Starbucks has seen its earnings multiple contract significantly. This has led to a favorable pricing of Starbucks' stock.

Pricing power

Like Philip Morris (PM), Coca-Cola (KO), and McDonald's (MCD), Starbucks enjoys dominant market share and significant pricing power on low-ticket items. Because of their economic moat, these companies can pass on cost inflation to their customers through price increases. In fact, Starbucks just proved its important pricing power through a second major round of price increases in November 2016, only a few months after another round of price hikes in July 2016.

Bottom Line: Given the reasons above, I believe a high-quality company such as Starbucks is fairly valued at less than 30x earnings, given that the rest of the market has run up significantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBUX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.